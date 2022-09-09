The 15 Best Assassin’s Creed Video Games Ranked

Ubisoft have been churning out the Assassin’s Creed titles for 15 years now, and with so many entires you’d expect the quality to drop off… and yet it has never happened. Join us as we recap the 15 best Assassin’s Creed titles, from the original to Valhalla, and everything in between.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines

Platform: PS P

P Release Date: Nov 2009

Many forget the fact that the original Assassin’s Creed had a sequel. The PSP entry, Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines, follows on from where the original title concluded, with Altair traveling to Cyprus to clean up the remnants of the Templars in the region. The game attempts to replicate the open world aspects of the core title, though there were tweaks made due to the handicaps created by the platform. Ultimately the game was just a paired back sequel to the original and that gave fans plenty to enjoy alongside the then launch of Assassin’s Creed II.

#14 Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy

Platform: PS Vita, PS4, Xbox One

Vita, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: 2015-16

The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trio of titles, China, India, and Russia, flipped the script on Assassin’s Creed titles, swinging the camera around to give players a 2.5D perspective, and pursuing a more traditional gameplay model. There’s still stealth systems akin to the core franchise, but the game is linear, unlike other titles, and elements like parkour are restricted to very defined areas. There’s lots that isn’t here, but there’s plenty to still enjoy in the Chronicles Trilogy.

#13 Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation

Platform: PS Vita

Vita Release Date: Oct 2012

We’ve seen numerous Assassin’s Creed spin-off titles over the years, and Avaline’s entry, Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, and especially it’s HD rendition on consoles is among the best of them. The moment-to-moment looked quite different with Avaline’s gameplay options being mapped to her attire, as she interchanges between garments that favour stealth, combat, and more. The game was however a bit constrained due to the limitations of its native platform – The PS Vita.

#12 Assassin’s Creed

Platform: PS 3, Xbox 360, PC

3, Xbox 360, PC Release Date: Nov 2007

The original Assassin’s Creed has been surpassed by many of its successors as the years have gone by. This is hardly a surprise as the DNA of the original is expanded upon with each subsequent title, however the original still has some amazing qualities that many of the future titles failed to build upon. The mission structure of the original game hasn’t been revisited in the same ways since and has left much of the pre-planning and stealth elements high and dry, something that was superb in the original game. Also, Altair – you’ve gotta love him.

#11 Assassin’s Creed III

Platform: PS 3, Xbox 360, PC

3, Xbox 360, PC Release Date: Oct 2012

The idea of the American revolution being the setting for an Assassin’s Creed entry sent ripples through the fans, eagerly anticipating the potential of what the game could be. While Assassin’s Creed III presented some excellent scenarios, it also took a step backwards compared to it’s trio of Assassin’s Creed II related predecessors by presenting an open-world with little in it to keep players engaged compared to the bustling Italian cities of the games prior, a protagonist who was hard to invest in. The musical score however was something else, and it’s still one of the best in the franchise.

#10 Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Platform: PS 3, Xbox 360, PC

3, Xbox 360, PC Release Date: Nov 2011

The fatigue was setting in for Ezio’s story by the time Assassin’s Creed Revelations launched in 2011, and sadly Revelations suffered from the merger of that fatigue and an overall weaker title. The creativity well had been fully drained by the time the game launched, and so fans were in for more of the same and a gorgeous Constantinople setting that held the game together while the story waned in importance.

#9 Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Platform: PS 3, Xbox 360, PC

3, Xbox 360, PC Release Date: Nov 2014

Assassin’s Creed Rogue, the direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, had the unenviable task of launching day-and-date alongside its next-gen exclusive big sibling Assassin’s Creed Unity, and so was looked over by many initially. Eventually however, as people came over and returned to the high seas, players discovered that the title was, just like its predecessor, excellent.

