Genshin Impact Terrorshroom boss Guide

With every new region comes several new bosses to farm. For Sumeru, you have both the Electro Regisvine and the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. To get ascension materials for the new Dendro characters Collei and Tighnari, you will need to defeat this boss. Since this is the first Dendro boss in the game, you may find yourself a bit perplexed with how to deal with the Terrorshroom and what the best ways to defeat it quickly are.

How to Defeat The Jadeplume Terrorshroom Quickly

You can find the Terrorshroom located in Vissudha Field, simply locate the portal on your mini-map and jump through it to be transported right to the boss. There are some grapple points that you can use to get inside the portal with ease. Once there, you can head down into the arena; entering into it will immediatly aggro this boss, so make sure to use any items before you step inside.

Here are tips for beating the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in just a few minutes:

Take advantage of ranged attacks from characters like Yelan and Ganyu to avoid damage.

Avoid constant Electro attacks, these cause the Terrorshroom to do more damage.

Similarly, avoid constant Pyro attacks, as these will release spores.

Wait for the Terrorshroom to be stunned before activating stationary elemental bursts.

You can use Dendro characters to fight the Jadeplum Terrorshroom

Chain elemental reactions, using something close to the Raiden National Team, will make quick work of the bosses' health bar.

The Jadeplum Terrorshroom does close-range attacks that are quite powerful. Luckily, these can be dodged with ease so there is no need to worry about having your characters knocked out by this boss. Just make sure to apply different elements when using Pyro or Electro to keep the Terrorshroom from doing any overpowered attacks.