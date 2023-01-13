14 Best PlayStation 4 Hidden Object Games

Are you searching for the best hidden object games? Pointing and clicking across the web? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best PlayStation 4 Hidden Object Games.

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Developer: Silver Lining Studio

Publisher: Akupara Games, Akatsuki Taiwan Inc.

Platforms: Steam, Android, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iPhone.

Release: 25 August, 2021

Few games cultivate so genuine a feeling of calm and relaxation as Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery. If you wondering how that’s possible, just take a look at the trailer. A wonderful art style, reminiscent of a Studio Ghibli film, a lilting gorgeous soundtrack and a somewhat whimsical premise. Step into the shoes of an aspiring artist, who you aid in the creation of their next masterpiece. All the while you tackle the puzzling frustrations and quirks that come with the day-to-day life of an artist. A point-and-click cozy slice of life, that features a mischievous cat, a mysterious neighbor and a world of fun. Are you sold yet?

Cozy Grove

Developer: Spry Fox LLC

Publisher: Spry Fox LLC

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4, Windows, Linux, MacOS

Release: 8 April, 2021

There’s just no shortage of these brilliantly illustrated cozy games. Cozy grove is a camping game, where you occupy a mysteriously ever-changing island. Wandering through the forest and exploring the beaches, as a Spirit Scout you’re responsible for uncovering the secrets of the forest and soothing the restless ghosts. The music is beautiful, the artwork is poignant and the characters are immensely quirky. This truly feels like an enriching and uplifting game. Cozy Grove is a hand-drawn top-down exploration, you’ll soon find that the landscape will come to life when you help those in need.

Hidden Through Time

Developer: Rogueside

Publisher: Rogueside, Flyhigh Works

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Mac OS

Release: 12 March, 2020.

The history of mankind has always held a certain unmistakable appeal. After all, the is no shortage of Viking, Samurai, medieval and other period-based games. Combining the unmistakable appeal of tradition and simplicity of a bygone era with a cutesy hand-drawn art style is surely then a winning formula. Hidden through time will take players through a variety of time periods and provide players with hints to find hidden items, people, creatures and a variety of other quirky little talismans. It’s a cutesy Where’s Waldo? with beautiful music, moving characters and a certain unmistakable charm. If you’d like to rest your eyes and need a break from searching you can also use the map builder to craft your own intricate period-correct little world.

When The Past was Around

Developer: Mojiken, Mojiken Studio, Toge Productions

Publisher: Toge Productions, Chorus Worldwide

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems

Release: September 22, 2020

Mankind has been telling tales as far back as we can remember. As such it’s always fascinating when someone finds a new way to share a story. Through the medium of a point-and-click puzzle game, When the Past was Around tells a touching story of love, loss and raw human emotion. As you piece together puzzles you indirectly uncover more about the characters in this story. All the while, your puzzling antics are accompanied by a sweet lilting soundtrack that tugs on the heartstrings. Sooner or later you’ll find that you can’t stop solving these puzzles as you uncover more and more about the couple and their history together.

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS.

Release: October 29, 2012

This next game is a full pivot from the cutesy cozy games above, Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden is a somewhat more sinister entry onto this list. Explore a forgotten unnerving underwater world as you seek to uncover the mysterious disappearance of a local man. Be warned, there are dark and chilling forces that lurk in the shadows seeking to undermine your every move. Take a breath, dive into the depths and uncover the truth… before it’s too late. Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden features an array of different levels and minigames to keep you occupied for hours as you explore this eerie Art-Deco world.

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS.

Release: February 25, 2014

Brought to you from the same team that created the above game. Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride is another somber thrilling game filled with intrigue and mystery. The story kicks off in the small town of Ravenbrook which is haunted by a dark secret. The townsfolk all seem like pleasant people but there is a palpable sense of unease. Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride features 38 gorgeous hand-painted environments, a number of interesting characters and a bevy of mini-games and hidden secrets or objects to unearth. If you blaze through all of the above then rest easy knowing that there is an extra unlockable story.

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam

Release: 8 August, 2013

The whir and click of the mechanical gears is a quintessential element in any Steam-Punk-styled game. Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink is an intriguing game that deals with elements of espionage, drama, diabolical plans and terrifying battles. Take a ride aboard this rollercoaster of thrills. In addition to all of the themes mentioned above, Clockwork Tales also features a cast of exceptionally well-rounded characters. As players seek to uncover the truth about the sinister underpinnings of the dark Hochwald Castle they’ll be confronted with several mechanical creatures, puzzles and other outlandish tasks. All of this culminates into a game that you won’t be able to step away from.

