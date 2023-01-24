Fire Emblem Engage: How To Unlock Anna | Ally Guide

Fire Emblem Engage is a love letter to Fire Emblem as a whole. Not only will series veterans pick up on a few cheeky nods to previous titles, but the entire concept of Engage is to bring old heroes to a modern game. In this sense, Fire Emblem Engage is a rip-roaring success.

But it doesn’t end there, as Anna also makes a return. Anna is a character who has appeared in nearly every Fire Emblem game to date. She is a mysterious merchant who travels the land and sells useful artefacts along the way. The catch with Anna in Engage, however, is that you need to unlock her first.

How To Unlock Anna

Anna has several unlock requirements, but you can hit most of these requirements by accident. If you know what you are doing, you can unlock her as early as Chapter 6, which is pretty darn early in the grand scheme of things.

Once you have reached Chapter 6, you have, funnily enough, completed the first hidden requirement. The next hurdle is getting your Reputation with Firene to level 3. This will cost you 15,000G, but the rewards for investing that much money is well worth it. This will not only unlock various resources for you to use in other areas of the game, but it will also reward you with more rewarding Skirmishes.

With all of that out of the way, once you return to the World Map, you should get a Paralogue spawning in the nearby Bandit’s Hideout. Simply go to this location and start the mission. You will be greeted with a cutscene showing Anna hiding in a chest.

This is where the final requirement crops up – you need to rescue Anna. Make your way through this mission, find Anna, and have Alear talk to her. This will add her to your party. Easy as that.

Is Anna Good In Fire Emblem Engage?

Now you have Anna, it’s time to discuss whether or not she is any good. Thankfully, she is. At this point in the game, you have very few characters who can use axes. Most notably you have Vander and Boucheron. Vander is very powerful early on, however, he drops off hard later in the game. Boucheron is a fine character.

So where does Anna lie? Anna is an excellent character. Her stats are slightly better than Boucheron, her character model is excellent (if visuals are your thing), and her unique ability is very handy. “Make A Killing” provides a decent chunk of Gold every now and then (based on Luck). This can help top up your funds and fuel your war effort. Very nice indeed.

The thing is, Anna, despite being an Axe Fighter, actually favours Magic and Speed growth as she levels up. This makes her a fairly solid character in the early game as a front-line bruiser, but once you gain the Proficiencies to Class Change (and the Master Seal), it’s better to turn her into a Magic-based character.

Overall, Anna is well worth getting in Fire Emblem Engage, and spending time with her to ensure she grows into a mighty Mage is well worth the effort.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.