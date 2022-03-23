Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Get The Fallout 4 Vault Suit | Easter Egg Guide

Open the style vault in Ghostwire: Tokyo. By completing a certain side-quest, you can deck out your player character in a Fallout 4 Vault Suit — making this the first and biggest Bethesda Easter egg we’ve found so far. Ghostwire is set in its own weird post-apocalypse, so the survival Vault Suit almost makes a weird sort of sense. You won’t find retro kitsch Americana often in Shibuya, so you’ll have to bring it yourself with this over-the-top outfit that looks like it might’ve been directly lifted from Fallout 4.

To get the suit, you’ll need to delve deep into Chapter 2 of the main quest. “The Crimson Moon” is the quest you’re looking for. We’ll explain how to complete every step of this long quest — after taking one look, you probably decided to save it for later. If you collected it at all. There are so, so many side-quests in Ghostwire: Tokyo, and you really shouldn’t skip any of them. But especially don’t skip this one.

The Fallout 4 Vault Suit is a reward from “The Crimson Moon” side-quest. This quest becomes available in Chapter 2 after reaching the observation deck — during the “A Maze of Death” main mission. After unlocking your next point-of-interest (Shibuya Station) you’ll be able to take on this side-quest.

The side-quest is located at the Construction Labyrinth payphone. Use the payphone and Ed will contact you. You need to reach three high locations to acquire readings on the lunar event.

Location #1: The first tower is directly west of the Construction Labyrinth. Enter the mini-dungeon Construction Labyrinth and work your way to the southern edge to find a path into the tall building’s construction area. The area is packed with enemies. Reach the third floor and exit to the exterior balcony to find two lifts that take you to the rooftop.

Location #2: Found northwest of the Construction Labyrinth, south of Morite Shrine. Use the Tengu to reach the upper level from the south road, then circle around the deck to reach stairs that lead upward. Use Tengu to reach even higher and climb the ladder and jump to the window cleaning lift. This will take you to the rooftop.

Location #3: On the building just north across the street of Shibuya Station. There are stairs on the northwest edge of the building.

At each location, use the watch to scan the moon. When you’re done, return to the same payphone and transmit the data you’ve collected. For your hard work, you’ll earn a fancy Fallout 4 suit! You can equip it from the Full Outfit customization option at the bottom of the tab.

