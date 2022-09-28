Metal: Hellsinger – Best Sigils, Ranked

You’re going to need more than just your guns and a sense of rhythm to make it through Metal: Hellsinger. The rhythm based first person shooter is set to some ripping metal music and is just as hardcore as the music that inspired it. Going into the Hells and Torments (main levels and challenge stages respectively) of Metal: Hellsinger your going to need an optimal loadout to get a high score and that means two things; weapons and sigils.

Sigils in Metal: Hellsinger are earned by completing Torments. These loadout modifiers give you passive boosts in a level, but you can only equip two at a time. There are 7 Sigils in the game and each has three corresponding Torments you must complete to max them out. After you beat the first Torment of each category you will unlock a Sigil. Going forward completing the higher level Torments will award you with more powerful versions of your Sigils.

Like the weapons in Metal: Hellsinger, not all Sigils were made equal. We’ve ranked them all from worst to best.

7. The Perfectionist

The Perfectionist Sigil gives you 30% more Fury for Perfect hits. You unlock The Perfectionist and its upgrades by completing “Slaughter Mastery” Torments. Unless you are a pro and constantly hitting your timing perfectly, this won’t be especially useful. Plus, if you are that good at the game you’ll surely get more use out of the other Sigils, so this one is a lose-lose.

6. Boon Momentum

Boon Momentum allows you to build up to hit streak boons quicker. It is unlocked by completing the “Relic Thief” Torments. In Metal: Hellsinger, Boons activate and stack when you achieve hit streaks, giving your attacks more deadly effects as your combo builds. This isn’t a bad Sigil choice, however we’ve found that the Streak Guardian Sigil has similar effects and is a more useful alternative to most players.

5. Last Breath Aegis

The Last Breath Aegis Sigil increases your damage output when you are low on health. It can be unlocked and upgraded by by completing Death’s Edge Torments. Given that Metal: Hellsinger has a Glory Kill inspired Slaughter mechanic that makes enemies drop health — in addition to health pickup around the map — you probably aren’t going to be low on health constantly, even if you are playing on Beast difficulty. Last Breath Aegis is more useful early on, but once you have more powerful versions of the other Sigils it’s best left out of your loadout.

4. Ultimate Sovereignty

With Ultimate Sovereignty your Ultimate attacks charge up automatically over time. You unlock this sigil by completing the “Ultimate Mastery” Torments. After completing all three and leveling this Sigil to its max, you will be rewarded with Ultimates that are coming fast and free. The newfound frequency of Ultimates will make dealing with elite and boss enemies a breeze compared to what you’re used to.

3. Streak Guardian

These next three are all essentials, even though you only have two Sigil slots. Streak Guardian lets you keep your streak even when you mess up. The higher the level, the more mistakes you can make. This means your hit streak no longer resets, even when you get damage or perform attacks off-beat, making Streak Guardian an invaluable Sigil that will keep your hit streak, max combo, and boons at the max. This one is unlocked by completing “Killing With Rhythm” Torments.

2. Unyielding Fury

By completing “Giantslayer” Torments, you can unlock this invaluable Sigil. Unyielding Fury prevents your Fury (combo) from dropping below a 4x multiplier. With this Sigil equipped, once you hit 4x Fury in a level you will not drop below that. It’s a real game changer. In its final form, Unyielding Fury even starts you off with some complimentary Fury in your meter when you begin a level.

1. Ghost Rounds

Ghost Rounds are broken in the best way. With this Sigil equipped, you get a number of free shots every time you switch weapons. Each time you upgrade you get more free shots that don’t use up any ammo, at its maximum allowing you to attack eight times after switching weapons. This means with a gun enough flow you basically never have to reload. This is especially useful for the Vulcan, which is powerful but only contains two shots, and The Hounds. Switching between these two weapons while using a level 3 Ghost Rounds Sigil is the best loadout in Metal: Hellsinger.

