Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Should You Clean Your Clothes?

There are a lot of mechanics packed into Xenoblade Chronicles 3. From the depths of its layered combat to the intuitive and quick class system, the game is a lot to take in all at once. While a tremendous amount of detail goes into explaining the minute details of many of the game’s systems, other mechanics get skipped over a little bit.

In fact, the options you’re given when resting at a campsite go a little underexplained in general. The one that hardly gets touched on by the game, however, is the “Clean Clothes” option. This has caused many questions about its uses and benefits that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 itself provides no answers for. If you’re wondering about it, take a look at the guide below.

Why Clean Clothes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

As mentioned above, the “Clean Clothes” option goes largely unremarked upon by the actual game itself which causes players to wonder why they’d even go out of their way to clean their clothes at all. The answer is simple: as you traverse Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s open world, your characters will get dirty.

Although it’s a little tricky to notice when in regular gameplay due to how small the characters can be on the screen, you can definitely tell when it’s been a while since their last cleaning during cutscenes. Characters will have dirt smudges on their clothes and skin making them look a little bit disheveled.

It’s important to note that there is no gameplay benefit from cleaning up, although characters will make remarks saying that they feel unclean if they’ve gone too long without taking care of it. It’s an odd system since there’s no real reason to do it, but it’s in the game all the same.

How to Clean Clothes

Cleaning clothes is extremely simple and, unlike other campsite activities, doesn’t require any additional items or resources. To do it, simply go to a campfire and select “Clean Clothes.” You’ll have a quick fade to black and when things fade back in, the characters will be scrubbed up and good to get back to adventuring.

It’s worth pointing out that you won’t be able to get clean at all rest spots. All campfires should let you clean up, but rest spots inside colonies won’t give you the option.