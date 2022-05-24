V Rising: How To Get The Hunter’s Crossbow

Up until now, you have probably been eliminating enemies with melee weapons and spells. However, you can upgrade your arsenal with the Hunter’s Crossbow in V Rising. Before you can unlock the weapon, you will have to take out a boss and then gather the materials needed to craft it.

The Hunter’s Crossbow is used at range in V Rising and it does not require any ammunition. With that being said, your vampire will need to reload the weapon which can hinder you when you are facing multiple enemies. To add the weapon to your inventory, you will have to fight Rufus the Foreman. By interacting with your Blood Altar you will be able to track this boss. Notably, you are about to take on a level 20 boss, so make sure your gear matches up to the same level or above.

Taking down Rufus the Foreman

Once you follow the red trail all the way to the Bandit Logging Camp, you will be met with Rufus the Foreman and smaller mobs of enemies. There are various ways in which the boss will try take you down. The first is with a deadly crossbow shot and as his health bar sinks below 50%, up to five consecutive arrows will be fired towards you. In addition, you will have to deal with more archers that the boss will summon. If that was not enough, his net that is thrown will temporarily trap you. Using a combination of your spells and melee weapons should get the job done.

Successfully defeating Rufus the Foreman will grant you the all important Woodworking Bench that you need to craft the Hunter’s Crossbow. To craft your new weapon, you will need 12 Planks and 6 pieces of Leather. As soon as the Hunter’s Crossbow has been crafted, you will be able to begin tearing through the landscape with it.

