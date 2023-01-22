Fire Emblem Engage: What Does Polishing Rings Do? | Tips & Tricks

Fire Emblem Engage is a little bit weird. For long-time fans of the series, this will be nothing new. Heck, for people who are more – *ahem* – “cultured”, this might not even register as weird. This weirdness leads to rather bizarre mechanics, and one of those mechanics is Ring Polishing.

Now you can’t just polish any old ring – that would be madness. No, you can only Polish Emblem Rings, and doing so grants some bonuses. Heck, it might even garner the occasional odd look from passers-by. Fire Emblem Engage is nothing if not filled with bizarre side activities for you to sink your teeth into.

Where Can You Polish Rings?

If you have just started Fire Emblem Engage, this might all sound rather odd. You’ve likely not fully grasped what an Emblem Ring is, let alone the subtle art of polishing fancy metal bands. Persevere until you’ve unlocked not only the Somniel, but also the Ring Chamber, and you are good to go.

The Ring Chamber should unlock once you have gained access to the Somniel and then completed one additional story mission. The Ring Chamber is a very powerful feature in Fire Emblem Engage, so you will find yourself coming back here often. For this guide, however, we will just be going over the Polishing aspect of the game.

How To Polish Emblem Rings

Once you have unlocked the Ring Chamber, you can Polish rings. In fact, you probably should get to polishing straight away since you’ve fought many battles between the game starting and unlocking this feature. Rings get dirty when you go to battle (unsurprisingly considering how bloody war is), so it doesn’t take long for your legendary Emblem Rings to lose their lustre.

Select Polish from the Ring Chamber menu. From here, you can select which Emblem Ring you want to clean, and which character you want to clean it. This menu will also show how happy an Emblem is. An ecstatic green face indicates they are as happy as can be, and anything less indicates they could do with a bit of a cleaning.

To Polish, move your cursor over any dirty part of the ring and rapidly press the ‘A’ button. Alternatively, you could Polish with more gusto by pressing ‘LB’. Does this make a difference? Not that we could tell. But you can Polish your ring however you want and be safe in the knowledge the result is the same.

Rewards For Polishing Emblem Rings

Here’s the meat of the issue, the reward. You’d think keeping your Ring nice and clean would result in some sort of tangible gameplay benefit – and the opposite if you let it get too scuffed up. This is not the case in Fire Emblem Engage, and the reward is rather underwhelming.

The only benefit you get from Polishing rings is a slight increase in the Bond between the polisher and the Emblem Ring. This increase is negligible at best, and there are other ways to gain more Bond without resorting to rubbing Marth until he’s happy. Of all the ‘busy work’ Fire Emblem Engage has in it, Polishing is one of the tasks you can happily ignore.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage today. Keep an eye out for our other guides for more tips and tricks.