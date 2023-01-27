Best 14 PC Grand Strategy Games

Do you consider yourself a strategist? If so, then you likely play strategy games that demand your utmost attention with every move you make. Here are 14 on PC that you can get right now.

#14 Total War: Medieval II

You will see many entries from this franchise on our list, but we’ll start with Total War: Medieval II.

The game is the ultimate medieval conquering experience. It’s set in a time when kingdoms are vying for land and are willing to cross continents and oceans to get it! Lead your people to victory by commanding areas of 10,000 soldiers or more!

Rule over everything and decide what must be done at any given moment. Plus, if you get the definitive edition of the game, you’ll have multiple DLC campaigns to do!

So if you’re hungry for medieval action, this is the game for you.

#13 Endless Legend

In Endless Legend, you’ll be in a world ravaged by a wintery apocalypse. You and your people have survived, but the world isn’t what it used to be.

Through hard work, magic, and luck, you must venture back into the world and try to rebuild it. Start with the simple things. Find food, build shelter, ensure you can protect yourself, etc. After that, start to expand.

Nothing is certain in this cold world, and when you find that there are other people here besides you, you’ll have decisions to make.

Will you take the path of peace and harmony to rebuild the land? Or will you cut down any you feel is a threat to you?

#12 Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III is the third entry in the beloved crossover series, and it continues to expand what you can do in the games and who you can control.

Following the events of past titles, a dead god has opened a portal. One that leads to the Realm of Chaos, where mighty forces emerge and desire to destroy all in their sight. There lies the choice you must make. Will you play as one of the races trying to stop the forces of evil? Or will you become the leader of the chaotic army and plunge the world into darkness?

Choose your race, amass your army, then go to war!

#11 Steel Division 2

World War II is full of strategy games that depict the battles that were had. Steel Division 2 is a title that embraces that history while also turning it on its head.

The game puts you primarily in the role of Russia during a key offensive against the Germans. You’ll participate in real-time dynamic battles that will test your strategy skills to the limit. In addition, you’ll be able to pick which battalion you can participate in or govern it all from above to try and influence the entire conflict.

Whether you play on the side of history or try to change it yourself, you’ll find out how good you are in combat really quickly.

#10 Total War: Attila

Attila the Hun is one of the most important figures in history. He rallied his people behind him and led them to battle after battle and gain victory almost every time. Attila took on the Roman Empire and nearly brought it to its knees.

Now, you’ll be able to relive his massive expeditions and the brutal conflicts he participated in. Then, carve through the countryside and determine what kind of ruler you want to be.

The other option is to be the Western Roman Empire. You’ll start at the height of your power, slowly get whittled down, and be forced to survive.

#9 Victoria II

Many of these strategy games don’t focus on the “consequences” of your actions. They merely let you build up what you want, and you only have to deal with your foes. Victoria II is an exception to that rule.

The game puts you as the head of a nation during the beginning of the 19th century. Over time, you’ll build up your country into a global power. But within that global power is a deep political system you must adhere to. As a result, your actions will affect not only your nation but the others around you.

Advance your nation to the top of the world, but try not to get crushed in the process.

#8 Hearts of Iron IV

Hearts of Iron IV puts you into World War II not from one nation’s perspective but several. You can play as some of the powers that ruled the day, or you can be one of the smaller nations who tried to survive the onslaught that was brought down on them.

Moreover, you can play the “historical route” and see how things happened in history. Or you can make your own history and shape the world in a new way.

No matter your choices, you’ll have to command your military forces, build up your technology, and work with your allies to overcome the challenges you face.

#7 Total War: Three Kingdoms

Ancient China is full of history and war. The land that would eventually become the largest nation in the world had many conflicts, and Total War: Three Kingdoms will let you experience one of the grandest of them all.

The title puts you in the role of a warlord—one who aims to unify the warring factions of the land and bring China under one banner. You’ll travel the vast land, fighting battles, recruiting legendary warriors from history, and completing your vision for the nation.

Then, build China up into a dynasty that’ll last forever! Will you be able to do these tasks? Jump in and find out!

#6 Age of History II

Age of History II lives up to its name in various ways. The biggest one is that the campaign you’ll embark on will have you start at the very beginnings of human civilization. Then you’ll slowly make your way through the ages until you’re into the far future.

Throughout that time, your goal will be either to conquer the world with you as the undisputed leader or to bring the world together under the flag of world pieces.

You’ll have many nations to choose from throughout history. Some large, some small, but whatever you are, the mission is the same. So how will the world look by the time you reach the future?

#5 Total War: Rome II

Rome remains one of the most legendary empires that the world has ever known. In Total War: Rome II, you’ll become the empire’s leader and guide it through the ancient world as you dominate the other nations within.

But you must be smart about how it all goes. So use your cunning to get what you want off the battlefield while also using your tactical brilliance on the battlefield to win the day!

Whether you take on the campaign mode, enter the sandbox mode, or try out the DLC for the game, the title’s content is not lacking. So take your spot on the throne and lead the land to greatness!

#4 Europa Universalis IV

Many titles on this list love to boast their historical accuracy. Europa Universalis IV is one such title. You’ll play as one of the hundreds of possible nations and expand them throughout history. More specifically, you’ll have four centuries of life and expansion to participate in.

Your journey will begin during the Renaissance, and then you’ll take part in the “Age of Revolutions” and go from there. Start on a single point on the map, then grow to become the dominating nation you want it to be.

You can also start your journey at a certain point on the timeline and go from there! A grand historical adventure awaits!

#3 Crusader Kings III

If you’re looking for a more in-depth medieval experience than the ones we’ve shown you, check out Crusader Kings III.

The game is about legacy and building your kingdom through the generations. You’ll start by picking a house to represent and building your kingdom. But be warned! The game isn’t solely about conquering lands and destroying armies.

You’ll want to broker peace, make trade agreements, choose a team of advisors to aid you, and more.

Then, when the time comes, pass your legacy to your offspring when you die and watch and help them expand what you originally made. What will your legacy be by game’s end?

#2 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

This title could’ve easily been #1. After all, the franchise is known for its grand strategy elements and for putting players in positions to win the game in various ways.

But with Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, the strategy was taken to a whole new level. It’s not just about conquering the world or having world peace. Building up your kingdom and the cities within it has been overhauled. There’s more to construct and command than ever before.

You’ll still have all the action and drama you’d expect from the game. The game is packed with content, and with so many nations to rule over via historical leaders; you’ll keep coming back for more.

#1 Stellaris

Stellaris is the top game on our list for a fundamental reason. It has not only a vast galaxy to go explore, colonize, conquer, etc., but it has loads of replay value.

The game focuses on you being the leader of a civilization that has achieved space travel beyond their solar system. You’re now on the precipice of being able to explore the galaxy. The only question is, “What will you do now?”

You can explore the galaxy and seek planets to expand your civilization. Or you can focus on growing your fleet to conquer other races!

Your choices affect what happens next in the game. Then you can start from scratch and take a different path with a new race!