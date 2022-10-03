10 Best New Games Announced In September 2022

September is now over, and October has begun! But despite it being gone, September left a lasting memory thanks to these ten games being announced!

#10 Pikmin 4

We’re going to start with a Nintendo game for two reasons. One, there were a lot of Nintendo games announced in September, and two, we’ve known about this one for a while.

We mean that literally because Pikmin 4 was first announced during the era of the Wii U. To the extent that when the “announcement” came about, a tweet was dug up from 2015 saying that the game would come out soon!

So, what happened? We’re not sure, but the game is coming out for real next year, and creator Shigeru Miyamoto is pleased about it. Oh, and he wore a Pikmin shirt when he announced the video. Because why not?

#9 Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone is the battle royale version of the first-person shooter franchise. It’s done very well and will soon get an upgrade, thanks to an upcoming mainline title.

But now, the title is expanding its reach into the mobile markets via Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. You can pre-register for the game right now. If you do, you’ll be in line for certain gifts if milestones in registration reach their goal.

The mobile version promises that the Battle Pass and your friend’s list will carry over to other Call of Duty titles, so you won’t have to start from scratch. You’ll also be able to compete against a more significant number of players in the new version—120 per round. Game on.

#8 Synduality

Prepare to go to a world where the dangers are all around in Synduality.

You’ll play as a character alongside their AI robot companion as they delve into a dystopian world to try and save humanity. How? By reclaiming land for their people. The problem is that the world is full of threats like acid rain and creatures willing to kill anything they see.

You’ll seek out special crystals in the main world as a Drifter. Unfortunately, these are only found in the most dangerous terrains, so be prepared to fight your way into and out of them.

As you journey, bond with your partner, Magus, and listen to them to avoid dangers and find secrets within this scarred world.

#7 Unusual Findings

Welcome to the 1980s, where three young teens are about to get wrapped up in a killer alien adventure!

Vinny, Nick, and Tony come across a signal that happens to be from an alien ship. Of course, that wouldn’t be a problem if this alien weren’t killing people in their hometown!

Not unlike a particular Netflix series also set in the 1980s, Unusual Findings is dripping with nostalgia and references to the era. But don’t get lost in them; you’ll need to figure out how to handle this alien and keep the townspeople alive. Your decisions will affect the outcome of the game. Find the clues, find the truth, and see where it leads you.

#6 Trackmania

You might think, “Wait a minute, Trackmania is already out now!” But, unfortunately, that is only true for PC. The reboot of the long-standing franchise has been letting people race for free since 2020. But next year, the game will finally arrive on consoles. Plus, there’s going to be cross-platform play!

If you’ve never played the series before, Trackmania focuses on players using pinpoint driving prowess as they work through short but challenging levels. The online community is strong here, as is the community that is very loyal to the title.

The community alone has made over 280,000 tracks for the title. So imagine how much it’ll grow once console gamers are involved.

#5 Like A Dragon: Ishin!

You might have heard that the Yakuza franchise will no longer bear that name. In its place is a new title visible via Like A Dragon: Ishin!

This game occurs not in the modern day but the last days of feudal Japan. In the 1860s, a samurai named Sakamoto Ryoma must draw his blade to clear his name of murder. But not just any murder, the murder of his father.

This version of Japan is ripe with discontent and strife, and Ryoma must cut through it all to restore what he lost and start a new era for Japan in the process.

#4 Tekken 8

A fun reveal when it came out, Tekken 8 picks up where its predecessor left off, with the Mishima family trying to settle its feud once and for all!

Heihachi Mishima is gone, leaving Kazuya and Jin to settle their beef finally. The reveal trailer showed the incredible graphical power of the PS5. As well as the new level of detail they’re putting into every punch, kick, environment, etc. Harada himself noted that they went more profound than ever before to make the game look stunning. Such as how the rain effects in the game aren’t just falling in the environment. But they are instead falling on the character models and rolling off them.

While we only have a teaser right now, it’s more than enough to get fans of Tekken excited.

#3 Fire Emblem Engage

A long-rumored title, Fire Emblem Engage will take Fire Emblem fans on a brand-new journey where past and present collide in fun ways.

You’ll play a dragon awakened from a long slumber who must prevent the rise of the Fell Dragon, who seeks to destroy the land.

You’ll team with a group of characters and use special rings to summon the powers of past Fire Emblem characters. The “Emblems,” as they are known, will enhance your stats and give you special abilities.

Many have noticed that the dev team in Gust is going all out with the visuals and animations. The visual upgrade might make this one of the best-looking games in the entire franchise when it comes out next January.

#2 Like a Dragon 8

We’ve already shown you one title in the rebranded Like A Dragon series, but now let’s show you the next main entry! Like a Dragon 8 will continue the story from the main games and give players two protagonists via Ichiban and Kiryu.

The RPG-style gameplay will return from Ichiban’s last game, with Kiryu getting his own party to battle alongside. The reveal trailer didn’t give away too much, but the title is in the works. It will do its best to live up to the legacy of the past titles.

Hopefully, gamers will get more information on it soon.

#1 Octopath Traveler 2

The original Octopath Traveler title set the tone for many RPGs to come. It created a visual style in 2D-HD and inspired many other RPGs that came out to take that style. Now, Octopath Traveler 2 is coming to continue that legacy.

The game will take place in a whole new world from the original and feature eight brand-new characters for characters to journey alongside. The game promises deep tales for all eight characters and new abilities for them to use in the daytime and the nighttime.

For those wanting deeper interactions between the main characters, the game teases that too! We’ll see how it goes when the game arrives in February 2023.