17 Newly Announced Games From January 2023

2023 is in full effect, and that means there are plenty of games being announced! Check out what the first month of the new year brought us in terms of game announcements!

#17 Half-Life 2: VR Mod Episode One

Oh, how we wish we were talking about this franchise’s third main game, but sadly, we are not. However, as per their way, the community can keep bringing new life and fresh ideas via mods.

For example, the Half-Life 2: VR Mod Episode One is a community-driven notion to let you be Gordon Freeman in the classic game through the perspective of VR. You’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in the world and use intuitive motions and controls to control Gordon Freeman and fight the aliens that have taken over the planet.

Granted, we would love Valve to see all this work and say, “let’s just have them make the next game!” But we all know we’re not that lucky.

#16 Aloft

Plenty of games have dealt with flying from island to island in search of something—many of them featuring that kind of flying happening in the sky. But in Aloft, the game has you setting up a base on a floating island, then making that island sail across the sky so you can explore the next island!

You must be smart when constructing your flying ways. You’ll need to protect yourself from the winds and allow them to sail through so you can go where you want to go.

Oh, and did we mention the deadly fungus that’s on some islands? Because it’s there.

#15 Pavlov VR

You might be thinking, “isn’t Pavlov VR already out?” And the answer to that is yes. However, the game was recently announced to be coming to the PS VR 2 as one of its launch games. So if you’ve never tried it and are getting Sony’s new headset, we’re here to explain some things.

The game is a shooter, but one focusing on the groups you play with. They want you to build a community of players so you can have fun as you go through the various modes. You can choose between the modern or WWII eras to have fun with and endure various combat modes.

You can also play offline to ensure you’re ready for the battles ahead.

#14 Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Many RPGs embrace their music to tell fascinating tales and make certain moments grander. But in Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, you will experience the latest story told in a musical way.

The game features storybook-style visuals mixed with a compelling soundtrack and vocal performances. But if you’re looking for combat, it has that too.

Moreover, the RPG weaves together past and present stories to tell an endearing story of life, love, and, yes, music. So if you’re looking to continue the adventures of this world or are looking for something fresh to play, this title is for you.

#13 Raiden III x Mikado Manix

Are you looking for an old-school-style shooter where you’ll blast ships as they race toward you and customize your vehicle to ensure you take them all out? If so, Raiden III x Mikado Manix is just what you’re looking for.

The game prides itself on its customization features. You can augment your ship, the music, the backgrounds you play on, and more! Of course, once you find your groove, you’ll want to get the best scores possible to climb up the leaderboard and claim glory!

There’s even a mode where you can pilot two ships at once! So why not give this title a chance?

#12 Mushoki Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories

If you learn nothing else today, know that if there’s a hit anime out there in the world, there’s a good chance that it’ll get adapted into video game form at some point. Sometimes it’s because they easily fit into specific gaming genres, such as fighting games or Warriors-style titles. Other times, people just want to see what they can make!

So, what’s the next anime to hit the video game market? That would be Mushoki Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories. Ironically, we know next to nothing about the title outside of its coming. But, outside of the systems it’s on, we know it will be an RPG.

#11 Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast

Oh, would you look at that? Back-to-back entries featuring anime got that conscripted into the video game space. What are the odds? They’re very good. That should’ve been clear from the last entry.

Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast is an anime that focuses more on classes of characters than named ones, but that adds to the charm of things. Like the previous entry, the game hasn’t been given many details. We don’t even know what genre it is!

However, if we were to make a guess, we’d say that it’ll be some form of RPG adventure so that you can control many of the characters from the show.

#10 Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is a port of a classic title and one that will have you and your friends fighting for glory and money.

In the game, a kingdom obsessed with money has been attacked by monsters. With the king not getting rich off taxes, he assembled warriors to stop the attacks so the money could flow. If you can do the most and make the most money, you’ll get the princesses’ hand in marriage. Nice.

Whether you play alone or with friends, you’ll travel across a party game-style board and attempt to save the day. Choose your class! Battle monsters of all kinds. Get rich or die trying!

