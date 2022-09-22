Return to Monkey Island: Part 2 – Hard Mode Walkthrough

In the second act of Return to Monkey Island, Guybrush Threepwood finds himself undercover aboard LeChuck’s voyage to the titular island. It’s not as simple as just staying undercover until the pirate ship makes it across the sea, however, as Guybrush finds several roadblocks between him and his goals as always.

The puzzles in Return to Monkey Island are as obtuse as ever, so if you’re struggling with them, especially on Hard Mode, you might just need a guide to help you get unstuck. Lucky for you, you’ll be able to find a walkthrough for the entire chapter below.

Sail to Monkey Island

Sailing to Monkey Island is the overall goal of this chapter. Luckily, you’re on a boat so you’ll be sailing there simply by completing the main puzzles of the act. The sub-goals are the things you should be working towards to make the main goal happen. As soon as you start the chapter, you’ll be told that as a swabbie you won’t be able to leave the hold. Since Guybrush is trying to steal the ship, however, that simply won’t do.

Find a way to escape the hold

As soon as you gain control inside the hold, turn around and open the crate that’s behind you. Inside, you’ll find Murray, a talking skull. They’ll reveal to you that they’re undercover for the pirate leader Madison. Once you’re done talking with them, grab the pamphlet that’s below the ghost chicken on the left.

The goal here is to escape the hold, but it looks like the only way is through the window behind you. If you try using your knife on the screws that are keeping it bolted on, you’ll discover that they’re turned too tightly. Pick up your mop in the right corner of the room and mop up the grease that was thrown down into the hold next to the ladder.

Once you’ve mopped up the grease, use it on each of the three screws. This will give you just enough leverage on them to take them off the wall. Use your knife to remove each one.

Once you’ve gotten all of the screws off, you won’t be ready to leave through the window just yet. If you try, Guybrush will note that he still can’t squeeze through. Pick up your mop again and swab up the grease. This time, put it on the porthole. Swab the floor grease and then the window three times until it’s pouring over the side.

Return your mop to the bucket and squeeze through the window.

Once you climb out the window, shimmy your way to the right side of the screen and climb up the ladder over the railing onto the deck. Walk over to LeChuck and the rest of the crew you’ll watch a cutscene where LeChuck reveals that they’re making a Voodoo potion needed to reach Monkey Island, but that he’s missing an ingredient. LeChuck tasks you with finding a flattened skull.

Get a flattened skull

Climb back down to the hold by going over the railing and through the greased-up window. Pick up Murray the skull and he’ll protest. You can either convince him or just take him against his will, but if you’re trying to convince him, you’ll need to tell him that you can get him close to LeChuck.

With Murray in your pocket, climb back out the port hole and up to the deck. Once you’re there, go into the ship through the door to the right of the rest of the crew. As soon as you get down the stairs, interact with the laundry machine that’s on the bottom of the screen to the right. It’ll instantly break, but will be necessary for flattening Murray, so you’ll need to fix it.

Repairing the machine is really simple, however, since it’s fixed by using the screws in your inventory that were picked up when you opened the port window. Fix the machine and then put Murray through it.

Put the flattened skull in the cauldron

With Murray flattened, head back up the stairs to the deck. Take Murray out of your inventory and select the cauldron. Unfortunately, Gullet, the crew member that you spoke to at the start of the chapter, will come over and yell at you for leaving the hold. As they yell, they knock over the freshly brewed potion. LeChuck will come over and throw Gullet overboard.

LeChuck will promote you and then tell you that you need to remake the potion. After he leaves, the crew will come together to tell you that there are no more supplies and that you won’t be able to make the potion. Guybrush decides to look around to see what he can do.

Figure out alternate way to Monkey Island

Once you gain control, head over to the crow’s nest behind the door leading to the depths of the ship and climb up.

At the top of the nest, you can briefly speak with Flambe, but the real reason you’re here is to look through the telescope to the right. Scan the horizon and you’ll find a ship with the pirate leaders making the same Monkey Island potion. The only problem with their potion, however, is that they don’t have a flattened skull so they can’t depart just yet. This gives you the perfect opportunity to follow their ship after handing over Murray.

Tell Iron Rose my great idea

Head back down to the deck and talk to Iron Rose. She’s located next to the spilled cauldron. Unfortunately, as the rest of the crew gathers, she reveals that no one other than LeChuck was too hot on the idea of going to Monkey Island in the first place. Everyone votes on if they want to go to the effort of it or not and it’s a unanimous “no.” To get to the island, you’ll need everyone to change their minds.

Get a unanimous vote

To get a unanimous vote, you’ll need to speak with all five crew members. You can tackle talking with them in any order. Now that Gullet is gone, you’ll have free reign over exploring the ship.

Get Iron Rose’s support

Iron Rose is located where she was before the vote: next to the cauldron on the main deck. Talk to her about changing her vote and tell her that it seems like she should be more loyal to LeChuck. She’ll say that she’s been with him for a long time, but can’t remember what she found so inspiring about him.

After the conversation ends, go into your inventory and show her the pamphlet that you picked up back in the hold. This will convince her to change her vote.

