Fire Emblem Engage: What Are Emblem Rings? | Tips & Tricks

Fire Emblem Engage is full of cool new mechanics and interesting side activities to sink your teeth into. Whether you are doing a spot of fishing, completing skirmishes, or flying a Wyvern around the Somniel, there’s always something new to check out. Emblem Rings are arguably the most impactful addition to the series and helps Fire Emblem Engage stand out.

Emblem Rings are introduced as early as the opening cutscene, and their introduction is pretty darn awesome. As more scenes play, and more battles are had, Emblem Rings take on a whole new life both narratively and mechanically. But what are Emblem Rings? That’s where we come in. Let’s have a look.

What Are Emblem Rings

Emblem Rings are rings that contain Emblems. Not very helpful, but bear with us. Emblems are the spirits of legendary heroes from other lands – possibly dimensions. What this means in practice is that heroes from previous Fire Emblem games can be summoned by wearing an Emblem Ring.

Each ring is unique, with each Emblem granting a diverse array of abilities, passives, and attacks that elevate a character to new heights in combat. Regular characters in Fire Emblem are powerful – however, a character bearing an Emblem Ring is noticeably more powerful, and with a bit of experience, can be nearly unstoppable.

How To Unlock Emblem Rings

There are a total of 12 Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage. The rub? You don’t have all 12. Even if the story hadn’t thrown a spanner in the works during the tutorial, you’d still be missing about half of them. Thankfully, you gain Emblem Rings at a fairly decent pace as you play through the story, with new and more interesting Emblem unlocking as you find new characters.

How To Power Up Emblem Rings

Emblem Rings are powered up almost exclusively by increasing the Bond between the Emblem and the Character. The more they get to know one another, the more powerful they become. In short, the more you use an Emblem Ring, the more powerful it gets. Think of a secondary form of EXP that ticks up when you aren’t looking, and you get the idea.

However, there are other ways to gain Bond, and these vary in effectiveness. Firstly, you can Polish your rings between battles. We have a separate guide covering that, and you can find it here.

Secondly, you can go to the Arena. The Arena unlocks fairly early on and allows you to fight your Emblems. Win or lose, you will gain Bond, and this will very quickly increase your Bond Level, and in turn, increase the benefits you gain when wearing it.

Finally, you can use Bond Fragments. These are found in droves just by completing missions (Main, Side, and Skirmish), but can also be found scattered around the Somniel. Bond Fragments can be spent to quickly power up your Emblem Rings, taking them from Level 1 to Max, instantly (providing you have enough of them of course).

A character can gain Bond with as many rings as they want, and in fact, doing so will greatly increase their customisation as any skills unlocked with an Emblem Ring can be transferred onto other rings using the Inheritance system. That system requires a guide unto itself, so keep an eye out for that.

How To Use Emblem Rings

Now we understand Emblem Rings, how do they work in battle? Emblem Rings provide a myriad of passive and stat bonuses just by equipping them. This alone is a great way to increase a character’s power, as bonus stats are always a good thing.

Their true strength comes to bear once you activate Engage. Engage fuses your character with the Emblem, unlocking powerful new weapons and abilities that drastically increase your character efficacy in combat.

Each Engage Form is unique, and its benefits are vast. Marth is fairly straightforward and provides powerful single-target damage and an array of mighty weapons designed to enhance your character’s growth. Lynn on the other hand allows you to create an army of clones allowing for some incredibly potent Chain Attacks and providing a devastatingly powerful ranged attack.

Some allow you to teleport around the battlefield, others will constantly swap between weapons, allowing you to take on countless foes with ease. Emblem Rings and the Engage system have oodles of depth and plenty of power behind them, so experiment.

One last thing to note, Engage will often provide new weapons that a Character may not be able to use naturally. Turning your Thief into an impromptu teleporting death mage can unlock a swath of interesting tactical options, so experiment and make some funky combinations.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage today. Keep an eye out for our other guides for more tips and tricks.