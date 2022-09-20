Deathloop: How To Get The HALPS Prototype Weapon & Fugue Slab | Golden Loop Update Guide

The massive Golden Loop update for Deathloop add four major new features players won’t want to miss — a new ending, a new enemy type, a new gun and a new power. The ending is just an addition to the regular ending, so there’s nothing special you need to actually acquire it. The new weapon and power both require special sub-missions to collect, so we’re covering exactly what you need to do to collect these new tools of destruction. Check out the full guide below for all the details.

Deathloop just recently landed on Xbox Game Pass, including this huge new update that new players will want to experience, and old players will want to hop back on to check out. Deathloop is one of our favorite games — so don’t miss out on our massive Deathloop database, with all our guides covering every aspect of this immersive simulation shooter.

More Deathloop guides:

How To Unlock The HALPS Prototype | New Laser Weapon

To get the HALPS Prototype, travel to the The Complex — any time before Night and the HALPS will be available. Travel to Dr. Wenjie’s Laboratory facility and find the green building. This is an entirely new room connected to the main tower complex.

Inside, the green lab structure where the HALPS is located, you’ll find a laser trap puzzle .

Use both levers to activate the lasers and bait the beams to hit the glass case containing the HALPS Prototype.

to activate the lasers and bait the beams to containing the . To make this easy, equip the Invisibility Slab.

If you die, Reprise will bring you back. Now you can collect and permanently unlock the HALPS Prototype. This special weapon can be charged at any battery charging unit, and fires laser beams that sustain over time. By aiming at security systems, you can generate reflecting beams around corners — it can be used to kill enemies hiding behind walls or to cover an area with laser death.

How To Unlock The Fugue Slab | New Infection Power

To get the Fugue Slab, travel to Karl’s Bay — Afternoon. After exiting the underground tunnel, go right near the coast and look for a new passage that’s been blown open. Down below you’ll encounter a sub-boss enemy called The Collector.

To get the Fugue Slab, defeat The Collector and gain the slab from him.

, defeat and gain the slab from him. To make this easier, use stealth — shoot the door switch through the cracked wall to the left of the booby-trapped door. There’s a yellow light near the shutter — shoot the button to unlock it, then approach the Collector and backstab.

If you don’t use stealth, this section can be very difficult. Swarms of rampaging enemies will attack.

The Fugue Slab is a special power that turns enemies insane — they’ll attack each other instead of you. You can also unlock an upgrade for the slab which causes the effect to spread, causing enemies to spread the Fugue sickness to each other rapidly, turning large fights into complete chaos as Eternalists attack each other instead of you. It’s a great power that’s also incredibly fun to watch.