Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The ‘Wishbone’ Achievement / Trophy

One of the weirdest trophies in Dead Space is ‘Wishbone‘ — to earn it, you need to use your Kinesis Module to rip an appendage off a Necromorph. Most of us wouldn’t even think this feature is possible. According to the description, you need to damage a Necromorph limb enough to leave it extremely weak. Weak enough that your kinesis ability to rip it clean from the bone — immediately letting you use it as a weapon.

One of the great joys of Dead Space is using sharp objects to impale and sometimes instantly defeat undead alien beings. But this achievement / trophy is proving ridiculously difficult for plenty of players. You’re either not dealing enough damage or dealing way too much and immediately severing those weak points. If you just want to unlock this challenge and be done with it forever, there is a weird little trick you can try. We don’t know why this works, but it does. Here’s how to unlock ‘Wishbone‘ on Steam, Xbox or Playstation.

More Dead Space guides:

Secret Ending Guide | Hidden Unlockables | All Weapon Locations | All RIG Upgrades | Whole Again Side-Mission Guide | Chapter 1 Collectibles

Unlocking ‘Wishbone’ With A Simple Trick

To easily unlock this achievement / trophy, you need to reach Chapter 2. This early area is accessible at any point in the story and can be revisited later. Normally, to unlock this achievement you need to pull a limb off a body with your Kinesis Module — essentially, pulling a chunk off a Necromorph while it’s still attached. Many players are getting this accidentally, but actually pulling it off on purpose is a challenge. To make this much easier, follow these steps.

Pull off the trick from this save room.

Go to Medical: Security Station . This room is accessible near the entrance to Medical from the tram.

. This room is accessible near the entrance to from the tram. From here, go downstairs through the malfunctioning door to the Main Lab Changing Room .

to the . In this room, you’ll find hanging suits . Use Kinesis to grab one of the suits.

. Use to grab one of the suits. Throw the suit. That’s it!

NOTE: If this doesn’t work the first time — keep trying! It took us about a dozen attempts. I recommend grabbing the leg of the center suit to the right of the save station.

Throwing the suit will unlock the ‘Wishbone‘ achievement / trophy. We don’t know why this works, it just does. Now you can enjoy an easy achievement / trophy that many players are struggling with. Normally, you can sever monster limbs with your Plasma Cutter or any of the other heavy-duty weapons. Once a limb is cut off, you can use Kinesis to grab it and throw it like a spear at other enemies. This is a great way to save ammo.

Technically, you can also rip the limbs off still-living enemies, but that’s seemingly random. Enemies become tougher as you progress, and your weapons become more powerful. Sometimes you’ll face lower tier enemies. You’ll never know the exact right weapon to use against any given opponent, and you can very easily overshoot and deal too much damage to an enemy limb, cutting it off immediately.