No Man’s Sky: How To Earn 15+ Million Units With A Single Item | Crafting Guide

One of the most valuable items in No Man’s Sky is the Stasis Device. This extremely difficult crafting recipe only exists to trade as rare treasure, and each one is worth 15,600,000 Units when traded. And getting the materials you need isn’t even that hard. If you’re an experienced No Man’s Sky player with a running base, you too can be earning easy infinite units by creating and selling these Stasis Device items. Craft up a few of these suckers, and you’ll be swimming in millions — making this the most valuable get-rich-quick scheme in the game. If you’re sick of your low Unit levels, this is the way to cure that.

How To Craft Stasis Device

The Stasis Device is one of the most valuable items to trade. Each is worth 15,600,000 Units at the Anomaly. To craft, you need to purchase the blueprint at the Anomaly.

Step #1 : Purchase the Stasis Device Blueprint from the Synthesis Laboratory (Space Anomaly Terminal) for 250 Nanite Clusters . Recipe : Quantum Processor x1 + Cryogenic Chamber x1 + Iridesite x1 = Stasis Device x1

: Purchase the Stasis Device Blueprint from the (Space Anomaly Terminal) for .

Crafting each of the three required ingredients is complicated, so let’s break down how to make each part of the blueprint.

How To Craft Quantum Processor

Quantum Processor Ingredients :

: Superconductor x1 + Circuit Board x1 = Quantum Processor

#1 Sub-Material Ingredients:

Semiconductor x1 + Enriched Carbon x1 = Superconductor Thermic Condensate x1 + Nitrogen Salt x1 = Semiconductor Sulphurine x250 + Condensed Carbon x50 = Thermic Condensate Nitrogen x250 + Condensed Carbon x50 = Nitrogen Salt Radon x250 + Condensed Carbon x50 = Enriched Carbon



#2 Sub-Material Ingredients:

Heat Capacitor x1 + Poly Fiber x1 = Circuit Board Solanium x200 + Frost Crystal x100 = Heat Capacitor Star Bulb x200 + Cactus Flesh x100 = Poly Fiber



Radon : Harvested from the atmosphere with Atmosphere Extractors. Setup a base computer and a central location to link your extractors. Check the atmosphere content on different planets to find radon.

: Harvested from the atmosphere with Atmosphere Extractors. Setup a base computer and a central location to link your extractors. Check the atmosphere content on different planets to find radon. Nitrogren : Use Atmosphere Extractors.

: Use Atmosphere Extractors. Sulphurine : Use Atmosphere Extractors.

: Use Atmosphere Extractors. Condensed Carbon : Refine Carbon + Oxygen . Almost everything can be harvested for Carbon.

: Refine . Almost everything can be harvested for Carbon. Frost Crystal : Found on Icy Biomes. Harvest from Frostwart or refine Dioxite + Oxygen / Radon.

Found on Icy Biomes. Harvest from Frostwart or refine Dioxite + Oxygen / Radon. Solanium : Requires Hazmat Gauntlet to harvest. Found on Hot Biomes. Refine with Phosphorus + Oxygen .

: Requires Hazmat Gauntlet to harvest. Found on Hot Biomes. Refine with . Star Bulb : Requires Hazmat Gauntlet to harvest. Take the glowing bulbs on alien vines.

: Requires Hazmat Gauntlet to harvest. Take the glowing bulbs on alien vines. Cactus Flesh: Harvest from giant cacti on Desert Biomes.

How To Craft Cryogenic Chamber

Cryogenic Chamber Ingredients :

: Cryo-Pump x1 + Living Glass x1 = Cryogenic Chamber

#1 Sub-Material Ingredients :

: Hot Ice x1 + Thermic Condensate x1 = Cryo-Pump Enriched Carbon x1 + Nitrogen Salt x1 = Hot Ice Radon x250 + Condensed Carbon x50 = Enriched Carbon Nitrogen x250 + Condensed Carbon x50 = Nitrogen Salt

Sulphurine x250 + Condensed Carbon x50 = Thermic Condensate

#2 Sub-Material Ingredients:

Glass x5 + Lubricant x1 = Living Glass

Frost Crystal x200 -> Glass x5

Gamma Root x400 + Faecium x50 = Lubricant

How To Craft Iridesite

Iridesite Ingredients:

Grantine x1 + Magno-Gold x1 + Aronium x1 = Iridesite

Sub-Material Ingredients:

Dioxite x50 + Ionised Cobalt x50 = Grantine

Phosphorus x50 + Ionised Cobalt x50 = Magno-Gold

Paraffinium x50 + Ionised Cobalt x50 = Aronium