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Linux, Mac OS, Classic Mac OS

Release: 1 September, 2011

Journey through Maple Creek a town beset with mysterious tragedies and sinister misgivings. The town needs someone to step up and solve the mysteries surrounding the dark forces that continue to plague the small town and all the people in it. As a detective, you will have to take heart and confront a foe you can’t possibly hope to understand. Sleuth your way to success, piecing together the story behind all of the strange goings on. Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek is a chilling game that was the first in a very successful series. It paved the way for some truly incredible games. As such this game should certainly be counted among its successors as it’s filled with a plethora of secrets to discover, intricate details to uncover and mysterious plots to be unraveled.

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Linux, Mac OS

Release: 25 September, 2013

Horrifying events have continued to plague Ravenwood and you’re going to pull back the veil once and for all, casting a light on the demonic preacher who has been wreaking havoc amongst the locals. This critically-acclaimed spine-chilling horror game is a thrill to navigate. Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood has a whole host of unlockable achievements, unique collectibles and an evidence board to help you draw the all-important conclusions amidst this complex web of mysteries. It also features an eerie soundtrack, and dark haunting visuals interspersed with the beautiful hand-drawn art style this Developer is famous for. Don’t be fooled by the idyllic Ravenwood Park, all is not as it seems.

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Linux, Mac OS

Release: 12 August, 2016.

In this, the final chapter of the Enigmatis series the tumultuous events will come to a head as you attempt to finally confront the preacher and call him to task for all that he has done. You’ve unraveled a complex mystery spanning years, working to understand the nature of the evil that has plagued Maple Creek and Ravenwood. Now finally you are in pursuit of the evil preacher, you’ve journeyed to the mountains in search of uncovering his deviouis plans for unstoppable power. In keeping with the standard set by the previous two games Enigmatis 3: The shadow of Karkhala features the same beautifully hand-drawn art style. 43 unique locations, 25 puzzles and mini-games and an incredible array of hidden secrets.

Eventide: Slavic Fable

Developer: The House of Fables

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Android, MacOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, PlayStation 4

Release: 29 January, 2016

Eventide:Slavic fable is definitely the only game on this list that is inspired by Slavic mythology. In a magnificent heritage park where mystical Slavic creatures co-exist with humans, a talented botanist is called by her grandmother to save an incredibly rear and unique plant. However, the seemingly simple quest takes a turn for the worse when your grandmother mysteriously disappears. Unfortunately, you cannot save your grandmother on your own. Seek the help of the inhabitants of the park as you attempt to uncover who is responsible for this heinous deed. Not only does Eventide: Slavic Fable feature and engaging and interesting story, it’s also rich in Slavic heritage. Players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an enchanting world all while exploring the hidden wonders of an ancient mythological race.

Without Escape

Developer: Bumpy Trail Games

Publisher: Bumpy Trail Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS Vita, 3DS, Microsoft, Linux and MacOS

Release: 25 April, 2018

Imagine going to sleep one evening only to be confronted with eerie sounds in your home. A nightmare I am sure many of us have had at some point. Unfortunately, you’re all alone, your parents are away for the weekend and you know that you must investigate the source of these strange noises. Even if you don’t want to. As your walk through your home, you start to notice that something is amiss. Items are appearing, things aren’t how you left them and there is definitely something foul brewing down below. Without Escape is a terrifying game that sees players trapped fighting to solve puzzles and escape the hellish nightmare in which they find themselves.

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Developer: Fireproof Games

Publisher: Fireproof Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Oculus Quest

Release: 26 March, 2020

This next offering as you may have guessed is for the VR gamers among you. The Room VR: A Dark Matter, is a spooky investigative game in which players attempt to unravel a series of strange events and the disappearance of a famous and well-regarded Egyptologist. It’s immediately clear that all is not as it seems, dark secrets and complex gadgets are being unearthed and you’ll have to uncover their purposes should you wish to understand the recent events. This immensely immersive offering from Fireproof Games is an unsettling game to dive into and yet, you’ll likely find yourself unable to look away!

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

Developer: Artifex Mundi

Publisher: Artifex Mundi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, Linux, BlackBerry, Mac OS.

Release: 8 October, 2012

Perhaps showing its age a tad more than other games on this list, Dark Arcana: The Carnival is a classic hidden object point-and-click adventure. As with most offerings from Artifex Mundi, players will have to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a woman. However, as with several of these games, things are not always as they appear. As you’ll soon find out. The carnival is no longer the fun place to be. Dark Arcana: The Carnival is a fascinating game that allows players to explore two worlds. The one we inhabit and an alternate plane where all of the sinister creatures do their doings. With your cute monkey in tow, you’ll play several mini-games, unlock bonus chapters and likely get far too wrapped up in the story.

That's a wrap on our list of the best-hidden object games. Hopefully, this will keep you sated for a while but if you're looking for more great point-and-click adventures then check out our archives here.