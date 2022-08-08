Diablo Immortal: How To Unlock Soldier & Mastermind Skill Trees | Paragon Level 150+ Guide

Diablo Immortal unleashes a seemingly endless grind on players after completing the story campaign. In the endgame, you’ll earn new Paragon Skill Trees — by leveling up, you can put your points into these permanent upgrades that increase different stats or give you special buffs or bonuses. Each skill tree is tailored for a certain playstyle, and you’ll unlock two more skill trees if you manage to reach PL 150. The new skill trees are Soldier and Mastermind — with soldiers designed to increase your prowess in battle and aid others, while the Mastermind increases all defense while rooting out weaknesses against enemies in PVE.

Because so few players have unlocked these new skill trees, we’re going to detail everything you’ll earn. If you want to give these new “classes” a try, see what each skill tree has to offer with the complete list below. Reaching Paragon 150+ is going to take a whole lot of grinding — there’s no getting around that. At least you’ll get some kind of reward at the end of the road. And what else is going to unlock by Paragon Level 300?!

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

Paragon Level 150 Unlock Rewards

Once you reach Paragon Level 150, you’ll unlock the Soldier Skill Tree and the Mastermind Skill Tree. Here are the skills you’ll be able to unlock for each.

Soldier Skill Tree : Hold Formation : Each party member within 15 yards reduces the damage you take by 2.5% Life : +160 – 2400 Life First Aid : Whenever you drop below 15% Life while party members are within 5 yards, you will gain First Aid, recovering 15% of your maximum Life per second for 3 seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every 300 seconds. Armor : +4 – 180 Armor Resistance : +4 – 60 Resistance Combat Veteran : Battle Morale can now stack up to 8 times, and the cooldown for First Aid is reduced to 180 seconds. Potency : +4 – 40 Potency Damage : +16 – 240 Damage Battle Morale : Each enemy player character killed within 15 yards by one of your party members increases your damage by 3% for 10 seconds, stacking up to 4 times. Armor Penetration : +4 – 80 Armor Penetration Sacrifice : Your death grants +15% additional damage reduction to all party members within 15 yards for 6 seconds. Cannot occur more than once every 60 seconds.

Mastermind Skill Tree : Potency : +4 – 20 Potency Coordinated Assault : All party members within 5 yards of you gain 3% increased damage while your party has members from 4 different classes. This effect is not cumulative from multiple sources. Armor Penetration : +4 – 60 Armor Penetration Willpower : +4 – 40 Willpower Mutual Defense : All party members within 5 yards of you gain 3% additional damage reduction while your party has members from 4 different classes. This effect is not cumulative from multiple sources. Damage : +16 – 320 Damage Find Weakness : While your party has members from 4 different classes, your attacks have a 5% chance to make bosses vulnerable for 3 seconds. Damage taken by vulnerable targets is increased by 20%. Armor : +4 – 100 Armor Covert Operations : Increases your Critical Hit Chance by 2.5% for each different class present in your party. Health : +160 – 3200 Health Superior Coordination : Radius of Coordinated Assault and Mutual Defense increased by 10 yards.

