45 Best War Games Of All Time

War games come in all shapes in sizes, with each taking place in varying locations, time periods, and with a massive variety of relevant weapons pertaining to each setting. That’s without even mentioning how many genres are coupled with a war theme. Suffice to say, there are a considerable amount of differing war games. This list contains some fan-favorite classics such as games from the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises, as well as some lesser-known gems. Without a doubt, if you are a war game enthusiast, this list is for you. It contains 45 must-play war games that are guaranteed to give you a good time. Check it out!

#45 Hearts of Iron IV

Release: 2016

Platform: PC

Genre: Grand Strategy Game

Hearts of Iron IV, also known as HOI4, is a grand strategy computer wargame developed by Paradox Development Studio. It is the sequel to 2009’s Hearts of Iron III and the fourth main installment in the Hearts of Iron series. Like previous games in the series, Hearts of Iron IV is a grand strategy wargame that focuses on World War II. The player may take control of any nation in the world in either 1936 or 1939 and lead them to victory or defeat against other countries. The game has been incredibly popular, selling over a million copies worldwide. Check it out on PC!

#44 Ravenfield

Release: 2017

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

This war game is a first-person shooter developed by Johan Hassel. The game incorporates rag-doll-like physics, with many options to give users the ability to control the AI, including a ‘battle plan’, and many other game factors such as AI count. Ravenfield consists of multiple team game modes that revolve around capturing areas on the map and gaining points by killing members of the enemy team. The game is inspired by other multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Battlefield and Call of Duty. It is available exclusively on PC.

#43 This War of Mine

Release: Survival

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival

This War of Mine is a war survival game developed and published by 11-bit studios. The game differs from most war-themed titles by focusing on the civilian experience of war rather than front-line combat. Characters have to make many difficult decisions in order to survive everyday dangers. There are various endings for each character, depending on the decisions made in the game. An expansion pack called This War of Mine: The Little Ones was released in 2016. . The main goal of the game is to stay alive during the war with the tools and materials that the player can gather. If you’re looking for a unique war game, this is it!

#42 Squad

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter, Tactical Shooter

Squad, as the name suggests, is a squad-based war game that was released on PC in 2020. This multiplayer-only game traces its roots back to a Battlefield 2 mod called Project Reality. This spiritual successor to the Project Reality mod is now a full-fledged game in its own right. Given its roots, it is sure to be appealing to any Battlefield fans who want a newer modern Battlefield-type game. Like Battlefield, players can pick the class of their choice and take to the battle with a squad of up to nine players. Players will need to rely on each other in order to succeed and communication is key in this heavily team-based game. Squads is available exclusively on Steam.

#41 Total War: Medieval II – Definitive Edition

Release: 2006

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Time Tactics, Turn-Based Strategy

Medieval II: Total War is one of the quintessential strategy games from the early 2000s that still stands the test of time. In fact, it’s so good that it has even just received a port to iOS and Android devices in April 2022. Medieval II: Total War features a vast campaign that takes place between the years 1080 and 1530. Players take control of a faction in 1080 and must build their nation’s military and economy in order to conquer the other factions in the game. Massive field battles are the standout feature of the game and where players can spend most of their time if they want to. Players will need to use medieval tactics for their armies to overcome the enemy in this deep strategy game.

#40 Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Release: 2017

Platform: PC

Genre: Tactical Shooter, First-Person Shooter

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is the Vietnam War-focused sequel to the original 2013 Rising Storm game. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a multiplayer-only first-person shooter with a heavy emphasis on tactical warfare. The game puts players into a variety of real locations and battles from the Vietnam War. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam has a wealth of classes and roles for players to choose from. Each role also varies slightly depending on which side of the conflict players are fighting on. Players will be able to fight for either the North or South in matches of up to 64 players. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a must for any Vietnam War aficionados.

