Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Nilou

After her debut in the first Sumeru Archon Quest, Nilou is available on the limited banner. Start collecting her level up materials now!

Ushering in the desert region of Sumeru, Nilou takes the limited run banner as the third Sumeru character and the ninth Hydro character. Helping to offset the number of Hydro Catalyst characters in Genshin Impact, Nilou uses a sword. Currently, this leaves Candace as the only Hydro Polearm character. Hydro Claymore when?

Nilou’s Sumeru Specialty is the Padisarah. The Padisarah grows around Sumeru City (you can find 2 right next to the Crafting Bench), Paris Dhyai, and The Palace of Alcazarzaray. In the Grand Bazaar area of Sumeru City, Jut sells 5 Padisarah every 3 days. Each one costs 1,000 Mora. So you can buy all five Padisarah for 5,000 Mora.

For her common boss drop, Nilou needs the Perpetual Caliber from the Aeonblight Drake. This boss can be found in the Ardravi Valley, smack in the middle of Sumeru’s desert. The Aeonblight Drake was introduced with Phase 2 of Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Right now, Nilou is the only character who uses the Perpetual Caliber for Ascension.

The Aeonblight Drake drops both Varunada Lazurite and Shivada Jade, which are used for ascending Hydro and Cryo characters, respectively. You may run into some issues with Varunada Lazurite farming solely through the Aeonblight Drake due to the split drop rate. You can either transmutate other gems into Varunada Lazurite with Dust of Azoth or beat up the Oceanid in Liyue. Currently, there are no other Hydro-based bosses, so you’ll have to get lucky with the Aeonblight Drake. Most likely, the easiest material to transmutate will be the Slivers you receive from completing all Daily Commissions. This will allow you to transmute Varunada Lazurite Slivers up to Fragments, Chunks, and Gems.

For both Ascension and Talents, Nilou uses the Fungal Spore Powder series. This series is dropped by all Fungi and Shroom enemies. Given their prevalence around all areas of Sumeru, you shouldn’t have any issues farming Fungal Spores. However, do not use Pyro or Electro against Fungi and Shroom enemies! If you do, the drop will change to the Fungal Nucleus series.

Ascension Materials by Level

Ascension 1 – Level 21-40 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3 Padisarah

3 Fungal Spores

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Level 40 – 50 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

2 Perpetual Caliber

10 Padisarah

15 Fungal Spores

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 Level 50 – 60 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

4 Perpetual Caliber

20 Padisarah

12 Luminescent Pollen

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 Level 60-70 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

8 Perpetual Caliber

30 Padisarah

18 Luminescent Pollen

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 Level 70-80 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

12 Perpetual Caliber

45 Padisarah

12 Crystalline Cyst Dust

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 Level 80-90 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

20 Perpetual Caliber

60 Padisarah

24 Crystalline Cyst Dust

120,000 Mora