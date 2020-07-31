The Best Open World Video Games On Android

Mobile gaming for the past few years has shifted from dedicated gaming handhelds to smartphones and tablets. Practically everyone has one and their respected online application stores showcase thousands of video games from indie studios to big name triple AAA developers. We’ve even seen companies like Nintendo merge into delivering video games for both Google Android and Apple iOS.

Today we’re looking at the best open world based video games on the Android platform. These are massive video games that players will sink plenty of time as they complete quests, customize their various characters, and most of all explore the open world. If you enjoy open world games, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? Then take a look at some of the best available for your Android smartphone and tablet, though keep in mind we are not ranking these in any particular order. We’ll continue to add more great open world games as they release.

#15 Ark: Survival Evolved

Price: Free

Ark: Survival Evolved is quite a popular game and one you may have already heard about if not played it. It’s an online action-adventure game where you’re left on the shores with nothing and no real goal. Instead, the game focuses on players’ ability to survive and gather resources on the island with other players along with hostile dinosaurs. You’ll have to keep your health, stamina, oxygen, hunger, and thirst under check all while collecting goods. These goods are made to craft and build up your own bases to live in.

While the game has been available for players to enjoy on multiple platforms, you may not have noticed that this title is also on the android platform. It’s just like the full game as well as you’ll still have to explore, build, craft, and survive. However, you can also work with or against groups of other players also trying to keep safe in this chaotic open world.

#14 Grand Theft Auto III

Price: $4.99

This is the Grand Theft Auto title that really took off within the series. Grand Theft Auto III introduced players to a three-dimensional world of Liberty City. We shouldn’t have to spend too much time discussing Grand Theft Auto III simply because of its popularity along with being one of the more influential video games of its time. Overall, the game follows the criminal Claude who manages to escape prison transport. Landing on his feet, Claude is forced into taking on odd criminal jobs that lead him deeper into the life of crime. Additionally, much like the previous Grand Theft Auto titles on this list, developers Rockstar Games gave the mobile version of the game the royal treatment with updated enhanced visuals and audio.

#13 GTA: Chinatown Wars

Price: $4.99

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is one of the latest GTA titles to have released for mobile devices. Within Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, players take on the role of Huang Lee who is on a business trip to Liberty City, however, after being robbed and left for dead, Huang decides to seek revenge on the morally corrupt city. Unlike other Grand Theft Auto titles on our list, Chinatown Wars takes the gameplay back to its roots with a more isometric view, but regardless, this is still very much a Grand Theft Auto video game. Players can freely explore the city, cause mayhem, steal cars, and dive into the life of crime.

#12 Mines of Mars

Price: Free

Mines of Mars is described by developers Crescent Moon Games, as an RPG title that shares elements similar to both Metroid and Motherload which is quite apparent when starting the game. Within Mines of Mars, players explore an abandoned mining colony that is procedural generated. As players progress through the game, they dig up dark secrets although, much like Metroid, aliens will be meeting you at your every turn. Explore the world, discover it’s dark secrets, and track down the various advanced weaponry to take out your enemies along the way.

#11 Six Guns: Gang Showdown

Price: Free

We don’t see too many video games set in the old wild west but if there’s one gem we can’t recommend enough, it would have be Six Guns: Gang Showdown. This open world western stars Buck Crosshaw an outlaw that was forced to fake his death in order to escape the state of Arizona. However, our outlaw finds himself facing an evil force that begins to erupt in the hills of a mysterious region. Gameloft has packed forty missions into Six Guns: Gang Showdown and players can expect to have intense shootouts, fight waves of enemies, take out criminals such as thieving robbers, and even partake in horse races. Right now, it’s the next best thing to Red Dead Redemption on Android.