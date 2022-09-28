Metal: Hellsinger – 7 Tips To Getting High Scores

Making sure you are at max combo at all times is just one way to climb the Metal: Hellsinger leaderboards.

Metal: Hellsinger might seem as hardcore as the metal music that adorns the new rhythm shooter, but the truth is the game is fairly approachable. There is no punishment for playing the game or its Torment challenges on the lowest difficulty and a list of accessibility options caters to a wide range of potential players. That all being said, at its heart the replayability of Metal: Hellsinger comes from its persistent leaderboards and high score chase mentality.

To get high scores on the Metal: Hellsinger leaderboards you are going to need more than just what the game’s tutorial teaches. Obviously you have to stay on beat — that is the premise of the game and it tells you upfront. These 7 tips go beyond the basic to help you understand the nuances of Metal: Hellsinger and climb to the top of the leaderboards.

Calibrate Your Settings

The first thing you’ll want to do before diving into Metal: Hellsinger is calibrate those settings. The unique hook of this shooter is that you need to hit your shots to the beat of the songs in order to build up your combos and get high scores. Therefore, Hellsinger has a unique calibration option in the settings that we recommend you investigate.

Choosing audio and visual calibration will allow you to calibrate both settings, one after another. This will only take a minute or two and might save you from the frustrations of being out of sync with the head-banging.

Don’t Forget Your Dash and Jump

Remembering to use your dash and jump is key to moving around the combat arenas. From the start, you have a double jump which can be combined with the dash to easily escape hairy situations. Use it often.

And that’s not all. If timed to match the beat, your dash will be able to damage enemies while dodging through them. Dashing can be a great way to get rid of lower health enemies without spending ammo.

Keep Your Fury Up Between Skirmishes

Always keep moving. This is the first rule of score chasing Metal: Hellsinger. You need to constantly be moving and shooting to the beat, even when there are no enemies on screen. The best way to keep your Fury combo up at its max (16x) in between skirmishes is by using Paz, your otherwise worthless pistol.

Paz has a fast rate of fire and never needs to be reloaded so he is your best bet for keeping up your Fury. Landing shots perfectly on beat will maintain your meter until you get to the next encounter and switch to the big guns.

Know When to Switch Weapons

Switching weapons can be useful for a couple reasons. For one, it’s always a good idea to switch weapons once one weapon’s Ultimate is filled. That way you can build up your secondary weapon’s Ultimate bar and have two powerful special attacks ready to rip. Additionally, if you are using the Ghost Rounds Sigil you will get multiple free shots that do not cost ammo every time you switch weapons.

Save Your Ultimates

You will want to refrain from using your Ultimate abilities the minute you get them. Save them for Elite enemies or larger mobs that begin to overwhelm you. All of these special moves have their own strengths so be sure to know which situations are best suited for the Ultimates in your weapon loadout.

Don’t Waste Crystals, Slaughter Enemies

There are green health crystals spread out through the arenas of Metal: Hellsinger, but don’t use these unless its your last resort. Instead, when you need to heal try and slaughter enemies. The “slaughter” mechanic is similar to Glory Kills in Doom, where when an enemies health is low enough they will become vulnerable to a melee finisher. In Hellsinger, enemies drop health when they are taken down using a Slaughter. Just remember, to successfully execute an enemy you are going to have to hit the Slaughter prompt on the beat.

Don’t Save Torments for the End

As you play through the main levels — Hells — of Metal: Hellsinger you will unlock three Torments each time you complete a Hell. These are small challenge stages that get progressively harder as you progress through the game. Torments reward you with Sigils, which are passive abilities you can upgrade and equip in one of two slots.

Unlocking and upgrading Sigils is essential to progressing through Metal: Hellsinger and not falling behind the difficulty curve. The game is designed loosely enough for you to not be forced to complete each Torment before moving on, but be sure to give them all a try. Completing them earlier rather than later gives you a longer advantage.