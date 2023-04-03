22 Best Free Open World Multiplayer Games

If you’re a gamer who loves open-world multiplayer games, then you’re in luck. There are numerous free-to-play games that offer endless hours of exploration and adventure. With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect game to dive into. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best free open-world multiplayer games for you to enjoy. From action-packed survival games to massively multiplayer online role-playing games, this list has it all. So, sit back and get ready to discover some new games to play.

#22 Warframe

Developer: Digital Extremes

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: March 25, 2013

Warframe is a fast-paced cooperative third-person shooter game with a sci-fi theme. You play as a space ninja known as a Tenno, who awakens from cryosleep to fight against enemies throughout the solar system. The game’s mechanics revolve around utilizing a variety of weapons and abilities, as well as upgrading your Warframe, a powerful suit. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock new Warframes and abilities, providing a lot of replayability. The game is constantly updated with new content, including new missions, enemies, and warframes so you’ll have more than enough content to explore.

#21 RuneScape

Developer: Jagex Ltd. Games Studio

Publisher: Jagex Ltd. Games Studio

Platforms: Android, iOS, Web browser, PC

Release Date: April 7, 2020

RuneScape is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that has been around since 2001. When you first start the game, you create your character and choose a skill to begin training. As you progress, you’ll unlock new areas to explore, quests to complete, and skills to master. The game is set in a medieval fantasy world filled with creatures to battle, treasures to discover, and other players to interact with. Additionally, you can trade with other players, join a clan, or participate in mini-games. The game has seen many updates over the years, but it still retains the classic gameplay and charm that made it a beloved game for so many players.

#20 Genshin Impact

Developer: Cognosphere, HoYoverse

Publisher: Cognosphere, HoYoverse

Platforms: Android, PS4, iOS, PS5, PC

Release Date: September 28, 2020

Genshin Impact is an action RPG game set in the magical world of Teyvat. As the player, you will take on the role of a traveller who sets out on an adventure to uncover the secrets of this mysterious land. Along the way, you will encounter a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities that will aid you on your journey. Additionally, with an open world to explore, you’ll have the freedom to discover hidden treasures, engage in epic battles, and solve challenging puzzles. The game is also free-to-play, with a gacha system for acquiring new characters and weapons.

#19 Trove

Developer: Trion Worlds

Publisher: Trion Worlds

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 05, 2015

Trove is a free-to-play, voxel-based MMORPG where you will explore a vast universe filled with various biomes, monsters, and treasures. You’ll take on the role of a hero tasked with defending the multiverse against invading Shadow forces. To do so, you’ll need to traverse different worlds and complete quests, ranging from gathering resources to battling epic bosses. Additionally, the game’s building system is one of its most notable features, allowing players to create their own unique bases, dungeons, and landmarks. Furthermore, as you progress, you’ll unlock more classes, gear, and mounts to aid you in your journey.

#18 Creativerse

Developer: Playful Corporation

Publisher: Playful Corporation

Platforms: PC, Mac

Release Date: May 08, 2015

Creativerse is a sandbox adventure game that allows players to explore a vast world filled with wonders and dangers. In this game, you’ll take on the role of an adventurer who must gather resources, craft items, and build structures to survive and thrive in a world full of mysteries. As you explore, you’ll encounter all sorts of creatures, from friendly to deadly. With its colourful graphics, the game offers a unique and exciting experience for players looking for a new adventure.

#17 Albion Online

Developer: Sandbox Interactive

Publisher: Sandbox Interactive

Platforms: PC, Mac, Linux

Release Date: July 17, 2017

If you’re looking for a sandbox MMORPG with an emphasis on a player-driven economy, then Albion Online might be the game for you. As you start your adventure, you’ll create your character and choose a path to follow, whether it’s becoming a powerful mage, a skilled archer, or a master blacksmith. From there, you’ll embark on quests, gather resources, and engage in battles against other players and NPCs. However, be prepared for the challenges that come with a full-loot PvP system, as well as the constant threat of bandits and hostile factions. To survive and thrive in the world of Albion, you’ll need to team up with others and form guilds, trade goods and services, and strategize your every move.

#16 Unturned

Developer: Smartly Dressed Games, Nelson Sexton

Publisher: Smartly Dressed Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Linux, Mac, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: July 07, 2017

Unturned is a survival game developed by Smartly Dressed Games that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. In this game, you will play as a survivor who must scavenge for food, water, weapons, and other supplies to stay alive. As you explore the vast open world, you’ll encounter other players who may be friends or enemies. You’ll need to craft your own shelter and defences to protect yourself from both zombies and other players. The game features both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing you to team up with friends to increase your chances of survival.

