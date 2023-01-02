Destiny 2 Premium Subscription Leak Was A Hoax

We’re just hitting 2023, and we’re hoping everyone had a fun and safe holiday season. But for Destiny 2 fans, the holiday season might have come with some shocking news. Just this past week, there were rumors quickly spreading online that Bungie was transitioning to a premium subscription service for Destiny 2. This was not something fans were likely expecting, and with news of this leak coming from a rather credible source, the break might have been a bit of a damper.

This information came from a dataminer from a popular discord server. Essentially, the biggest news to break during the holiday break was that Bungie was bringing out a subscription service to the game. More specifically, it looked to be a subscription plan service that Bungie was looking to bring out for the upcoming Lightfall expansion, which is set to come out next month. But after finding news was quickly being spread online about the premium subscription plans, the dataminer finally came clean and revealed it was nothing more than a hoax.

The individual stated that they were going to let this keep going until how big the leak blew up. They have since apologized for trolling the community and claim that all future jokes will be labeled going forward. But the damage might have been done already for the dataminer as viewers might be more skeptical of their reporting’s going forward. At the very least, those that were worried Destiny 2 might transition to a premium subscription service can relax.

DTR never reported on this news because it seemed highly fake.



Apology from Dataminer: pic.twitter.com/i9VXDjyer9 — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) January 2, 2023

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like there are any plans from Bungie to make this transition. While we have the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion coming on February 28th of this year, we know that Bungie is looking to take some new creative risks. Those might have a burnout for Destiny 2, then you can expect the later half of this year to include some new creative directions for updates and expansions. Bungie has previously stated that they have heard the community feedback loud and clear. There will be new creative risks made in seasonal progressions, but it would be a bit as there are already plans in place for the first few updates hitting the game this year.

As for those of you who haven’t given Destiny 2 a chance, the science fiction FPS game is free to download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Source