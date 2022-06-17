Diablo 4: Will It Be Available On PS4 & PS5?

Now that we’ve been seeing a lot more of it, Diablo 4 is a highly anticipated release for 2023. Activision/Blizzard has been in the news a lot over the past year for the company’s workers’ rights violations, sexual misconduct scandals, and more, so the actual games that the studio is working on have been sidelined as more important issues have been in the spotlight.

It seems, however, that with the release of Diablo Immortal and the in-depth look we got at Diablo 4 during Summer Game Fest, the Diablo series still has a lot to show for itself despite the numerous major issues with Blizzard. Following the company’s acquisition by Microsoft, questions about the studio’s games have been circling, but luckily there are definitive answers to some.

Will Diablo 4 Be on PS4 and PS5?

One of the big questions making the internet rounds about Diablo 4 is in regards to its status as an Xbox exclusive. In previous Microsoft acquisitions, such as the company’s purchase of Zenimax, Xbox has been candid saying that the games from the studios that it bought will be Xbox console exclusives. This means that highly anticipated games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be making their way to PlayStation consoles anytime soon. Due to that precedent, many PlayStation-owning Blizzard game fans have been worried that their favorite games won’t be published on their platform.

Luckily, Microsoft has been forthcoming about the issue and has said that Diablo 4 will be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and to the PlayStation 4 and 5. It’s worth noting that despite other Diablo releases coming to Switch, it’s been absent from platform announcements for Diablo 4. Although the PlayStation 4 and 5 logos were absent from the in-depth look at Diablo 4 during Xbox’s Summer Game Fest presentation, that seems to have simply been a branding decision as it was a showcase devoted to displaying what’s coming to the future of Xbox. In similar PlayStation presentations, Sony has left out Xbox logos, so it’s essentially just par for the course.