Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything You Need To Know About Sandwiches

A player Feeding their Pokemon plays a vital role in the newest entries in the game series. Giving your team of lovely creatures hand-cooked food will boost their stats. These stats can be crucial when fighting competitively. The types of food that you give them significantly affect how well they will receive the stat bonus.

This can lead to players scouring the Paldea region, searching for ingredients. So if you are a new or returning player and are wondering how this sandwich system works, we have you covered. So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Are Sandwiches Used for?

Since the days of the early Pokemon anime, it has been a dream for many players to cook for their Pokemon partners. In the newest entries in the game series, Scarlet and Violet, this becomes vital to your postgame success. Players can whip up recipes from around the Paldea region that use various ingredients. Of course, how you procure these ingredients depends heavily on the player. Components can be found worldwide and range in how you obtain them. Pokemon sandwiches are not only a great way to show your Pokepartners you care about them but a great way to aid them in battle as well.

Sandwichs can also help with boosting the rate at which Pokemon spawn and your egg-hatching power. While the mechanic may be new it has become an essential part of the game that you will need to take advantage of if you wish to get the most out of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

How to Make a Sandwich

Having a picnic with your Pokemon partners is unlocked rather early in the games. Once obtained, players can pause their adventure and have a meal with their friends. This goes deeper than just being a cute mechanic. Instead, it actually helps the Pokemon‘s stats exponentially. So it could be highly beneficial for players to take advantage of this system to strengthen their companions.

You should also note that the sandwich system is a mini-game where you must place the ingredients on the sandwich. Each time you make a sandwich in the game, you will have to play this mini-game. You can’t really fail this mini-game so there’s no reason to be nervous about starting it. You should also note that only the ingredient mentioned in this article will actually effect the stats of the sandwich.

What Kind of Sandwiches Are There?

There are various types of food within the Pokemon world. In the latest games, you can cook a majority of cuisines into something delicious for your team. Doing so will require you to know the ingredient system within the game. Players can visit various shops and markets to get their ingredients. This system is rather in-depth, allowing players even to choose the pick that holds their sandwich together.

As for how players receive more recipes for their food, these can be obtained from NPCs. Typically seen in the sandwich shops themselves, these NPCs give the player what they need to make the food the best they can for their Pokemon. So if sandwich-making sounds like it’s up your alley this year, then Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have you covered, as just enjoying the Paldea region with your pals feels fantastic. So, if you haven’t begun interacting with the food system in the game, now is your chance to do so and enhance your team.

Each Sandwich will have an effect that lasts around 30 minutes at a time, and you won’t be able to stack this. You will want to have a flow that allows you to make a sandwich as each one’s effects wear off while you explore and battle.

Obtaining Ingredients

Obtaining ingredients for meals for your Pokemon can be accomplished in various ways. Some ingredients you will find in the wild, and others you can receive from the Delibird Present shop. For the most part, though, you will be visiting the local food markets located across Paldea. If you are looking for a full list of ingredients from the various shops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here is one below:

Food Item Location Cost Pineapple Sure Cans 250 Ham Artisan Bakery 170 Hamburger Deli Cioso 380 Herbed Sausage Deli Cioso 400 Proscuitto Deli Cioso 200 Butter Artisan Bakery 250 Klawf Stick Aquiesta Supermarket 500 Vinegar Deli Cioso 300 Curry Powder Aquiesta Supermarket 450 Banana Sure Cans 80 Rice Sure Cans 280 Avocado Deli Cioso 180 Chorizo Deli Cioso 150 Yogurt Artisan Bakery 140 Watercress Deli Cioso 270 Salt Artisan Bakery 90 Whipped Cream Artisan Bakery 140 Mayonaise Artisan Bakery 120 Egg Deli Cioso 80 Potato Salad Deli Cioso 110 Red Bell Pepper Deli Cioso $240 Bacon Deli Cioso 150 Cream Cheese Artisan Bakery 280 Marmalade Artisan Bakery 240 Cucumber Deli Cioso 130 Tomato Sure Cans 100 Smoke Filet Deli Cioso 270 Pickle Sure Cans 90 Basil Deli Cioso 280 Kiwi Sure Cans 180 Green Bell Pepper Deli Cioso 230 Apple Sure Cans 130 Red Onion Deli Cioso 230 Cheese Artisan Bakery 120 Jalapenos Sure Cans 220 Noodles Sure Cans 280 Fried Filet Deli Cioso 360 Tofu Aquiesta Supermarket 260 Yellow Bell Pepper Deli Cioso 240 Ketchup Artisan Bakery 110 Olive Oil Artisan Bakery 300 Onion Artisan Bakery 130 Strawberry Sure Cans 140 Peanut Butter Artisan Bakery 300 Jam Artisan Bakery 120 Potato Tortilla Deli Cioso 250 Wasabi Aquiesta Supermarket 330 Horseradish Aquiesta Supermarket 410 Lettuce Artisan Bakery 90 Chili Sauce Deli Cioso 320 Mustard Artisan Bakery 130

In addition to this, there are the Herba Mystica’s that can only be obtained in the post-game. If you are looking to shiny hunt, then you will need to get ahold of these rare items. Even after obtaining Herba Mystica you will not be able to buy these items in a shop.