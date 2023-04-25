Doom 64 Added To PlayStation Plus Premium

Doom 64 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium in the Classics Catalog. Originally developed by Midway Games and published by id Software in 1997 the release of Doom Eternal on March 20th, 2020 saw a Nightdive Studios-led rerelease of the fourth installment in the franchise on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Doom 64 has always been a cult favorite among Doom fans with the game’s ambient yet horrifying soundtrack composed by Aubrey Hodges still being held up as some of the most influential music in the action horror genre. Despite many believing Doom 3 to be the series’ first venture into a darker experience Doom 64 certainly paved the way for its successors with a more serious tone and darker feel. Alongside its venture into more horror territory Doom 64 introduced a number of new enemy types into Doom that had never been seen before and the previously mentioned Doom Eternal took huge inspiration from the title with returning characters and ambiance.

Alongside all the great content of the original Doom 64, the 2020 update also includes The Lost Levels expansion with additional missions that are designed to connect the narratives of the newer Doom installments with the classic series. The game features the original Doom Marine who is forced out of hell by the Resurrector and, in complete Doom fashion, you’ll have to fight your way back to hell to defeat the Mother Demon’s sister. Only in Doom would the plot of a game revolve around being kicked out of hell for being too badass.

Conquer your demons in Doom 64.



The retro FPS is available with PlayStation Plus Premium: https://t.co/eUMoyAWGsF pic.twitter.com/SeVzsoycQH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 25, 2023

Doom 64 currently sits on an average score of 76 on all platforms on Metacritic. IGN described the 2020 port of Doom 64 as having “a strong sense of deja-vu lingers over this game. Actually, make that ‘deja-joue…'” Alongside this, Peer Schneider also noted that Doom 64 definitely has less freedom of exploration than its predecessors but overall evokes a more “anxiety-filled” feeling than any of the other Doom games up until that point. Maybe you’re a new Doom fan or maybe you’ve been a fan since the original game’s release. If you’re looking for another reason to play Doom 64 then here’s your chance.

In order to pick up Doom 64 on PlayStation Plus you’ll have to purchase the Premium subscription for the service. However, if you’re only interested in trying Doom 64 you could just purchase the game for $4.99 on the PlayStation store. It is also currently on sale until April 27th, 2023 for $1.69.