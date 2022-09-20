Deathloop and More Available Now on Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is easily one of the best things that Microsoft has ever done for their video game console. The service is one that brings together all sorts of unique titles from the past and the present into one place for players to download and play. All they have to do to gain access is pay a monthly subscription fee and a relatively low one at that. Every month, new titles arrive on the service, and as of this week, you’ll be able to access some new games like Deathloop–which is actually available right now!

It’s true–Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker are two titles that you can get right now for Xbox Game Pass. Both of these games are exceptionally unique titles that have gotten a lot of praise from players and critics alike. Then, on September 22, just two days away, you’ll be able to download a trio of titles–SpiderHeck, Beacon Pines, and Slime Rancher 2. Even more titles will be added to the ever-expanding service before the end of the month, so you’ll want to pay attention to see which comes out when, and when you’ll be able to jump into a new adventure.

Of course, the biggest game of the bunch is easily Deathloop. This was a Game of the Year Nominee when it came out, and the title won a slew of other awards for its game design and other features. The game puts players into a time loop on a mysterious island, and it’s not clear how you got there. The goal is to escape the time loop, but the only way to do that is by exploring your surroundings and killing eight different people who are scattered across the island.

This task is incredibly difficult due to how spread out the eight people are, as well as the fact that there are plenty of people trying to protect them. You’ll need to use a variety of abilities as well as the terrain itself in order to come up with the best and quickest ways to finish them off so you can move to your next target.

Oh, and did we mention the multiplayer mode where another player will be in your single-player run and is trying to kill you? Because it’s true, and that will definitely set you back a few times depending on how good a shot they are.

Regardless, this is just one of the games you’ll be able to get this month on Xbox Game Pass, and when you look at the other games that’ll be available in the next ten days, you’ll see exactly why so many people are singing the service’s praises.

