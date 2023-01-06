Destiny 2: How To Play The New Fortress Mode

Everything you need to know about the new Fortress Game Mode in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is bonkers, and clearly, so is Bungie. Not only is this game massive, with constant updates mixing up gameplay, but regular major content drops help keep the game feeling new and fresh. Whilst not a new expansion, the latest content drop for Destiny 2 has added some very interesting things to the game.

During the Iron Banner weekly reset, Bungie stealth dropped a new way to play Iron Banner – Fortress. This Mode has been known about for a while, however, Bungie has been shockingly secretive about it, with very little – if any – pre-release information escaping their vaults. It’s here now though, so what’s it all about?

What Is Fortress?

Booting up Fortress drops you into a standard Control game – at first. There are several objectives on the map, and you are meant to fight over them. Each objective has a timer that is counting down, and once it hits zero, you score points based on how many points you hold.

So far, this is more-or-less just Control. However, things change once one team hits 40 points. At 40 points, all the objectives on the map despawn and a single point will spawn near the centre of the map. The catch? It’s a Cabal Drop Pod filled with turrets.

Once you kill the turrets (easier said than done without some Supers or Power Weapons…), you are free to claim the point. This point is worth substantially more points, allowing teams to skyrocket in points and secure a lead, or catch up if they were behind.

But that’s not all. After a short time, this point will despawn and it will once again revert to a basic Control game with multiple points. The game continues until a team hits 80 points, another Drop Pod lands, and then the game will continue with this buffed point until a team hits 125 points and wins.

It’s fairly straightforward, but do be aware that the Cabal Drop Pod, if it lands on you, will kill you.

New Iron Banner Weapons

So, why would you play Iron Banner, and why would you play this new Mode? Because of the loot, of course. Two new(ish) Legendary Weapons have been introduced into the game, and they are the Dark Desire Autorifle and Gunnara’s Axe Pinpoint Slug Shotgun. Both are Ark weapons, and both seem to be very nice on the battlefield.

They also come with the Skulking Wolf Trait, which is very nice and does the following:

While at low health, Final Blows by Guardians with this weapon grant Enhanced Radar and removes you from enemy Radar.

Is Fortress Any Good?

Finally, is Fortress any good? Yes. Fortress is a very fun Mode, but it is also very hectic. Jumping between a standard Control game and a more focused King Of The Hill and back again leads to a lot of chaos – especially when you are first starting.

Not only that, the mode can be very swingy. You could be dominating the whole game, only to lose because the opposing team nabbed the point at the end and skyrocketed to victory. On the flip side, this also means if you are on the losing side, there is always a chance for a comeback.

The Mode is very solid and worth playing. A great addition to Destiny 2.

That’s all we have on Destiny 2 for now, but we have other guides, lists, and tips ready for your perusal.