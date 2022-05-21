Out of all the collectibles that you can find in Trek to Yomi, arguably the most important are the Upgrades that will increase your Health and Stamina meters. Without constantly improving your stats throughout your journey, a first-time playthrough will see you getting cut down many times. There are a total of 33 Upgrades, with 22 of them being for your Stamina and the other 11 being for Health. Collecting all of these Upgrades will not only make you as powerful as you can be but also unlock the “Dedicated Collector” for collecting all of the game’s Upgrades.

In Chapter 4 of Trek to Yomi, Hiroki arrives in Yomi, the Land of the Dead, after being defeated by Kagerou at the end of Chapter 3. These Upgrades will be essential in fighting your way through the early stages of Yomi. This guide will show players where to find all of the possible Health and Stamina Upgrades found in Chapter 4 of Trek to Yomi.

All Chapter 4 Health And Stamina Upgrades In Trek To Yomi

There are a total of 7 Upgrades that you can find in the fourth chapter of Trek to Yomi. There are 2 Health Upgrades and 5 Stamina Upgrades that you can find throughout your introduction to Yomi. Since you will not be able to revisit levels or zones once you go past them, this guide will show you where to find each Upgrade in the order that they appear in the level.

Health Upgrade #1

Soon after awaking in Yomi, you will enter a corrupted village with several beings known as “Tainted” found within. When you reach the village’s first bonfire, go to the right and you will find the first Health Upgrade of the chapter next to another bonfire.

Stamina Upgrade #1

Progress through the mission until you come face to face with the first samurai fight in the chapter. The battle will be found in a shallow river after you fall through a tree trunk bridge that snaps in half. Continue to the next shrine but don’t go through the torii gate to the right of the shrine and instead go to the area to the left. You will pass a Lore Collectible Artifact and will eventually reach the location pictured below with the Stamina Upgrade sitting on the stump.

Stamina Upgrade #2

The following interior that you enter will have a ladder on the left side of the screen when you first step inside. Climb it and head as far right as you can, defeating the single enemy that you find up here along the way. You will find the Stamina Upgrade sitting on a box.

Stamina Upgrade #3

Progress through the level until you face off against your next Samurai opponent, this will take place on a wooden bridge. Once he is defeated make your way through another shallow river until you climb up on the ledge shown in the left picture below, There is a path to the right that leads you to the second picture below where you have to push over a tree to make a bridge to reach the third Stamina Upgrade for Chapter 4.

Health Upgrade #2

You will face off with a third samurai spirit, once again on a bridge (though this bridge has a roof). Get past the encounter, enter the house to the right of the end of the bridge and hop down off the ledge. From here, go to the left and take the ladder down to the dock beneath you. This is where you will find the Health Upgrade.

Stamina Upgrade #4

After getting the previous Upgrade, progress through the chapter until you cross two more wooden arched bridges. At the end of the second bridge will be the docks pictured below. At the end of the dock closest to the camera is the Stamina Upgrade.

Stamina Upgrade #5

The final Stamina Upgrade is after your encounter with Morimitsu and the rest of the samurai that were killed in Chapter 2. You will know this fight because it includes a cutscene before the battle. When you defeat the lost souls, you will enter a new village by walking under a torii gate. Go to the left of the left picture to find the last Upgrade for Chapter 4.