#8 Assassin’s Creed Unity

Platform: PS4 , Xbox One, PC

, Xbox One, PC Release Date: Nov 2014

Look beyond the memes and articles about the game’s initial launch, and you’ll come to realise that Assassin’s Creed Unity, just like it’s successor Syndicate, is pretty damn good. Of course the title did develop a stink about it given that it launched in an ugly way with facial animations warped in weird ways that rapidly circulated around the internet and made the game a laughing stock early on. Within only two to three months however, Ubisoft had already rectified those issues and for those were late to the party, they got to enjoy a beautiful Parisian setting, engaging four-player co-op, and some important changes to the franchise’s platforming.

#7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Platform: PS4 , Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Release Date: Nov 2020

The formula of the modern Assassin’s Creed entry had been well and truly established by the time that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched in 2020, but it was also clear that the content bloat that was being identified in Origins and Odyssey that were at least in-check in those cases had ballooned out of control in the case of Valhalla. Systemically incredible, Valhalla is a dream to play, and the portrayal of Vikings during their invasion of England is excellent, but there was so much of it that it has again begun to push fans away.

#6 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Platform: PS4 , Xbox One, PC

, Xbox One, PC Release Date: Oct 2015

Syndicate was in a difficult spot. Patience with the franchise was wearing thin, having been a fixture of every calendar year since 2009, and following up from the botched launch of 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Unity, Syndicate had several obstacles to overcome. Despite all of that however, Syndicate went on to be one of the franchise’s best entries, delivering two superb protagonists, a stunning Industrial Revolution London setting, an incredible train-based hideout, and the most refined version of the franchise up to that point.

#5 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Platform: PS4 , Xbox One, PC,

, Xbox One, PC, Release Date: Oct 2017

Ubisoft once said, “when you stop buying them, we’ll stop making them” in relation to Assassin’s Creed and when Syndicate failed to sell through like it was expected, that was the prompt for Ubisoft to rethink and rework the franchise. The modern Assassin’s Creed was born of this situation, with Origins launching following a year off for the IP, bringing with it numerous RPG systems, and a lot of inspiration from genre leaders like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, among others. Important for the IP, but also, in its own right, Origins was an excellent entry in a fascinating Egyptian setting.

#4 Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Platform: PS 3, Xbox 360, PC

3, Xbox 360, PC Release Date: Nov 2010

Ubisoft started seeing dollar signs after the successful explosion of Assassin’s Creed II, identified the marketable nature of Ezio, and so proceeded to develop the first of two direct sequels to the title. Brotherhood, the superior of the two emphasised the nature of the Assassin’s Brotherhood allowing players to bring a posse of lethal killers out into the world with you to assist in your endeavours and send others out on missions on your behalf. It also introduced a franchise first multiplayer mode that is beloved to date.

#3 Assassin’s Creed II

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Release Date: Nov 2009

After the original entry set the tone for what the Assassin’s Creed franchise could be, the sequel, Assassin’s Creed II blew the doors down on its true potential. Renaissance era Italy was the perfect juxtaposition to the somewhat empty feeling of the game’s predecessor. Filled with life, colour, and refined mechanics, Assassin’s Creed II raised the bar in every way for the franchise and open-world gameplay, while its protagonist, Ezio Auditore da Firenze is still one of the strongest leads the franchise has seen.

#2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: Oct 2018

Like the DNA that gets tampered with in the game’s themselves, the DNA of Assassin’s Creed has been tweaked a bit over the years, and of the modern variant of Assassin’s Creed, it’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that does it best. The systems brought to Origins were refined to a franchise pinnacle, while the content bloat that’s seeped into the franchise was just on the right side of accepable

#1 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: Oct 2013

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was so good that Ubisoft create a direct sequel, and tried to create a spin-off series that has been stuck in gestation for nearly a decade because they’re so desperate to recapture the magic that Black Flag had. Get your crew together, take to the high seas and immerse yourself in not only the best Assassin’s Creed title to date, but also the one of the very best pirate games we’ve ever seen as well.