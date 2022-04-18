LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | The Last Jedi

Now reach out. What do you see? Level. Challenges. Locations.

The Level Challenges continue in Episode 8: The Last Jedi. You’ll have to complete levels without being destroyed, explore alternate methods for blasting the invincible Captain Phasma, and learn the best ways to defeat a gang of Royal Guards. The trickiest level challenges are in the exploration levels — the prison break and a trek through an underground cavern are filled with alternate methods to complete your task. They’re wide-open stages, and you can very easily miss the tricky ways to manipulate your enemies. Want to lock prison guards up in their own cells? We’ve got the tips you need to pull it off.

Level 1: Dameron’s Defiance

How’s My Shooting?: Destroy 3 TIE Fighters in 5 seconds.

Straightforward level challenge. Just like in others, wait for the TIEs to be deployed, then fly around to bunch them up. Once 4-5 are in your sights, take them all down as quickly as possible. If you’re fast, you’ll earn this challenge.

Ace Pilot: Complete the level without being defeated.

No tricks here. Don’t crash and use the shoulder buttons to dodge when you’re being targeted.

Return to Sender: Defeat 3 TIE Barons using Proton Torpedoes.

In the phase of the level where you must protect the last bomber, collect Proton Torpedoes from the TIE Barons — those are the ships with the glowing pink trails. Collect some, then use your torpedoes to lock-on and blast the TIE Barons back. An infinite supply will spawn during this sequence.

Level 2: Master Codebreak-Out

Prison Break: Enter the guard room undetected.

There are multiple ways to do this. One easy way is by travelling left from the starting room and flipping a switch to unlock the door to a workout room. Smash all the workout equipment to construct fake Finn / Rose. Set off the trap to lure out guards. The door will remain open for you!

Guards Down: Defeat 8 guards during the jailbreak.

After acquiring your gear the entire prison will riot. Guards will flood in. All you have to do is defeat eight guards before escaping.

Isn’t it Ironic?: Lock a guard in a cell.

Use the workout room lure (used earlier) to draw two guards out of the command room. Stay far out of the way so they don’t see you. When they enter, they’ll recognize the trick. Quickly flip the switch again to close the door and lock them inside.

Level 3: No Snoke Without Fire

Supreme Loser: Defeat all of the Praetorian Guards within 5 minutes.

The main portion of this level is a huge fight against Snoke’s Praetorian Guards. Use dodges to avoid big attacks and switch up your combos — use light attacks, jumps and heavy attacks to deal huge damage to these goons. You can also upgrade your melee damage in the Core Upgrades. As long as you fight them normally and don’t die, you’re likely to finish in five minutes or less.

You’re Embarrassing Me!: Have Kylo restrain Rey three times.

Swap to Rey early in the mission and attack any of the First Order troopers. After a few hits, Kylo will automatically restrain Rey. Do this three times to complete the challenge.

Total Destruction: Knock a Praetorian Guard down a shaft.

There are two shafts in Snoke’s Throne Room. They’re the electrified vents in the center. To knock a guard into it, you need to use your heavy attack combo. I had best luck with Kylo Ren, using a Light->Jump->Heavy Attack combo. Lure a guard close to the vent, then attack to knock him into it. This can be a little tricky. You can’t use force powers to lift or push these guys.

Level 4: Chrome Dome Down

Phasma-tastic!: Inflict damage on Captain Phasma in 9 unique ways.

In the fight against Phasma, there are 9 different ways you can damage her. Here’s a rundown of all of them.

Shoot the green target above the TIE Fighters on the conveyor belt above Phasma. Drop a TIE on her head to deal damage.

Break the LEGO objects in the arena below her lookout. Construct the hopping bricks into a net cannon that shoots straight through her shield.

To the left of her tower, there’s a roller bomb you can mount. Ride it and move it onto the red circle to launch it up and blast her.

In the second arena, turn left and go back to find a Villain Terminal. Use it to launch the TIE Fighter straight at Phasma.

Jump onto the First Order turret and blast the exposed power core underneath Phasma’s position.

With the same large turret, just shoot at her shield directly. One shot will disable the shield, and another will damage her.

On the right side of the third arena, open the First Order Weapons Crate and collect the Heavy Repeater. Use it by charging up and blasting through her shield.

To the right of her platform, there’s a ladder leading to a large turbine. Flip the switch at the top to activate it and suck her in.

Reactivate the conveyor in the third arena by plugging in the blue battery on the right side to the control terminal. When the conveyor turns back on, shoot the green target to drop an AT-ST.

Trouble Underfoot: Trample 10 Stormtroopers in the AT-ST.

After beating Phasma, you’ll take control of an AT-ST. Start walking on stormtroopers! You don’t need to use the stomp. Just walk into them — keep doing it until you complete the level challenge. It seems to take more than 10 before it pops, so avoid shooting anyone until you’ve stomped enough bad guys.

Heads up, Chrome Dome!: Find a way to drop a TIE Interceptor on top of Captain Phasma.

The TIE Interceptors are the special TIE fighters with forward-pointing wings. They’ll appear periodically in the first phase of the fight against Phasma. Shoot one down to complete the challenge.

Level 5: Ground A-salt

I Can Dig it!: Punch your way through the crystal caves.

At the start of the level, playing as Finn and Poe, take the first left path to the giant broken driller machine. Break the glowing LEGO crates and build the Boxing Glove (right selection) drill bit. Attach it and restart the drill.

Tight Squeeze: Discover a shortcut via the Protocol Terminal.

In the TNT room (first right in the caves) you’ll find a Protocol Terminal up the stairs. Use the terminal to take control of a different Protocol Droid inside the shortcut. Acquire the key and use yet another terminal to unlock the shortcut path.

Knock-Knock!: Discover the wind-up MSE droid to destroy the emergency doorway.

Following the right path through the TNT Room, you’ll reach two large emergency doors made of LEGO. For an alternate solution, backtrack and find the furthest left-hand tunnel that leads upward. Use the grapple handle to unlock a ladder leading to a Hero Terminal. Use it to generate a pile of hopping bricks that construct into the MSE droid. Wind it up by using the grapple handle on its back!