22 Best Free Competitive PC Games To Play In 2022

PC games are easily one of the most popular around because many people have PCs to play on. But why just play them when you can play them with friends, and do it all for free? We’ll show you some of what we mean. Don’t look too much at ranking here. These are competitive games across different genres. Instead, these are just a collection of games we think are worth checking into.

#22 Counter Strike: Global Offensive

We’d be surprised if many of you weren’t already playing this game. After all, Counter Strike: Global Offensive was THE multiplayer title to help move things in a whole new direction for shooters as a whole. That’s why it’s still so popular to this day, the gameplay isn’t something you get bored of, ever.

You’ll play on one of two teams trying to take out the other. You’ll be in various maps and have different objectives at times to complete. But only through teamwork and good accuracy will you be able to take down the rival squad.

Think you are up to the challenge?

#21 PUBG: Battlegrounds

When it comes to the battle royale genre, there are a lot of games that have come out in it, and many have claimed various things about it. But make no mistake, PUBG: Battlegrounds was the one that started it all off, and it’s still something you can play for free today.

You’ll be dropped into a massive map in order to do one thing, kill every other player out there. Grim? Absolutely. Necessary for the chicken dinner? Yes, yes it is.

So outfit your character with your own unique outfit and then outfit them with the best weapons you can so you can go in and take everyone out.

Or don’t, and have to start all over again.

#20 Halo Infinite Multiplayer

While we’re sure that some of you will swear by this, we do need to point out that this isn’t a complete game…it’s just the multiplayer. Yes, Halo Infinite Multiplayer is really good and was a wise choice to release it for free for players to “get back into Halo” (especially since the paid story campaign is just mid…a recurring theme in Halo stories nowadays…), but it does come at a cost.

For example, there’s still no co-op in this game, and you have six months of multiplayer seasons. So you’ll be playing the same content for a long time. But since it is free, it gets a slight pass. Slight!

#19 War Thunder

War Thunder is a free game for those that love to go to war with some of the biggest and best vehicles of history and go up against other players to see who can truly dominate the battlefield. Seriously, if you want large-scale battles on land, air, and sea? War Thunder is for you, it has plenty of vehicles from all three “planes of war” for you to dive into and try, and you’ll then need to not just pick a vehicle, but also the best way to work with your teammates to get victory.

So pick your fighter, pick your battlefield, and go to war with the best of them…and then beat them!

#18 World of Tanks

If you liked the idea of War Thunder but you want something a bit more lowkey…and by “lowkey” we mean only having to choose between one class of war vehicle, then you have options. The first of which is World of Tanks. This long-standing free-to-play title embraces the fact that tanks are awesome…and people would drive them all the time if they were allowed. We aren’t, and thus the video game exists.

You’ll get to choose from a wide variety of tanks from history and then go to war with other players to try and blow up their tank before they blow up your own.

It’s a blast! Go have fun.

#17 World of Warships

If you’re more into naval combat than land combat, then you’ll want to give World of Warships a shot…get it?

Anyway, as it entails, you’ll be able to take the command of many epic warships from throughout history, and work together with other players to command a mighty naval fleet that you must use properly in order to defeat your foes, so play nice as you command these things, ok?

You’ll learn a lot about the history of naval warfare here, and the battles you rage will be both fun and tactical, so give World of Warships a shot (ha, ha, ha) and see where it takes you!

#16 Knockout City

Who knew dodgeball could be so violent? Oh, you all knew that? Our bad. But in Knockout City, you’ll be able to take it to the next level by being able to do dodgeball fights on a scale never seen before.

Easily one of the coolest things about Knockout City is the fact that you’ll be able to completely customize your character so you can play with “your kind of style”. What’s more, you’ll get to be part of a crew that’ll be trying to make their way to the top of the food chain in order to be the best around.

With a variety of modes and dodgeballs to use, we think you’ll be playing this for a while now that it’s free-to-play.

