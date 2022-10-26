Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: How To Play Peach | Character Guide

Everything you need to know to use Princess Peach effectively in Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

When it comes to character variety, few games stand up to the weighty roster that Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope provides. Not only do you start with six unique characters, but more get added as you play, giving you a massive amount of freedom to craft the perfect team. Of course, this could lead to a bit of analysis paralysis.

Understanding a character is a great way to figure out whether or not they’ll fit your style. This time we are covering Peach, and we are not exaggerating when we say that she might be the best character in the entire game. No longer a damsel in distress, Peach is more than capable of destroying the competition.

More Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope content:

Igloo Breakthrough | Hide ‘N Squeak | Sunrise Temple Riddle | Pristine Peak Riddle | Combat Guide | Beginner Tips

Character Overview

When we say Peach is the best character in the game, we aren’t exaggerating. She is outstanding at what she does, and no other character fills her role quite as well as she does. She is primarily a supporting character whose supporting abilities are so potent, she can make your team functionally immortal – for a time.

Peach is no pushover in combat either, and as we will discuss shortly, her weapon is incredible in the right situations. This lets her scrap with enemies and keeps your team alive – almost effortlessly.

Peach’s Weapon

Peach has a shotgun umbrella. That’s right, an umbrella that doubles as a deadly shotgun. This weapon is outstanding. It has incredible range (with damage drop-off based on range), it devastates cover, and it can hit a lot of enemies. This weapon is best used at close range to maximise damage, but it can also be used with Sparks to apply Super Effects to an entire battlefield worth of enemies at once.

Ability Breakdown

As good as her umbrella is, Peach really shines with her Abilities. She does one thing, but that one thing is staggeringly good. You don’t need more than one thing when you are Peach. Let’s find out why.

Health

These are the most generic Abilities of the bunch. Just about every character has access to them, and they focus on boosting your character’s survivability – both long-term and immediate.

Ability Effect Ranks Extra Health Increases maximum Health by 10% per rank. 3 HP Chillout Heal 15% of your maximum HP after every battle 1 Heal Sponge Increases the effectiveness of healing applied to Mario by 10%/20% 2

Movement

These Abilities mostly focus on increasing Peach’s mobility, although there is some utility thrown in here for good measure.

Ability Effect Ranks Glide Boost Increases Mario’s Glide time after a Team Jump by 1 second per rank. 3 Movement Range Peach increases her movement by 2m per rank 2 Extra Dash Peach can Dash an extra time per rank 1 Barrier Jump Assist Peach grants a Barrier Charge to any ally she Team Jumps from. 1

Weapon

Peach already has a great weapon, but it can be better. Even though Peach is a supporting character, having a solid boomstick will help her cover more areas in a battle.

Ability Effect Ranks Weapon Damage Increase Peach’s weapon damage by 10% per rank 3 Damage Dropoff Decrease the damage dropoff of Peach’s attacks by 20% per rank 2 Wider Shot Peach’s shot is 10 degrees wider 1 Fighting Spirit If Peach defeats an enemy, she gains a Barrier Charge 1

Technique

This is where Peach shines. Everything up until this point has been filler. This is the meat of Peach’s kit.

Ability Effect Ranks Team Barrier Range Increases Peach’s Team Barrier range by 3m per rank 2 Team Barrier Cooldown Decreases the cooldown of Team Barrier by 1 turn 1 Team Barrier Charge Gives an additional Barrier Charge per rank when using Team Barrier 2 Team Barrier Discharge When a Barrier Charge is broken, unleash a shockwave that deals light damage in a small AOE. 1

Best Abilities

Just about everything relating to Team Barrier is worth taking – and should be taken immediately. Team Barrier reduces all damage taken by 1, and when upgraded, every party member can negate up to 4 hits. This increases your survivability drastically and outperforms simply healing 100% of the time.

Team Barrier is excellent in battle, because you can play aggressively, and not get punished. Not only that, but you save money in the long run, as you don’t need to heal between battles as much. The only downside to Team Barrier is its long cooldown, being 4 turns by default. You can reduce this to 3 turns in her Technique Tree, or to 0 turns if you use an incredibly cheap and common consumable.

Outside of this, Peach loves mobility. Not only does she have one of the longest Glide times, but she also has one of the fastest movement speeds. This lets her get around the battlefield effortlessly, which is ideal since she wants to be close to enemies to deal damage, and close to allies to support them.

Finally, her Weapon is great as standard, and upgrading its damage is always a good idea. This is not a priority, but if you have points lying around, this is a good place to invest them.

How To Play Peach

Peach is a support first and foremost. The moment your team is going to engage a group of enemies, you should consider using Team Barrier. Make sure to use Team Barrier as your first action of the turn to ensure your team is close enough to benefit. This will make your team practically immortal for a turn, although be aware some enemies can attack you multiple times per turn, breaking your shield faster than expected.

Team Barrier should also be used whenever your team moves into an area that is being covered by overwatch. Later in the game, wolf-like snipers will show up, and these guys hit hard. This is a great way to keep your team from taking too much damage, it allows you to approach without fear.

Peach is also great in combat thanks to her powerful umbrella and multiple Dash attacks. This is complemented further thanks to her fantastic movement options. Peach, like the team she supports, excels at being aggressive. You want Peach on the frontlines blasting enemies with her Umbrella, and damaging/destroying any cover that gets in her way.

Spark Ideas

For Sparks, we found great success running Exosphere and Aquanox (although we would swap Aquanox for Zephystar if Splash Immune enemies were common in a battle). Exosphere allows Peach to reduce incoming damage for all party members in range, and this reduction is significant. You will want to use this when Team Barrier is on cooldown. This allows Peach to provide complete immunity/damage reduction two-thirds of the time. On the one turn you are exposed, stick to cover.

We took Aquanox for its Super Effect and crowd control. Peach can hit a lot of enemies at once, which makes her fantastic at applying powerful effects. Splash is one of our favourites as it deals bonus damage, knocks enemies out of cover (or off the stage!), and the effect will persist until your next turn, allowing allies to bounce enemies multiple times for massive damage.

You could also consider bringing additional support-based Sparks like Etherling or Starburst if you wanted to push Peach more in that direction.

That’s all we have for Princess Peach. We have more character guides on the way, with a bunch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope guides covering everything from combat awaiting your perusal.