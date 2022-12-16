Portal with RTX: Recommended PC Specs

Portal with RTX is an extremely impressive showcase for the latest graphics tech. The update is completely free meaning that anyone who owns the original 2007 game is able to test their PC rig’s strength and see everything that the new lighting engine has to offer.

While it’s certainly a nice bonus for anyone who owns the game, Portal with RTX takes a pretty powerful PC to run and an extraordinarily tough one to run well. More than anything, it’s a showcase for the latest NVIDIA GPUs which are extremely expensive, so unless your PC is up to date with the latest hardware, expect to sacrifice some resolution and graphical fidelity.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PC specs for running Portal with RTX.

Recommended Specs to Play Portal with RTX

As mentioned above, because Portal with RTX is such a graphically demanding game, it requires a PC with relatively new hardware to run. On Steam, there are three sections to the system requirements section: the bare minimum specs to get a game running, the recommended specs for running the game with solid performance and graphical settings, and the best specs for running everything on ultra.

Minimum Specs

The minimum specs for running Portal with RTX are as follows:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Storage: 25 GB available space

If you’re running the game with the minimum specs, you’ll certainly be able to enjoy the reflections and other RTX features that have been added to the remaster, however, you’ll likely deal with a framerate lower than 30FPS and frequent stutters for your playthrough. Luckily, Portal isn’t exactly a game that requires a lot of quick-paced precision, but there certainly are sections where a higher frame rate is appreciated.

Recommended Specs

The recommended specs for running Portal with RTX are as follows:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Storage: 25 GB SSD available space

With the GeForce RTX 3080, you should have no trouble playing through Portal with RTX without issue. You may not be able to boost all of the graphical options up to their maximum settings, but you’ll be able to enjoy the game at a solid framerate.

Ultra Specs

The ultra specs for running Portal with RTX are as follows:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Storage: 25 GB SSD available space

With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, you’ll be able to play Portal with RTX on max settings to see the stunning depths of the new reflection features. Obviously, getting your hands on a 4080 is tough, but if you have the cash, Portal with RTX is the first game most would recommend you check out with it.