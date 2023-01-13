Halo Infinite Joint Fire Event Unveiled

Halo Infinite‘s next event is on the horizon. On January 17th, 2023 players will be able to take part in the Joint Fire event. The Halo Infinite event is set to unveil a number of new cosmetics including the JFO armor and more. Alongside this, there will also be a brand-new mode entering rotation known as Covert-One Flag.

The event was officially announced via a short clip on Twitter showing off the new JFO armor set to be included as one of the (hopefully) many cosmetics the event will offer. Long-time fans will know that the JFO armor originated originally from Halo: Reach which has been a running theme for a lot of unlockables added during the game’s winter update Winter Contingency. The video shows off the Bay Sunset visor, the JFO helmet, the UA/Type JFO kneepads, and the SAP/JFO shoulder pads.

Sneak into Covert One Flag and unlock JFO-class armor.



Get it as part of the Joint Fire Event on Jan. 17. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fvetPLYnwy — Halo (@Halo) January 11, 2023

The latest edition to the game mode roster will surely bring some more fun to Halo Infinite too. Covert-One Flag has one team defending a flag while the other team must attempt to capture it and bring it back to base. The twist is that the attackers are in constant active camouflage while the defenders have unlimited threat sensors. It sure sounds like it could be a bit of fun and will hopefully add a bit more social variety to the game.

Despite Halo Infinite‘s rocky launch on November 15th, 2021 the game has certainly improved and implemented a load of new content that should really get people who were initially turned off by the game interested again. The addition of Forge and the Custom Games Browser allows for more creativity and fun to be had in custom games. Alongside this, the recent level of free cosmetics that have been coming to the game has certainly added some more enjoyment for players who don’t want to splash the cash on a visor color. While the store still continues to be criticized for its pricing and content there are plenty of ways to get free equipment and armor pieces outside of it now.

Halo Infinite still has a ways to go before it can entice players back for the long haul but it certainly seems to be going in the right direction. If you’re looking to jump in before the new event drops Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.