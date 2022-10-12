Genshin Impact: Best Venti Builds

Before Venti takes a nap for the winter, make him do some work for your team! Make sure you have the right Artifacts and Weapons for Venti.

Slowly but surely, the Archons are reappearing in the Genshin Impact character banners. To help usher in Version 3.1, Venti makes his grand return. As the first Archon available on the limited banner, Venti set the standard for Archons being absolute units – although, only the Raiden Shogun can truly be used as an all-around Main DPS.

Genshin Impact: Venti Talent Guide | Genshin Impact Devs Don’t Want to Add More Endgame Content | Genshin Impact Considers Making Limited-Time Events Replayable

Venti excels in anything and everything Anemo. His Elemental Skill is helpful outside of battle. Since Venti can generate a wind current anywhere, he’s fantastic for exploration and getting those hard to reach chests. If you need a solid Anemo Sub-DPS or Support and you don’t want to wait for the next Kazuha banner, then Venti is a great choice.

Best Position – Sub-DPS

Because of his low Normal Attack, Venti isn’t meant to be a Main DPS. Depending on your playstyle preferences, his Elemental Skill can be a bit difficult to adjust to. However, both Venti’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst inflict some fantastic Anemo DMG. Plus, Venti’s Burst has an Elemental Absorption effect, which helps spread and inflict another Element on enemies.

If you want to take on multiple enemies and inflict some good damage, then boost Venti’s Elemental Mastery stat as much as possible. This will affect the Elemental Absorption in Venti’s Burst – basically, this will make the Burst do more damage. If you go with this, make sure to have a high Energy Recharge percentage so you can use the Burst frequently.

Venti can also be used purely for Anemo Support. This build focuses on consistent crowd control rather than inflicting big numbers on multiple enemies. As a Support, Venti’s Burst should be on standby for when you need it. For the most part, another character will act as your Main DPS and add their Element to Venti’s Burst.

Best Weapons

5-Star – Elegy for the End

Move over, Skyward Harp, because Elegy for the End actually works better for Venti. Elegy increases Energy Recharge by a percentage, which will help keep Venti’s Burst charged. Its Skill increases Elemental Mastery and generates sigils whenever the wielder’s Elemental Skill or Burst deals damage. At four sigils, Elegy consumes the sigils and increases Elemental Mastery and ATK for 12 seconds. After this effect is triggered, you can’t gain sigils for 20 seconds. This bow works best for characters with long Elemental Skills or Bursts.

Overall, Elegy rewards you for using the wielder’s Elemental Skill and Burst. Because you’ll be using Venti’s Burst so much, the buff will help you do more damage with the Burst’s Elemental Absorption effect. Though you’ll pretty much never use Venti’s Normal Attack, the ATK buff will also help boost Venti’s Anemo DMG, since all Elemental DMG is calculated off of a character’s ATK stat.

Honorable mentions to Aqua Simulacra and Skyward Harp.

4-Star – The Stringless

At this point, The Stringless is a 4-Star classic. Its biggest draw is its Elemental Mastery buff. Additionally, its Skill increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by a percentage.

This Skill is simple, but effective. If you have The Stringless at R5, then you may want to prioritize this over a 5-Star bow. At Level 90, The Stringless increases Elemental Mastery by 165 points and Skill and Burst DMG by 48%. And since it’s a 4-Star weapon, refinement is much easier to achieve.

Honorable mention goes to Favonius Warbow.

3-Star – Raven Bow

Overall, none of the 3-Star weapons are great for Venti. But if you’re in a pinch, go for the Raven Bow. This weapon increases the Elemental Mastery of the wielder and increases DMG dealt against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro.

Raven Bow is best for a team with a Hydro and/or Pyro character on it. Make sure to inflict that Element before using Venti’s Skill or Burst.

Best Artifact Sets

No matter what Venti build you go with, you should have at least one Artifact with the Elemental Mastery main stat. Energy Recharge and ATK% are also good main stats for Venti. For substats, look for CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery, and Energy Recharge.

If you don’t have a full 4-piece set of any listed Artifact set, you can make do with 2 pieces of Wanderer’s Troupe for the Elemental Mastery buff.

4PC Viridescent Venerer

At 2 pieces, Viridescent Venerer grants a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus. At 4 pieces, the set increases Swirl DMG by 60% and decreases enemies’ Elemental RES by 40%. This debuff applies to whatever element infuses the Swirl reaction.

Due to the Elemental Absorption in Venti’s Burst, Venerer is the best set for Venti. If you can get a full set with all Elemental Mastery, you will have the best Venti build out there. Unfortunately, getting all Elemental Mastery on Viridescent Venerer takes a lot of time. But it’s so worth doing, so get your Condensed Resin ready.

4PC Emblem of Severed Fate

At 2 pieces, Emblem of Severed Fate increases Energy Recharge by 20%. At 4 pieces, the set increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of the character’s Energy Recharge. This buff caps at 75% bonus DMG.

This set is best if you’re having issues getting good Energy Recharge on Venti and want to focus on Elemental Mastery main stats. However, if you can’t equip four Emblem pieces, falling back on Wanderer’s Troupe may be the better option.

4PC Noblesse Oblige

At 2 pieces, Noblesse Oblige increases Elemental DMG by 20%. At 4 pieces, the set increases all party members’ ATK by 20% after the equipped character uses their Elemental Burst. The buff does not stack.

Noblesse is one of the best sets for Support characters who rely on their Burst. Because every build revolves around his Burst, this is a really good backup set for Venti.

Best Teams

For team building, Venti is one of the most flexible characters. Unless you plan on using him as Anemo Support, you don’t really need to build Venti for a specific team setup. Overall, he’s pretty much ready to go as soon as he comes home.

The only thing required from your team is that it focuses on Elemental Reactions. Venti can easily inflict Elemental Reaction on other enemies via his Elemental Burst. As long as your other three teammates contribute to those reactions, then you’re ready to go. For the most part, Venti will be the only Anemo character on your team. The following are some examples of what teams work well with Venti.

Hyperbloom

Using the new Dendro reactions, you have the opportunity to make a really fun Hyperbloom team. Hydro and Dendro create the Bloom reaction, which generates little Dendro pods that explode and deal Dendro DMG after a certain amount of time. Hyperbloom occurs when you add Electro to the Bloom reaction and wow, it does big numbers.

With Venti, you can spread this reaction around to multiple enemies. You can also spread different reactions around, such as Electro-Charged and Quicken, if you have characters with large, overlapping Elemental Burst AoEs. Or, if you don’t have character with large Bursts, characters who constantly inflict their Element on and off of the field will work.

To make this team work, you need a Hydro character, an Electro character, and a Dendro character. Recommended characters include:

Hydro: Xingqiu, Barbara, Sangonomiya Kokomi

Electro: Kuki Shinobu, Fischl, Cyno

Dendro: Dendro Traveler, Tighnari, Collei

Electro-Charged

The Electro-Charged team functions similarly to the Hyperbloom one, but allows you to play around with your team’s Elemental Resonance. To take full advantage of this team, you need to inflict Hydro first. So doubling up on Hydro characters would grant you the Hydro Resonance and make it easier for you to apply Hydro. Again, your Electro character should constantly apply Electro whether they are on or off the field. Recommended teams include:

Double Hydro: Kamisato Ayato, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kuki Shinobu; Candace, Barbara, and Electro Traveler

Double Electro: Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and Tartaglia; Keqing, Beidou, and Xingqiu