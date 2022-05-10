Sims 4: Star Wars – All Cheat Codes | Infinite Galactic Credits, Switch Factions & More

Sims 4 is a game that really lets you express your creative freedom. By adding the Star Wars DLC, you can explore Batuu and gather iconic items. If you don’t want to deal with trying to get through all the content or just want to mess around and have some fun, then you can utilize cheats.

How to Input Sims 4 Cheats

While cheats are great, if you don’t know how to bring up the cheat menu, many of them want work. Here is how to make cheats work on every console that The Sims 4 is supported on.

Xbox and PlayStation : Hold in all four trigger buttons.

: Hold in all four trigger buttons. Mac : Hold in Command and shift, and then press C.

: Hold in Command and shift, and then press C. PC: Hold in Ctrl and Shirt, and then press C.

Bringing up the cheat menu is a quick and simple process that is made to be user-friendly. Regardless of the type of cheats you want to do, this option works with all The Sims 4 content.

Most cheats are harmless, and unless you are trying to place down hundreds of items at once, your game shouldn’t crash or be negatively affected in any way. If you do see any slowdown from entering a cheat, it’s likely due to the game loading the items into your inventory.

Every Sims 4: Star Wars Cheat and What They Do

All you need to do is bring up the cheat menu and begin typing in the cheats below to bypass the normal game. The cheats below can be used by typing in commands directly to the cheat window.

bucks.update_bucks_by_amount 51201 100 : Gives you Galatic Credits. Change the 100 at the end to any number you desire to receive credits of the same amount.

the 100 at the end to any number you desire to receive credits of the same amount. stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10: Use this to get your lightsaber skill to 10. If you want to have a lower skill level, then simply change the 10.

cas.unlockbytag GP09: Unlocks all clothing options in the Star Wars expansion.

For the next set of cheats, you may need to be in Batuu. These mostly relate to the gameplay system and overriding characters that aren’t meant to be married.

Shift + Click : Use this to add characters like Kylo Ren to your family.

: Use this to add characters like Kylo Ren to your family. Shift + Click, On Your Sim: Use this to open the Batuu cheats. Here you can get items, change your reputation, and change factions.

Using these cheats won’t mess up your game, but you will need to start a new save if you want to get the content naturally. If you are just looking to decorate your home with items from Batuu or marry a character like Rey, then there is no need to worry about using these cheats.