#9 Kayak VR: Mirage

So, you want to go kayaking, but you don’t want to “go kayaking.” After all, it’s out in the world; the water might be cold, you likely aren’t prepared for that kind of thing, etc. So what’s a gamer to do? Simple, you get Kayak VR: Mirage.

The game beautifully recreates the act of going in a kayak and roaming down rivers big and small.

One of the things you’ll be blown away by is the realism of the game. The title embraces realistic graphics and physics that will make you feel like you’re in a kayak.

So why go outside when you can kayak indoors? Exactly.

#8 SteamWorld Build

Now here’s a franchise that has been growing steadily over the years and impressing many. SteamWorld Build lets you become the head of a small mining town and lets you see how well you’d do as a leader.

But you’re not just leading the town to expansion. Instead, there’s a mine under the town; you’ll need to lead them to dig into it and get the hidden treasures. Think you can do that?

Expand the town to get more citizens and thus more workers. But be warned! There may be things under the dirt that won’t like you digging into things.

#7 Outpost: Infinity Siege

Outpost: Infinity Siege puts you in a world that is both full of opportunities and full of dangers. You’ll be the leader of an outpost, and it’s your job to keep it safe from harm. To do so, you’ll command your mobile outpost to build defenses and merge with technologies to become stronger.

You’ll get access to new weapons and abilities as you explore the world. You’ll also get mechs that you can take out into the field to destroy enemy forces. The more you do in the game, the more options you’ll have.

So play alone or with a friend, and see how far you can take your outpost!

#6 Road 96 Mile 0

If you were a fan of the original game, you’d enjoy Road 96 Mile 0. The game is a prequel, if not obvious, and it’ll focus on the character of Zoe from the main game and Kaito, a character from another title.

Through this narrative adventure, you’ll learn about the lives of these two friends and what led to Zoe fleeing her home. You’ll constantly switch between playing the two characters and learn more about their lives, their beliefs, and what drives them.

As if that’s not enough, there will also be musical segments in the title. So go enjoy!

#5 Age of Wonders 4

In many strategy games, you choose a kingdom and then seek to make them the most dominant thing in the world. But in Age of Wonders 4, you’ll get to build your kingdom from the ground up by building your people from the ground up.

That’s right. You’ll have the power to create life and make the followers you’ve always wanted. You can do typical fantasy races or create something truly exotic. As you search for power, you’ll evolve your race of beings and lead them to glory.

Strategy is at the core of the title. So embrace all the possibilities and see what you shape the world into!

#4 The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind

Have you been enjoying this MMORPG but have been waiting for the next big expansion to happen? The good news, is that it’s been announced! The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind will arrive later this year, and it’ll bring some big advancements to the game and tie the past and future of the series together.

In the game’s expansion, you’ll head to Necrom City. Unfortunately, the place is home to a danger lurking for some time. You’ll need to put a stop to it soon to save Morrowind.

But wait, there’s more! Two new classes will be played in the game when the expansion arrives. Be sure to test them out.

Stellaris First Contact is a story pack expansion for the beloved space exploration game. It offers the chance to have new origins for your species and reveal new ways to contact alien races.

The game is built upon being able to choose a race at the beginning of their spacefaring ways and then letting them do whatever they want. So with more options, the stories will only get deeper.

What new race will you play via the story pack? What adventures await you via its content? Will everything end peacefully or end in conflict? Jump in and find out!

#2 MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 is the latest in the beloved baseball franchise. The game will let you enjoy top-notch baseball without leaving the house.

Pick your favorite team from the MLB and work with them through the season so that you can achieve greatness and win the World Series! Once you’re done proving yourself against the computer, battle against friends and see who’s the best baseballer among you!

As if that’s not enough, you’ll have the chance to get a Collector’s Edition featuring Derek Jeter! So lace up your cleats and get in the game! The show is waiting.

#1 Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

Here is a JRPG series that knows not to take itself too seriously and never to be afraid to crank things up to another level of insanity. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is the latest entry in the storied franchise, and things continue to grow bolder with each entry.

As Fuji, you and your allies will have to do with a new set of realms with their own code of conduct. That means new enemies to fight, techniques to use, and threats to handle.

Prepare to do damage to foes with numbers you’ve never seen before!