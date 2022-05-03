Apex Legends: What Does Each Grenade Do? | All Grenades Explained

While most of your engagements will primarily be using guns and abilities, the three types of grenades in Apex Legends are also a quintessential part of any player’s kit. Using these grenades haphazardly is one thing, as just throwing one when you find it in your hand with no rhyme or reason might net you a kill or two, but players that truly understand these pieces of equipment can use them to become a dominant force in the popular Battle Royale title. To start your path to mastery, however, you will also need to know the basics. This guide will provide a breakdown of how each Apex Legends grenade works and some of the ways to use them to your advantage.

Frag Grenade

The most simple of the trio, the frag grenade will be the most familiar type of grenade that players have seen in just about every video game that has some sort of throwable explosive. This grenade is simple, you pull the pin, you throw it, and it will explode after a given period of time. In Apex Legends, that time is 4 seconds. While very simple, this grenade can be absolutely destructive in the hands of someone who really understands its mechanics.

A well-placed throw can do a massive amount of damage to players, with it able to do up to 100 explosive damage within an 8-meter radius. With the grenade able to bounce and ricochet off of surfaces, skilled players can use this to flush out enemies behind cover or to start an engagement from around a corner.

Thermite Grenade

The Thermite Grenade is a cylinder that will instantly create a wall of fire upon making contact with the ground. The Thermite will create a 6-meter horizontal wall of flame that will eat through an enemy health bar and ignore the Knockdown Shield of downed enemies. This makes it a great tool for finishing off a member of a team while still putting pressure on their teammates during a gunfight. The fire will do constant damage to a player that stands in it, doing 4 damage per tick as well as applying a burn effect that will do 25 damage to the player. It can also serve as a good way to obscure vision as the sparking wall of flame can decrease visibility if placed between you and your target, giving you the chance to change position or flank their position.

It is also very useful as an area denial tool, creating a wall of flame that can make a position behind cover no longer safe for its 8-second duration or block off entrances and pathways during the time it is active. While the Thermite Grenade will immediately ignite when it hits the ground, it can be bounced around corners off of walls and the ceiling, so it is important to use that when trying to place the grenade in a viable spot, especially when attempting to get an enemy out behind cover.

Arc Star Grenade

While both the Frag and Thermite Grenades can bounce off the environment, the Arc Star is a grenade that will stick to the first surface that it makes contact with. This is a grenade that is for accurate players that can hit things on the move, with the Arc Star being the fastest grenade you can throw. It will do a decent 70 explosion damage within an 8.75-meter radius along with an extra 10 impact damage if you are able to stick another player with it.

The real bonus of the Arc Star comes with its ability to disrupt and stun an enemy that it hits. Players that are hit with the Arc Star will take the previously mentioned damage, but it will do 4 times that damage to shields due to the EMP effect that the weapon gives off, which is also the reason that the Arc Star can disable the Trident vehicle found on Olympus and Storm Point. The EMP explosion will also stun the enemy, blurring their vision and slowing them down for upwards of five seconds. This can make the Arc Star a great opening play for players with twitch reflexes and accuracy as it can eat through an opponent’s shield and make them susceptible to a follow-up attack.

With this breakdown, you now know the basics of each type of Apex Legends grenade that is available in the game as well as some of the ways that you can use them in combat. Put the time in to practice with your grenades and you could become a menace on the field with these explosive options.