#39 Hell Let Loose

Release: 2019

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Hell Let Loose is one of the more interesting first-person shooters to be released in recent years. The game is a super realistic take on the second world war. It’s also one of the first next-gen only first-person shooters, something that developer Team 17 was able to take advantage of with the epic multiplayer battles. Team 17 utilized satellite imagery, aerial photography from the time, and photographs from the ground to recreate the maps in the game. The results are stunning as players can partake in a 1:1 scale replica of the battlefields.

#38 Total War: Three Kingdoms

Release: 2019

Platform: PC

Genre: Turn-Based Strategy, Real-Time Tactics

Developed by Creative Assembly, Total War: Three Kingdoms is the 12th mainline entry in the Total War series. Like its predecessors, Total War: Three Kingdoms is a turn-based strategy real-time tactics game. Set in the Three Kingdoms period (220–280), players control one of the game’s twelve factions, who must eliminate other factions, unify China and become its ultimate ruler. In siege battles, players command both infantry and cavalry units. This war game is great for fans of the strategy genre, check it out on PC!

#37 Men of War: Assault Squad 2

Release: 2014

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Time Tactics

This 2014 war title is a real-time tactics and strategy game set in World War II. It is a sequel to the 2011 game Men of War: Assault Squad and features single-player skirmish modes that take players from large-scale tank combat to sniper stealth missions. It offers single-player and multiplayer gameplay. Check out Men of War: Assault Squad 2 on PC!

#36 Age of Empires IV

Release: 2021

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Time Strategy

Age of Empires IV is a real-time strategy game developed by Relic Entertainment. It is the fourth installment of the Age of Empires series and is set from the Early Middle Ages to the High Middle Ages. There are 8 civilizations available in the game: the English, the Chinese, the Mongols, the Delhi Sultanate, the French, the Abbasid Dynasty, the Holy Roman Empire, and the Rus. This multiplayer game has so far had four single-player campaigns: The Normans: about Norman conquest of England and conflicts of subsequent English kings (1066–1217), The Hundred Years War: a conflict between England and France, The Mongol Empire: expansion of one of the largest empires of all time, and The Rise of Moscow: about the rise of Grand Duchy of Moscow amongst other Rus’ principalities.

#35 Holdfast: Nations At War

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: MMO

Holdfast: Nations at War is a historical strategy game and MMO. It focuses on a combination of teamwork and individual skill. Players can take part in historic clashes on land and at sea waged by the most powerful nations raging across eras. The game has players engage in large-scale battles across multiple eras. They can shoot and fire impressive displays of coordinated volleys in the Napoleonic Wars or take to the frontlines of World War One and charge at the officer’s whistle to death or victory. This multiplayer war game is easily accessible on PC via Steam.

#34 Age of History II

Release: 2018

Platform: PC

Genre: Strategy

Fans of grand strategy games will love Age of History II. It offers both single-player gameplay and shared/split-screen PvP. The objective is to use military tactics and cunning diplomacy to either unify the world or conquer it. The game goes through the whole history of humanity, Age by Age, beginning in the Age of Civ and leading into the far future. Some of the main features include a detailed map of the world with many historical borders, a deeper diplomatic system between Civilizations, peace treaties, revolutions, in-game editors, and more. Fans of strategy war games can find Age of History II on PC via Steam.

#33 Sands of Salzaar

Release: 2021

Platform: PC

Genre: Action RPG

Sands of Salzaar is a fantasy strategy action RPG developed by Han-Squirrel Studio. Players control a customized character to battle, recruit troops, manage a fief, and explore dungeons. The game is set in the fictional realm of Salzaar, a region marred by war after the collapse of a great empire, with a fantasy blend of pre-modern Chinese, Mongolian, and Arabic culture. The world map is separated into six areas with different biomes: desert, canyon, uplands, snow, and swamp. Each area has settlements in which the five initial major factions fight for control. Gamers can find this game on PC!