Get Flair Gorey’s support

To find Flair, head down the stairs into the boat’s interior from the deck. After going down the stairs, head to the left and she’ll be sitting in the corner writing on a piece of paper. Talk with her and ask about her vote for going to Monkey Island. She says that she’ll vote yes if you can find her grandmother’s whale knife. She reveals that she lost it earlier that day after stabbing it into Gullet. Since Gullet was thrown overboard, it seems to be lost for good.

Finding the knife is actually really simple. Head down into the hold to the right of Flair and then out the port window. Instead of going to the right to get back on deck, go to the left and examine the ship’s rudder.

When you climb down into the water, you’ll find Gullet stuck to the rudder. You can talk with him, but it doesn’t lead to much. Select the knife sticking out of him and you can grab it. With the knife in hand, go back to Flair and she’ll agree to vote yes.

Get Putra’s support

Find Putra in the ship’s galley which is located below deck to the left of the hatch to the hold. Talk to her and she’ll say that she wants everyone to respect her as a chef, but that the crew rarely does. Ask about the vote and she’ll tell you that she’s voting with Iron Rose no matter what. If you convince Rose to vote yes, she will too automatically.

Get Flambe’s support

Flambe is sitting in the crow’s nest, exactly where he was when you looked through the telescope earlier. Talk with him about his vote and then about his favorite food. He’ll say that he loves a dish called Scorched Alaska. If you can make it for him, he’ll give you his vote.

Head down to the galley below deck and talk with Putra about making Scorched Alaska. She’ll say that she can make it, but that she won’t because she hasn’t been promoted from cook to chef by LeChuck. Ask her about getting promoted and she’ll say that she keeps the written request on her as she puts it on the table. Stop talking with her and grab the request by offering to help.

Leave the galley and walk across the floor to LeChuck’s quarters. Enter and LeChuck will ask you your name and then promptly kick you out of his quarters. Reenter and give LeChuck Putra’s promotion request. He’ll deny the request and then give you the First Swab’s Report to fill out.

The swab report requires you to find five different messes around the ship to report on. They can be found in any order, but the first is found directly outside of LeChuck’s quarters. Directly below the door to LeChuck’s room, you’ll find a ghost rat on some crates. Pull the report out of your inventory and report the rat.

Head down to the hold and add the greased-up port hole to the swab report. Just because you made the mess doesn’t mean you can’t report it. After reporting the port hole, grab some chicken seed from the left side of the area and feed the chickens. This will require you to return to the seed barrel between each bird. Once you’ve fed them all, leave the area and come right back. Underneath the chicken to the right of the port hole, you’ll find bird droppings. Report the droppings.

Climb to the lower deck and go into the galley. There are several different items to report inside since the place is a mess, but they all count for the same entry on the list.

After writing up the galley, head to the deck. Report the leftover spilled potion that’s just below Iron Rose. Once you’ve got that written down, show the report to Iron Rose.

With the report done, Rose will give you an entire stack of orders for LeChuck to approve. Go into your inventory and combine Putra’s promotion request with the papers that Rose just gave you. Head back down to the captain and give him the stack with Putra’s request inserted in it.

Once you give the papers to LeChuck, he’ll stamp them all without looking at them. Head back to the galley and give the approved chef promotion to Putra.

Now that she’s a chef, Putra will make you a Scorched Alaska. Ask for it and she’ll put it together for you. Unfortunately, the kind that she makes just isn’t spicy enough for Flambe. Grab the food anyway and head to the deck.

Instead of heading up to Flambe with a dish he doesn’t quite like, walk to the cannon that’s on the south edge of the boat. To its right, you’ll see a lighting stick that’s still hot. Use your knife on it to cut off a piece of the burning edge. With that in your inventory combine it with the Scorched Alaska.

Now that the dish is complete, climb the crow’s nest and give it to Flambe. After you do, he’ll say that you can count on his vote.

Get Apple Bob’s support

Talk to Apple Bob on the deck about his vote and he’ll tell you that he’s bored. He’s looking for some sort of entertainment.

To get entertainment for Apple Bob, you’ll need to have Flambe’s support, since he’ll put down the book that he has been reading to eat the Scorched Alaska. Once you have the steps above completed to help Flambe, head up to the crow’s nest and ask about the book sitting on the railing on the bottom edge of the screen. Ask to borrow it and Flambe will give it to you.

Return to Apple Bob with the book and give it to him. Once he’s got it, he’ll give you his vote.

Starting the revote

Once you’ve secured the crew’s votes, head back to Iron Rose and ask about a revote. She’ll tell you that you need to ring the bell. Walk up the stairs on the right side of the deck and ring the bell one time. The crew will gather and vote unanimously to go to Monkey Island.

Steal LeChuck’s Secret of Monkey Island map

As you saw when entering LeChuck’s cabin to get Purta’s promotion, he keeps his map on his desk. To get the map, you’ll need to get LeChuck out of his quarters. Head to the bell on the deck and ring it twice. This will cause him to leave his quarters and tell off the crew. While he’s doing that head to his quarters.

Inside, open your inventory and take out the map that Wally made for you in Part 1. Swap it with the map on the table and you’ll have everything you need to finish the chapter.

Send Murray to Captain Madison

As soon as you have the map, head to the south edge of the deck to the cannon. Take Murray out of your inventory and load him into the cannon. Light the cannon with the glowing rod to the right and you’ll be done with the chapter.