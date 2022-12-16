Portal with RTX: How to Get the Game for Free

Portal with RTX is an impressive new update for the original Portal that adds updated high-resolution textures and plenty of excellent ray tracing features to the 2007 classic. The game looks fantastic for something nearly 15 years old and many players are revisiting it to see the new lighting tech that’s on display.

Luckily, Portal with RTX is a free update which means that anyone who already owns the game can download it and see the RTX effects for themselves. That said, it’s a different game client on Steam than the client for the original Portal, so follow the steps below to download the update for free and start staring in wonder at how good the reflections look.

More Portal with RTX guides:

| How to Use Secret Codes to Get New Cubes |

How to Get Portal with RTX

As mentioned above, Portal with RTX is a free update that’s available for no charge for anyone who already owns the game. This means that if you don’t own the game, you can’t play the RTX version for free. That said, the game is currently listed on Steam at $9.99 and is often on sale, so if you’re interested in checking the game out, you can typically pick it up for pretty cheap.

Once you have the game in your library, head to the store page of Steam and search for “Portal with RTX.” In the search results, you’ll find the game listed as a separate entry from the original game. Click on the page for Portal with RTX (or simply access the Steam page for it right here) and then add it to your library. After you’ve done that, return to your library and download the game. Once it’s downloaded, to play it with ray-tracing on, simply launch the Portal with RTX client in Steam and you’ll be able to play through the entirety of Portal with the remastered graphics.

It’s worth noting that, in order to play the game with RTX enabled, you don’t need to have the original Portal downloaded. The base game isn’t a particularly big file, but this means that you can save a little bit of space on your hard drive if you’re looking to try out the remaster.

Currently, Portal with RTX is only available on PC meaning that console players won’t be able to give it a try. There’s always the possibility that a console version could be coming in the future, however, because the game pushes the latest graphics tech, it seems unlikely, at least in its current state.

While there’s nothing inherently new to Portal with RTX, it’s always good to revisit a classic, especially when they look as good as Portal with RTX does. The game isn’t very long, but it serves as an impressive tech demo that puts the latest ray-tracing hardware on full display and makes for some breathtaking screenshots.