#32 Total War: Attila

Release: 2015

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Time Strategy, Turn-Based Strategy

Developed by Creative Assembly, Total War: Attila is the ninth standalone game in the Total War series. The game begins in 395 AD, during what is now called Late Antiquity (the transition period from Classical Rome to the Middle Ages in European history). While the title character is able to become the leader of the Huns, he is not yet in power at the start of the campaign. Due to its setting near the Dark Ages, the game has been called a possible spiritual successor to Rome Total War: Barbarian Invasion. The campaign map for Total War: Attila spans from Bactria to Lusitania and from Caledonia to Garamantia in the Sahara. It’s an incredibly fun war game!

#31 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Release: 2019

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Air Combat Simulation

This war game is an arcade-style combat flight simulation video game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game features support for virtual reality, offering a set of missions developed for the PlayStation VR headset, as well as several DLC packs including new missions. Like the rest of the Ace Combat series, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown forgoes a realistic flight model in favor of faster, arcade-like gameplay to increase its accessibility to newer players. This game is easily accessible across several consoles and PC!

#30 Foxhole

Release: 2021 (Beta)

Platform: PC

Genre: MMO, Action

Foxhole is a cooperative sandbox massively multiplayer action-strategy game being developed and published by Siege Camp. The game’s setting is “inspired by early 20th-century warfare” and allows players to join one of two factions as a soldier, having the choice of contributing to a persistent war by gathering, manufacturing, and transporting resources and supplies, providing manpower and vehicles in combat, and building and managing fortifications, with the end goal of annihilating the opposing faction. The game continues to be in beta but is available in early access through Steam.

#29 Company of Heroes

Release: 2006

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Time Strategy

Company of Heroes s the first installment of the Company of Heroes series and was the first title to make use of the Games for Windows label. The game is set during World War II and contains two playable factions. Players aim to capture strategic resource sectors located around the map, which they use to build base structures, produce new units, and defeat their enemies. In the single-player campaign, the player commands two U.S. military units during the Battle of Normandy and the liberation of France. Find this classic war game on PC!

#28 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, PC

Genre: Strategy

For those looking for a slightly different type of war game, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator might be for them. This game is a ragdoll physics battle simulation fighting game developed by Landfall Games. It is a parody of the battle simulator genre. Two spin-offs, Totally Accurate Battle Zombielator, which is a parody of the survival horror genre, and Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, a parody of the battle royale genre, were released in 2017 and 2018. The game encompasses two main modes: Campaign and Sandbox. This game is a whole lot of fun!

#27 Call of Duty: WWII

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: WWII is a 2017 first-person shooter game. It is the fourteenth main installment in the Call of Duty franchise and the first title in the series to be set primarily during World War II since Call of Duty: World at War in 2008. The game’s campaign is set in the European theatre and is centered around a squad in the 1st Infantry Division following their battles on the Western Front and set mainly in the historical events of Operation Overlord. Check out this war game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

#26 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure, First-Person Shooter

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a first-person shooter and the eighth main entry in the Wolfenstein series, as well as the sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order. Similar to its predecessor, the game is set in an alternate history which takes place in 1961 following the Nazi victory in WWII. The story follows war veteran William “B.J.” Blazkowicz and his efforts to fight against the Nazi regime in the United States. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus features a variety of weapons, most of which can be dual-wielded. This game is a must-play, especially for those who have played The New Order.

#25 Wolfenstein: The New Order

Release: 2014

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure, First-Person Shooter

This popular war game is an action-adventure first-person shooter developed by MachineGames. It is the seventh main entry in the Wolfenstein series and the successor to 2009’s Wolfenstein, set in an alternate history 1960s Europe where the Nazis won the Second World War. The story follows war veteran William “B.J.” Blazkowicz and his efforts to stop the Nazis from ruling over the world. Played from a first-person perspective, most of the levels are navigated on foot. The story is arranged in chapters, which players complete in order to progress. Wolfenstein: New Order has a great story and is definitely worth a play.

#24 Battlefield V

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter, Battle Royale

Battlefield V is a first-person shooter game developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. It is the sixteenth installment in the Battlefield series and the successor to 2016’s Battlefield 1. The game is based on World War II and is a thematic continuation of its World War I-based precursor Battlefield 1. The game focused extensively on party-based features and mechanics, scarcity of resources, and removing “abstractions” from game mechanics to increase realism. There is an expanded focus on player customization through the new Company system, where players can create multiple characters with cosmetic and weapon options.

