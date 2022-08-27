MultiVersus: How to Get Projectile Ring-outs | Watch Your Head Guide

If you want to be truly deadly in MultiVersus, you're going to need to master projectile attacks and know how to utilize them effectively.

As the game officially enters its first season, MultiVersus has never been more popular. The brawler is sizing up to add Black Adam and Stripe to the mix, and that’s on top of Morty and LeBron James, who have already been brought into the ring. Regardless of who you’re fighting, though, your goal is going to be victory, and we’ll help you achieve it by teaching you how to use projectiles effectively.

More Multiversus Guides

The tricky thing about getting projectile ring-outs in MultiVersus is that not every character has the same move list for projectiles. For instance, Shaggy’s projectile attack is triggered by pushing down on the left analog stick and special to grab a sandwich, then repeating this input to throw the sandwich. Meanwhile, Superman’s projectile attack is activated by pushing left and special while jumping.

Furthermore, characters like Velma have a whole host of projectile attacks, making things even more complicated. In short, the easiest way to master these attacks and nab the three trophies or achievements related to them is to pick one character you feel comfortable with and nail down their projectile in The Lab for practice. Once you’ve got your character’s projectile down, the natural strategy to rack up ring-outs with it is either by using bots or by booting up a second account.

If you have a friend who’s willing to help you out, all the better. Either way, you will want to drive your opponent to the edge and eliminate them with a projectile attack or have your second account/friend just run to the edge of the arena and stand there, making them an easy target for elimination. Regardless of what strategy you opt for, just focus on mastering which moves count as projectiles and have at it until the trophy or achievement pops.

If you’re not sure what counts as a projectile, be sure and check the move list. If it says “deals projectile damage,” then you know it will count toward your stats and the respective trophy or achievement that you’re aiming for.