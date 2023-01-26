Fire Emblem Engage: Fishing Guide | Tips & Tricks

Fire Emblem Engage is a deep strategy game that harkens back to the series’ roots. Whilst the game lacks a compelling story and strong social aspects like Three Houses, it does have an excellent combat system supported by some side activities to break things up a smidge.

One such activity is the video game staple, fishing. Fishing in Fire Emblem Engage is a great way to unwind, gather knick-knacks, and nab yourself some sweet rewards. We’ve compiled a quick guide covering fishing in Fire Emblem, and how you can make the most out of this relaxing pastime.

What Is Fishing?

Fishing in Fire Emblem Engage is one of the many minigames that can be found around the Somniel. It joins the ranks of Strength Training, Wyvern Riding, and Sommie. Fishing, whilst not rewarding you with battle bonuses, does reward you with Bond Fragments in addition to filling out a rather extensive Fishing Log.

Unlocking Fishing

Like many systems in Fire Emblem Engage, you don’t begin the game with access to fishing. Instead, you need to unlock it. Thankfully, Fishing is one of the first minigames you unlock, and you should gain access to it once you are in or around Brodia. Once unlocked, you are good to go.

How To Fish

Fishing is a rather simple affair. Once you have started the minigame it is simply a process of picking a spot to cast your line, and then waiting for a bite. Once a fish has gobbled up your bait, press ‘A’ to begin the catching segment of the minigame. Use your ‘Left Stick’ to pull in the opposite direction of the fish. After a while, it will get stunned. Rapidly press ‘A’ to lower its Health Bar.

Once you have fully depleted its Health Bar, you will need to time your final ‘A’ press to successfully catch the fish. This will reward you with various bits and bobs based on the fish, and record it in your Fishing Log.

Tips To Make The Most Of Fishing

The biggest hurdles to fishing are the limit to how many fish you can catch per day and your rod’s quality. The first hurdle isn’t that much of an issue, however. You can fish 3 times per day, and to reset your tally you need to either do a battle or rest. The latter way will let you fish to your heart’s content.

Bigger fish can be a bit trickier to catch, and for this, you may need a more powerful rod. We found our first extra rod at the Flea Market – an unlockable shop later in the game. Keep an eye out for additional rods on your travels, and you should be able to overcome this without much hassle.

We haven’t caught all of Fire Emblem Engage’s fish as of writing, but once we do, we will update this guide with exact rewards. In the meantime, be sure to check out other articles for more tips and tricks.