#23 Spec Ops: The Line

Release: 2012

Platform: PC

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

This war game was developed by Yager Developed and published by 2K Games. It is the tenth title, as well as a reboot, of the Spec Ops series. In the game, players can hide behind cover, vault over obstacles, and shoot enemies while utilizing a variety of gadgets. Spec Ops: The Line has players control Captain Martin Walker, who is sent into a post-catastrophe Dubai with an elite Delta Force team on a recon mission. As the story progresses, Walker’s sanity begins to deteriorate as he begins to experience hallucinations and slowly realizes the horror of war. Gamers can find this title on PC!

#22 War Thunder

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action, Vehicular Combat, Flight Simulator

War Thunder is a free-to-play multiplayer game developed and published by Gaijin Entertainment. It is based around combined arms battles on air, land, and sea. Developers have said it is the first game to offer all three. While the majority of war games are first-person shooters, this game is a breath of fresh air. Vehicles range from pre-World War I naval vessels, from the interwar period and the Spanish Civil War for tanks and aircraft to the Iraq war and beyond, with an emphasis on World War II. It’s definitely a war game worth checking out!

#21 Enlisted

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter, MMO

This squad-based MMO is based around major World War II battles and was developed by Darkflow Software. When it launched, Enlisted was timed exclusive on Xbox consoles with a closed Beta going live on PS5. The next month, an open beta became available for PC players. Enlisted has players control an infantry squad or a vehicle’s crew. The squads are made up of 4-9 soldiers of varying classes, equipped with class-restricted weapons such as rifles, submachine guns, machine guns, sniper rifles, mortars, anti-tank weapons, or flamethrowers. This war game is a whole lot of fun!

#20 World of Tanks

Release: 2010

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Genre: MMO

Developed by Wargaming, World of Tanks is an MMO that features combat vehicles from the 20th century. It is a free-to-play game where players also have the option to upgrade for access to “premium” features. In PvP combat, the game has fans control various armored vehicles from Pre-WWII all the way up to the Cold War era. Gamers are placed into a battle on a random map, able to control a vehicle’s movement, its firing, and are able to communicate with other players through voice chat. The game later inspired more games in the series such as World of Warplanes and World of Warships. Fans of war games are sure to have fun with World of Tanks. Check it out on all consoles and PC!

#19 World of Warships

Release: 2015

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Genre: MMO, Vehicular Combat

World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare-themed MMO. It follows its predecessors World of Tanks and World of Warplanes and has players battle others randomly or play cooperative battles. Players have the option to up against bots or an advanced player versus environment battle mode. The free-to-play structure is of the “freemium” type. Significant progress can be made without purchasing anything, but access to higher levels of play and additional warships becomes progressively more difficult without financial investment.

#18 Panzer Corps 2

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: Turn-Based Strategy

Panzer Corps 2 is a turn-based strategy game developed by Flashback Games. The game takes place during World War 2 and offers single-player gameplay, as well as online PvP and co-op, and shared/split-screen PvP and co-op. It’s great if you’re looking for a war game to play with a friend! There is a great deal of content in this game as well. Gamers can play for every major power in the European theatre of World War II and unleash over 1000 unique different units on their enemies, fans have sunk hundreds of hours into this title. War game enthusiasts can find this game on PC via Steam!

#17 Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Release: 2005

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

This first-person shooter is the first game in the Brothers in Arms series. The game takes place during World War II and focuses on tactics. Interestingly, Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 was used to recreate scenarios in a 2005 History Channel special, titled Brothers in Arms. The game excels in its historical accuracy and is a great play-through. In most levels of Brothers in Arms, the player is given command of one or two separate 1-3 man teams, with the exception of several sections in which the player is not in command of any unit. From there, the fun begins. Check out the classic game on PC!

