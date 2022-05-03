From a cool design and enigmatic presence in The Phantom Menace to a multi-layered character in his return in The Clone Wars animated series, Darth Maul is easily one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars franchise. With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga recently being released, players will want to get to unlocking all of the different characters that the game has on offer, with Maul likely being at the top of many lists. Luckily, the process to unlock the character is fairly straightforward and shouldn’t take too much time for players who want to give Maul’s double-sided lightsaber a spin. This guide will explain how to unlock Darth Maul in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How To Unlock Darth Maul In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To play as Darth Maul, you are first going to need to beat him in a boss fight. This fight is found halfway through Episode 1, in the third mission titled “Better Call Maul” (good one). The first time through this mission, you will play as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn to take on the Sith apprentice just like in the film.

The battle is broken into multiple phases, with the player needing to deplete Maul’s health bar a total of four times. Each time that the player depletes a health bar, Maul will retreat deeper into the Plasma Refinery Complex. In between the battles, you will be able to do some limited exploring to find Minikits and Kyber Bricks. You will also need to fight through a few battle droids as well as do a platforming puzzle, but they shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

Each phase plays out largely the same with the main mechanic that players will need to focus on is the heavy attacks that Maul can do, which are distinguished by a red area on the ground where the attack will be landing. When you see this attack, use your dodge to get out of the way. Make your way through the first three engagements with Maul until you reach the forcefield hallway, which will see you having to complete a puzzle to progress to Maul’s final phase.

The forcefield hallway will see you solving a puzzle that pertains to the color of batteries and their ports. Place the colored battery into its corresponding port to bring down the forcefield. You will need to do this for each forcefield. For the last one, place the blue battery in the port on the left wall to unlock a container holding the missing green battery on the right wall, then slot each battery into the right port one more time to have your final duel with Maul. Defeat him and you will be one step to unlock Maul.

There is only one final step needed to unlock Darth Maul: Actually buying him! Head over to his character in the Character Selection screen and you will be prompted to pay 200,000 Studs to unlock the fallen Sith. If you need a place to find some Studs, you can check out the guide linked here. Once purchased you can replay any mission that you have already completed as Darth Maul in the Free Play mode.