#15 Fantasy Strike

It’s honestly really rare that a fighting game is free-to-play, but with Fantasy Strike, there’s a reason why. Mainly in that the game is meant to be a very simple yet very fun fighting title. By that, we mean that Fantasy Strike’s entire gameplay system can be tied to one button.

But don’t worry, there is a lot of variety in this game via the characters that you can play as. Some are meant to be aggressive characters, others are zone fighters, and so on.

This is one of those games where if you put in the time, you’ll get the most out of it, so try it out!

#14 Splitgate

Given the day and age we live in, it’s very much difficult to try and make things fresh in something like the shooter genre. After all, there are only so many ways you can innovate, right? Well, Splitgate is not only a free-to-play title, it’s a title that did indeed get the ability to innovate by throwing in a new wrinkle into combat: the ability to make portals.

That might seem like a “simple change”, but there’s much more to it than that. In fact, Splitgate basically gives you a whole new dimension of combat that you’ll have to adapt to, especially as you go up against other people to try and win.

#13 Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty at the No.13 spot? No…we didn’t plan that at all…

However, we won’t deny that the reason Call of Duty: Warzone is on this list isn’t just because it’s a free-to-play game, but it’s the latest mainline title to try and buy into the battle royale craze that is still going on. And as a result of that, you’ll be fighting against plenty of players who want to get to the top spot of the leaderboards.

…and probably paid a lot of microtransaction fees in order to get a leg up on the competition…just saying.

So if you’re wanting a “fresh” COD experience, Call of Duty: Warzone might just be what you want.

#12 Spellbreak

In the world of Spellbreak, magic has been taken and sealed away by the Vowkeepers. But when you realize your potential, you aim to resist and give the world back what it needs, and you have the gauntlets to help make that happen!

You’ll get to choose between being a Frostborn, Conduit, Pyromancer, Toxicologist, Stoneshaper, or Tempest, each with their own special abilities that you’ll get to tap into. Use spells, do devastating combinations, and then go to war with your rivals and friends to see who can be the best wielder of magic.

Fast and magical gameplay awaits you, what are you waiting for?

#11 Valorant

Valorant is very much like other games on this list in which you’re going to be choosing a champion in order to go and fight various threats, including the other players. But the thing that separates these games is how they go about it gameplay-wise. In this case, the title has you doing a match featuring 13 rounds. In each round you’re going to try and do your best to attack the enemy base and defend your own. But, you only get ONE LIFE in each of the rounds.

In other words, don’t waste it, ok?

A smooth mix of gameplay and visuals awaits you here, so don’t miss out on this fun game.

#10 Brawlhalla

What happens when the greatest warriors of history come together to try and prove who’s the best around? Brawlhalla, that’s what you get. In the game, you’ll be playing as a character from history, and using their unique weapons and abilities, you’ll try and beat the others out there.

Now, unlike other fighting games, there are dedicated kinds of fighting here. Mainly 1v1 and 2v2. Or at least, if you’re focused on just trying to be the best. There are other modes in the game for those who want to have even more fun with friends and have a blast playing some unique modes.

#9 Planetside 2

When it comes to games about wars, part of the “fun” is to have the largest scale battles possible, and Planetside 2 does indeed try and make that happen in terms of the scope. Because in this game, you’ll be a part of one of three warring factions. Each of whom have their own weapons and styles of play. But on the battlefields, you’ll go and take part in fights with HUNDREDS of other players doing battle alongside you, and against you.

That means that you’ll need to truly have your head on a swivel if you’re going to survive. You’ll need to both control key points on the map, as well as go and get resources so that your faction can win. Think you can be up to that?

#8 Paladins

Paladins: Champions of the Realm is another team-based fighting game where you’ll be able to choose from a variety of characters from shooters, to fighters, to warriors, and everything in between. Build up your best team with friends and then go onto the battlefield in order to obtain victory!

