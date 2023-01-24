Fire Emblem Engage: How To Unlock Jean | Ally Guide

There’s a lot of content in Fire Emblem Engage, and most of it is combat-based. This could be seen as a negative, however, considering the quality of Fire Emblem Engage’s combat mechanics, it’s certainly more of a positive. One of the best elements of Engage’s side content is the Paralogues that appear throughout the game’s runtime.

Paralogues are essentially side-missions that reward you with all manner of useful gubbins. The most common early on is the addition of new allies. Jean is one such ally and is the earliest example of an unlockable side character in Fire Emblem Engage. But how do you unlock him?

More Fire Emblem Engage content:

Combat Guide | Beginner Tips | Game Balance | Launch Trailer | Expansion Pass

How To Unlock Jean

You can unlock Jean very early in Fire Emblem Engage. In fact, Jean is unlockable almost as soon as you finish the “tutorial” segment of the game’s opening. Once you make it to Chapter 5, you will be given the option to unlock Jean by completing your first Paralogue.

This Paralogue is found in Tea-Field Village and opens with a small scene of Jean disobeying his father in an attempt to save his village. It’s your job, as Alear, to not only save the village but also to talk to Jean during the mission (sort of).

Talking to Jean will have him join your party for the remainder of the mission, however, if you fail to talk to him before the mission ends, he will still join your party during the next cutscene. As long as Jean doesn’t die in the battle, you are good to go basically.

This makes Jean the easiest to obtain side-characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

Is Jean Good In Fire Emblem Engage

All of that aside, how is Jean in combat? Well, Jean is a Martial Monk when you first recruit him, which is a role also held by Framme. This makes Jean a little bit redundant on the surface as you already have a healer, and having more than one could be seen as more of a downside this early on.

How Jean and Framme differ is mostly irrelevant as their stats and growths are very similar. Who you bring along as your dedicated healer is very much up to you in this case as both do a great job. We found that Framme was more often than not more survivable early on, which is worth bearing in mind.

If you want to use Jean, be sure to gain bonds with a variety of Emblems as Jean benefits from a lot of powerful Inheritance Skills. For example, Roy can grant Jean ‘Hold Out’, making it much harder for enemies to kill Jean.

Overall, Jean is fine. You’ll likely forget he exists as far more interesting characters join your roster.

That’s all we have on Fire Emblem Engage for now. Check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.