#15 Neverwinter

Developer: Cryptic Studios

Publisher: Perfect World Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: July 20, 2013

Neverwinter is an action MMORPG set in the fictional city of Neverwinter, which is located in the Forgotten Realms world. As a player, you take on the role of a hero who must fight against evil forces threatening the city. The game features a wide variety of character classes, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. You’ll explore the vast world of Neverwinter, completing quests and battling enemies to level up your character and unlock new abilities. Along the way, you’ll meet other players and team up with them to take on even greater challenges.

#14 Dauntless

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Publisher: Phoenix Labs, Epic Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: September 26, 2019

Dauntless is a free-to-play online action RPG where players take on the role of a Slayer, a member of a guild tasked with defending the world from giant, ferocious beasts known as Behemoths. As you progress through the game, you’ll explore different areas and hunt down Behemoths, collecting loot and resources to craft new weapons and armour. Each Behemoth presents its own unique challenges and requires a different approach to defeat, making each hunt a thrilling experience. The game also features cooperative play, allowing you to team up with other players to take down tougher Behemoths and earn even greater rewards.

#13 Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: Android, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, iOS, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: July 25, 2017

Fortnite is a popular multiplayer game that allows players to battle against each other in a virtual world. When you play Fortnite, you’ll have the option to choose from a variety of modes, including Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World. In Battle Royale, you’ll fight against other players until only one person is left standing. Creative mode allows you to design and build your own virtual worlds, while Save the World is a co-op mode that requires players to work together to defeat monsters and save the world. With regular updates and new content, Fortnite continues to be a favourite among gamers of all ages.

#12 Star Wars: The Old Republic

Developer: BioWare Austin

Publisher: Electronic Arts, LucasArts

Platforms: PC

Release Date: December 20, 2011

In Star Wars: The Old Republic, you take on the role of a hero fighting for their place in the galaxy. You’ll choose to join either the Galactic Republic or the Sith Empire and navigate a complex story filled with intrigue and betrayal. Along the way, you’ll encounter a variety of allies and enemies, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. Whether you choose to explore the galaxy or engage in intense PvP battles, you’ll be able to customize your character with a variety of weapons, armour, and abilities. With its immersive storytelling and engaging gameplay, this game is a must-play for fans of the Star Wars universe.

#11 Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Release Date: September 06, 2017

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter game where you take the role of a Guardian, a protector of humanity in a post-apocalyptic universe. The game features a wide range of planets, each with its own unique environment and challenges. You will battle against various enemy factions, including the infamous Fallen, Hive, Cabal, and Vex, all of which have their own strengths and weaknesses. In addition to the exciting combat, there are a wide variety of missions and quests to complete, each offering unique rewards and opportunities to advance your character. Whether you are a solo player or enjoy teaming up with others, Destiny 2 offers a thrilling and immersive experience that will keep you coming back for more.

#10 PUBG Battlegrounds

Developer: PUBG Corp

Publisher: Bluehole Studio, Microsoft Studios

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Google Stadia

Release Date: December 20, 2017

PUBG Battlegrounds is a multiplayer battle royale game where you’ll be dropped onto an island to compete for survival. Upon landing, you must quickly scavenge for weapons, ammunition, and supplies to stay alive in the intense battles that ensue. However, with each new match, you need to constantly adapt your strategies to stay ahead of your opponents and outlast the ever-shrinking playable area. Additionally, the game offers a variety of maps, each with its own unique terrain and challenges, ensuring that no two matches are ever the same. Undoubtedly this game is an addictive and immersive experience for every battle royale fan.

#9 Lord of the Rings Online

Developer: Standing Stone Games, Turbine

Publisher: Midway Games, Codemasters, WB Games, Turbine, Daybreak Game Company

Platforms: PC, Mac

Release Date: April 24, 2007

The Lord of the Rings Online is an MMORPG based on the iconic J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy. In this game, you get to create your own character and join the ongoing adventure in Middle Earth. The game features all the familiar locations from the books and movies, such as the Shire, Rivendell, and Moria. Similarly, you will encounter various characters from the story, including Gandalf, Legolas, and Frodo. Additionally, the game offers a wide range of activities, including questing, crafting, and exploring. Overall, it’s a great game for any fan of Tolkien’s work or anyone looking for an immersive MMORPG experience.

#8 EVE Online

Developer: CCP Games

Publisher: CCP Games

Platforms: PC, Mac, Linux

Release Date: May 06, 2003

EVE Online is a massively multiplayer online game set in a science-fiction universe. You’ll control your own spaceship, explore, trade, mine resources, and engage in combat with other players. The game has a complex economy, with resources and goods produced and traded by players. There is also a deep skill system that allows players to specialize in specific areas of gameplay. Additionally, you’ll be able to form alliances and corporations to compete and cooperate with other players. The open-world nature of the game allows for a wide range of playstyles, from peaceful exploration to high-stakes piracy.

