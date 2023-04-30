Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster: How to Get the Blood Sword | Paul’s Secret Stash Guide

When it comes to tough final bosses in the Final Fantasy series, few enemies in the early games are as tough to kill as The Emperor is in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster. Luckily, if you take a little detour between the Ultima and Cyclone quests in the main campaign, you can make even a foe who is as daunting and powerful as The Emperor’s final form into a simple walk in the park. That’s right, with the Blood Sword in your armory, you won’t have to fear a single enemy for the remainder of the game. However, there is a very small window that you can gain access to this weapon.

How to Get the Blood Sword in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster

In order to gain access to Paul’s Secret Stash and get all of the chests for Fynn Village, and in turn for the 100% chest trophy or achievement, you’re going to have to talk to Paul at a very distinct point in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster. Once you are finished in the Tower of Mysidia and have unlocked the Ultima spell, you’ll find that many of the locations from earlier in the game have now been destroyed.

This is because The Emperor has unlocked a devastating black magic spell of his own. With Cyclone under his power, The Emperor is laying waste to the world, and it’s up to your party to put a stop to his destruction. In order to do so, you’ll need a new Password and Ricard’s Wyvern to even enter this one-and-done dungeon (hint: get all of the chests here in one go).

However, before you even enter the Cyclone, you’re going to want to head back to Paul’s house in Fynn village. After learning the Cyclone Password, talk to Paul in his house for a little advance reward for your bravery. Paul will commend your courage for going headfirst into danger and offer his best weapons and items to aid you in your quest to save his village.

Once you’ve told him the Password, simply go over to his bed and look for the spot where you can observe and read some text by tapping the confirm button. If you’ve done this correctly, the wall will open up and reveal access to 8 more chests. Better yet, one of these contains the incredibly powerful Blood Sword.

This weapon not only takes 1/16 of the health out of any enemy, including the end boss of the game, but it also heals the character who uses it every single turn. With this in mind, no boss or enemy for the remainder of the game will be able to stand in your way. Furthermore, you won’t be locked out of getting all of the chests in a single playthrough.