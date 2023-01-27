Fire Emblem Engage: How To Use The Flea Market

Everything you need to know about the Flea Market in Fire Emblem Engage.

The more you play Fire Emblem Engage, the more stuff you unlock. Vander, at the start of the game, mentions that Somniel is empty, but it will grow into something far more bustling later on. He wasn’t lying. The Somniel, but the end of the game, is bursting with things to do, and gubbins to buy.

One of the mid-game locations you will unlock is the Flea Market. This is one of many shops in Fire Emblem Engage, and like all of those other shops, the Flea Market sells very specific items for a disturbingly high price. The Flea Market has its quirks, however, and that’s what we are going to talk about in this guide.

How To Unlock The Flea Market

The Flea Market can be unlocked once you have recruited Timerra into your team. Timerra is the Crown Princess of Solm and will be in possession of Ike’s Emblem Ring. Timerra is a very powerful hero in Engage, and her great stats can help push your team to new heights. You will find her in Chapter 13.

These are great boons for a character, but the Flea Market is arguably her greatest trait.

Where To Find The Flea Market

Once unlocked in the Somniel, you can find the Flea Market by heading to the plaza (your initial spawn point). Turn around and head towards the junction. Take a right and the Flea Market should be tucked away in a little cubby to your left.

The Flea Market is not always manned by Timerra, but it is always open. Apparently, people trust the Divine Dragon not to steal their stock.

How To Use The Flea Market?

The Flea Market sells a lot of interesting items, however, the price of these items can be a bit high. Firstly, the Flea Market can sell new Fishing Rods. These are very handy if you are an avid angler. Be sure to check out our Fishing Guide for more information on that.

Secondly, you can find various metals to use at the Smithy. Metals are very handy for upgrading your weapons, so having these materials on demand is very nice. However, the most important items the Flea Market sells are Gifts.

These items can be bought and then used to increase your Support Rank with any character. Every gift is designed for a specific character, and getting to know which character likes what is all part of the process. This is one of the quickest ways to max our Support Ranks, but it’s also one of the most expensive as these items are not cheap.

Do keep in mind that the Flea Market gets a new selection of items after every battle, so be sure to check back often to not miss important Gifts.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other articles for more tips and tricks.