#7 World of Warcraft

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, Mac

Release Date: November 23, 2004

World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game set in the fictional world of Azeroth. When playing, you’ll take on the role of a character in this world, choosing your race and class, and embarking on a variety of quests and adventures. With multiple expansions and updates over the years, the game offers a vast and detailed world to explore, with a rich history and lore that players can uncover. From battling powerful monsters to engaging in epic player-vs-player battles, the game provides a wealth of content for players of all skill levels. Consequently, as you progress, you’ll unlock new abilities and gear, allowing you to tackle even greater challenges and become a true hero of Azeroth.

#6 World of Tank Blitz

Developer: Wargaming.net

Publisher: Wargaming.net

Platforms: Android, Mac, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 28, 2014

World of Tanks Blitz is a multiplayer tank game where you’ll be taking the role of a tank commander in fast-paced battles set in World War II. There are over 350 tanks to choose from, each with its own unique features and strengths. As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to upgrade your tanks, customize them with new equipment and add-ons, and even train your crew to improve their skills. The gameplay is designed to be accessible and easy to learn, but still offers plenty of depth and strategy for more experienced players. As a result of regular updates and adding new content, the game provides an engaging and exciting tank combat experience.

#5 DCS World Steam Edition

Developer: Eagle Dynamics

Publisher: Eagle Dynamics

Platforms: PC

Release Date: October 17, 2008

DCS World Steam Edition is a flight simulator that allows players to experience realistic flight and combat scenarios in a variety of aircraft. With a huge selection of planes to choose from, ranging from modern fighter jets to WWII-era planes, players can take to the skies and engage in dogfights, bombing runs, and other types of missions. The game features a highly detailed and accurate flight model, making it a great tool for practising and perfecting flying skills. In addition to single-player modes, the game also includes online multiplayer where players can team up or go head-to-head in intense aerial combat. The game also includes a mission editor, allowing players to create their own custom scenarios to play and share with others.

#4 Planetside 2

Developer: Rogue Planet Games

Publisher: Daybreak Game Company

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: November 20, 2012

Planetside 2 is a massively multiplayer first-person shooter game set on the distant planet Auraxis, where three factions are fighting for control. You’ll choose a faction and participate in battles ranging from small skirmishes to large-scale assaults on enemy bases. The game features a wide range of vehicles, including tanks, aircraft, and infantry transports, which you can use to traverse the vast open world and engage in combat. Additionally, you can customize your character’s loadout with a variety of weapons, equipment, and abilities to fit your playstyle. As you progress through the game, you’ll gain experience and earn certifications to unlock new gear and upgrades.

#3 Realm Royale

Developer: Hi Rez Studios, Heroic Leap Games

Publisher: Hi Rez Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: June 5, 2018

Realm Royale is a battle royale game set in a fantasy world. As a player, you are dropped onto a large map with dozens of other players and must fight to be the last one standing. The game features a unique class system that allows players to choose from five different classes, each with their own abilities and strengths. You can also forge weapons and armour using resources found throughout the map. One of the most unique features is the ability to mount up and travel quickly around the map. Additionally, you can choose to play solo, duo, or in a squad with up to four players, making the game accessible for any play style. Finally, the game offers regular updates and new content, ensuring that there is always something new to explore and enjoy.

#2 Ring of Elysium

Developer: Tencent Games, Tencent Aurora Studios

Publisher: Tencent Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: September 19, 2018

Ring of Elysium is a battle royale game that takes place on a snowy mountain after an unexpected snowstorm. As the player, you must fight against other players and try to be the last one standing. One of the unique features of this game is the ability to choose your own path and mode of transportation, including snowboards and hang gliders. Additionally, there are different types of weather and natural disasters that can affect the gameplay, making each match unpredictable and exciting. You can also customize your character and weapons to give yourself an edge over your opponents. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the battle royale genre, Ring of Elysium is definitely worth a try.

#1 Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

Developer: Infinity Ward

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: November 14, 2022

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is an action-packed multiplayer game that brings you to Verdansk, a fictional city in Russia that serves as the game’s battleground. One of the most significant changes in the new version is the addition of new weapons, maps, and operators, all designed to make your gameplay more engaging and enjoyable. You’ll also have access to new killstreaks, vehicles, and equipment that can help you gain an edge over your opponents. Whether you prefer to play solo or as part of a team, the new game modes, including Plunder and Battle Royale, provide endless hours of thrilling combat. So grab your weapons and get ready to fight your way to the top of the leaderboard in this adrenaline-fueled game.