#16 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Release: 2014

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Puzzler, Adventure

This 2014 puzzler was developed by Ubisoft and is set during World War I. Valiant Hearts: The Great War follows four characters who must help a young German soldier find his love. The story is one of survival, sacrifice, and friendship. The gameplay involves solving various puzzles by interacting with objects and people. Additionally, a dog named Walt accompanies the characters and helps solve the puzzles as well. This is a great title for those interested in war games and puzzles!

#15 Unity of Command 2

Release: 2019

Platform: PC

Genre: Turn-based strategy

This turn-based war game offers players gameplay that is a great balance of historical accuracy and abstract game design. Unity of Command 2 uses “headquarters” to allow players to collect the remnants of player units called “stragglers.” The functionality of the headquarters was expanded by developers to include repairing or constructing bridges on the map. The function is intended to give structure to the systemic complexity of WWII but without overwhelming the player with countless systems. This is a great war game for history buffs looking for historical accuracy.

#14 Arma 3

Release: 2013

Platform: PC

Genre: Tactical Shooter

ARMA 3 is an open-world, realism-based, military tactical shooter game developed by Bohemia Interactive exclusively for distribution on Steam. The game mainly takes place in the mid-2030s, on the fictional islands of Altis and Stratis in the Aegean Sea, the South Pacific island of Tanoa, the island of Malden, and a landlocked terrain set in the historical region of Livonia. The single-player campaign has players control a U.S. Army soldier named Corporal Ben Kerry. During the campaign, the player is placed in a variety of situations, from lone wolf infiltration missions to the commanding of large-scale armored operations. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of war games!

#13 Call of Duty: World at War

Release: 2008

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

This 2008 first-person shooter is the fifth installment in the Call of Duty franchise and was a return to the World War II setting. This classic game was the first title in the Black Ops storyline, making it a must-play for fans of the later games. Call of Duty: World at War was also the first game in the series to feature a zombie mode which proved extremely popular in later installments. The plot focuses on the Pacific and Eastern Front theaters of World War II, involving the United States, the Empire of Japan, the Soviet Union, and Nazi Germany. It is told from the perspectives of Marine Raider Private C. Miller, US Navy Petty Officer Locke, and Red Army soldier Private Dimitri Petrenko, and is based on several historical battles. Find it on PC!

#12 Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway

Release: 2008

Platform: PC

Genre: First-person Shooter

Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway is a tactical first-person shooter and the third installment in the series. The game follows the men of the 101st Airborne Division in the later stages of WWII. Players take on the role of Staff Sergeant Matt Baker as is the case in previous games in the franchise. Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway can be played in either first or third-person perspectives, with the objective of the game being to guide squads of soldiers during Operation Market Garden. Definitely check out this classic war game!

#11 Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Release: 2010

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Developed by DICE, this first-person shooter is a direct sequel to Battlefield: Bad Company. The game is primarily a squad-level first-person shooter based in a contemporary modern warfare setting. Additionally, the game includes a single-player campaign, where the player re-assumes the role of Preston Marlowe, the protagonist of the original game. Multiplayer maps allow for five different game modes and a selection of vehicles, aircraft, and emplacements. Check out this classic war game on PC!

#10 WARNO

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Time Tactics/Strategy

WARNO is a World War II battle simulator from Eugen Systems. Players must command hundreds of units on a beautiful yet brutal battlefield. The game offers single-player, online PvP, and online co-op. This Cold War real-time strategy game is a spiritual successor to the Wargame series and allows players to customize their own battlegroup using dynamic and tactical methods. Players can choose between the arsenals of NATO and the Warsaw Pact. Check out WARNO on PC via Steam!

#9 Rome: Total War

Release: 2004

Platform: PC

Genre: Real-Rime Tactics, Turn-Based Strategy

Rome: Total War is a strategy game developed by The Creative Assembly. The game is the third in the Total War series and takes place from 270 BC to 14 AD. The period showcases the rise and final centuries of the Republican era and the early decades of the imperial Persia of Ancient Rome. Players begin the game by controlling one of three Roman families, with other non-Roman factions unlocked later. Gameplay is split between real-time tactical battles and a turn-based strategic campaign. Find this war game on PC!

