Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete All Mission 6 Optional Objectives



While each mission in Sniper Elite 5 comes with the main objective to complete, each one also comes with several Optional Objectives. These side missions can provide you with rewards and are tied to the “No Stone Unturned” achievement, which you complete upon completing all of them. This guide will show players how to complete the Optional Objectives for Mission 6: Libération in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 6 Optional Objectives In Sniper Elite 5

There are 3 Optional Objectives that you can complete in Mission 6. Both of these Option Objectives task you with destroying certain points of interest found in the acquired French town. One sees you having to destroy some AA Guns to aid with the air raids, another sees you clearing a bridge, and the last one tasks you with trying to rescue a radio operator that was shot down.

Destroy The 3 AA Guns

There are three AA Guns found in the fields just outside the French town that are hammering your air support and taking planes down, something you should be familiar with given the start of the level. You need to destroy all three AA Guns to complete the Optional Objective. The three locations of the AA Guns are shown on the map below.

Approach each gun with a satchel charge and use the explosive to take out the AA Gun to complete this Objective.

Clear The Second Bridge

As part of your Primary Objective in Mission 6, you will be given the choice to clear out one of two bridges on the east and west sides of the map. When you complete one of these tasks, the objective at the other bridge will become an Optional Objective. The west bridge asks the player to kill three snipers overlooking the area. Their locations are marked on the map provided below.

The eastern bridge has been rigged with explosives, Go down into the river to find the two charges on the foundation of the bridge and defuse both of them to complete the Optional Objective.

Investigate the Downed Glider And Find The Radio Operator

This last Optional Objective sees you investigating a downed Glider plane in an attempt to rescue the Radio Operator that was aboard. Investigating the Glider will point you towards the nearby trenches, where you will eventually find a bunker, marked on the map provided below.

You can gain access to the bunker by either looting the key off of an officer that is stationed in the trenches or by using a satchel charge. Once inside, you will find the Radio Operator dead, but you can collect the intel from the table to complete the Optional Objective.