Plus, there’s a card-building system here that’ll help you make your character better and more customizable over time. So no matter who you get, you’ll want to make them even stronger. The game is getting constant updates, and just got some new characters from the RWBY franchise! So don’t miss out on that!

#7 Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

There were many games that helped “keep gaming alive” during the pandemic (one of which we couldn’t put on this list because it costs $5 on Steam, SUS!!!!), and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is one of them. In fact, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is still being enjoyed today and can now be found on a variety of consoles, but for PC users, you’ve been enjoying this game for a while.

Either way, you’ll get to control your own uniquely skinned creature and compete with others in a maddening obstacle course and challenge that’ll see who is able to survive. Will you be the one to come out on top as the last one standing? Jump in and find out!

#6 Hearthstone

Blizzard as a company might not be in the best graces of the gaming world right now due to the practices by it and its partner in Activision, but, that doesn’t mean that their games still aren’t fun to play at times, and Hearthstone is something that millions of people play to this day because of how clever and fun the card collecting game is.

Yes, this CCG has captured the hearts and minds (and wallets) of many since its release, and as a result of that, it’s still very popular. Blizzard continues to drop new cards, and thus new strategies into the game, so thus you have to be on your toes if you’re going to come out on top.

#5 Apex Legends

A game no doubt many of you have been playing for some time now, Apex Legends is the spinoff of the Titanfall universe that took everyone by storm, and honestly continues to be awesome despite it having been out for some time.

Like many other games on this list, you’ll choose a champion of your play style and then go to battle alongside two others (typically) and fight a squad of three for supremacy. The game’s champions and modes are constantly evolving, and player feedback is something that is listened to heavily.

Plus, you can play it on mobile and still have a great time! So why not try it out?

#4 Team Fortress 2

One of the games from Valve that keeps on giving in certain ways, Team Fortress 2 is one of the best multiplayer games ever made, and the fact that it’s free-to-play is honestly a major benefit to you. Because that means you’ll get to go and enjoy the entirety of the madness that you and others can create…and then do it over and over again until your heart is content.

And then when it’s done not being content, you can jump right back in!

Seriously, the game is wacky fun and has been fine-tuned over the game to be near flawless in terms of the gameplay loop, the balancing of the insane mercenaries you play as, and more. We may never get Team Fortress 3, so enjoy this, ok?

#3 Fortnite

Yes, we have to talk about Fortnite now. Yes, we know that many of you likely have many painful memories of this game, but it is free-to-play, and it’s one of the most played games on the market right now…so we’re almost obligated to talk about it.

The game itself is simple, you get to be a character of your choosing and then go out onto a massive island and have battles against 99 other players at times in order to be the last one standing. The fun and unique aspect here is that there are “skins” of virtually every major character in pop culture (including comics and video games), you’ll also have the ability to “build” in the world for more options, and there are always updates and new content to enjoy.

So if nothing else…it does try and stay fresh.

#2 League of Legends

League of Legends is more popular than ever before thanks to the beautifully animated series that was Arcane (seriously, it’s good, go check it out even if you’re not an LOL fan!), and since the main game is still free-to-play and enjoy, you really have no reason to not try it.

The game is both simple and complex. You’ll be part of a squad and pick a champion to help fulfill a certain role or task. You’ll have to traverse a battlefield in order to fight foes and complete tasks in order to get victory. That’s just the overview, but it gets a LOT deeper than that, and that’s why so many have been playing it for so long.

#1 Rocket League

Why did we put Rocket League on this list? Consistency and fun. This game never had the biggest hype, it was never meant to be the biggest game out there on the market. But the team behind the title put everything they had into making a fun and interesting title, and it worked.

In the game you’re driving fast cars in hilariously acrobatic ways in order to put a giant ball into a goal. It’s that simple, and yet infinitely replayable thanks to multiplayer and cross-platform play. Add to that, you can trick out your car or get cars from various media like comics, movies and more.

Rocket League is always updating and getting new content and that’s pretty cool by us, especially since it’s FREE!!!