#8 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Genre: Strategy, Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Fans of strategy RPGs are sure to be intrigued with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Developed by TalesWorlds Entertainment, this game is a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, an expansion to the first game, Mount & Blade. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes place 210 years before the original and is inspired by the historical Migration Period that saw the decline of the Western Roman Empire. It is currently available in early access, with a full version due to release this year. Check out Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam!

#7 Battlefield 4

Release: 2013

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

With the disappointment that is Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 4 is arguably the best modern game in the series. That’s an unfortunate critique of the series in recent years since it was released in 2013. While Battlefield 1 was considered a great game and Battlefield V got there in the end, they won’t scratch that modern war itch that many gamers have. Battlefield 4 is still the go-to game in the franchise for many fans. Despite releasing so long ago, players can still be found easily on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

#6 Medal of Honor: Allied Assault

Release: 2002

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

As a first-person shooter, Medal of Honour: Allied Assault is the third game in the Medal of Honour series. It aims to simulate infantry combat in the European and North African infantry during WWII. The game has players take on the role of Lt. Mike Powell of the US Army Rangers. Single-player missions include assaulting Nazi bases in Algiers and Norway, storming Omaha Beach on D-Day, and rescuing fellow soldiers behind enemy lines in occupied France. The scenery has been compared to Steven Spielberg’s 1998 film Saving Private Ryan, with many of the areas located in the exact places seen in the movie. It’s a great game for fans of war games!

#5 Call of Duty: Black Ops

Release: 2010

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

This 2010 FPS was developed by Treyarch and published by Activision. Call of Duty: Black Ops is the seventh title in the Call of Duty series and the third developed by Treyarch. It serves as a sequel to Call of Duty: World at War. Set in the 1960s during the Cold War, the game’s campaign follows CIA operative Alex Mason as he attempts to recall certain memories in combat in order to locate a numbers station. It is an incredibly enthralling and fun game!

#4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Release: 2009 / 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was originally released in 2009 and was remasted in 2020. It is the sixth installment in the Call of Duty series and is highly regarded by gamers. The story follows Task Force 141, a multi-national special forces unit commanded by Captain Soap MacTavish as they hunt Vladimir Makarov, leader of the Russian Ultranationalist party. The main playable characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are Sergeant Gary “Roach” Sanderson, of the 141, Private James Ramirez, of the Army Rangers, and Captain MacTavish. This is a great game for fans of war titles!

#3 Battlefield 1

Release: 2016

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Developed by DICE, this first-person shooter is the fifteenth installment in the Battlefield franchise. The game has been praised for its World War I setting and single-player campaigns. multiplayer modes, visuals, and sound design. The gameplay in Battlefield 1 is a first-person shooter with an emphasis on teamwork. The game is greatly influenced by the historical events of WWI, using period-accurate weapons including bolt-action rifles, submachine guns, automatic rifles, and more. Definitely check out this game when you have the chance!

#2 Tank Mechanic Simulator

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: Simulation

Tank Mechanic Simulator has players renovate and build WWII tanks while they experience this highly detailed and realistic simulation game. The game allows players to take tanks fully apart by using various tools and transform them from rusty and ruined to fully working. Tanks can be tested on the training ground, sold for profit, or put into a player’s museum. This title is perfect for fans of war games who have always wanted to get up close and personal with a real-life war tank. Check out this game on PC via Steam!

#1 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Release: 2007

Platform: PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

As far as war games go, the Call of Duty franchise is perhaps the most popular in the genre, and for good reason. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter and the fourth main entry in the series. The game breaks away from the WWII setting in the previous games and is instead set in modern times. The story takes place in 2011 when a world leader has executed the president of another nation. The game is seen from the perspective of US Marine Forces and a British SAS commando. Locations such as the UK, the Middle East, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Ukraine can ll be seen in the game.