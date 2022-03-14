Elden Ring: How To Unlock Every Ending | All Choices Guide

Like everything in Elden Ring, the endings are mysterious — and depending on your choices, you can unlock up to six different conclusions to your story. Some of the endings are huge, some are just minor cosmetic differences, and all of them are pretty much totally secret. We’ve already covered how to unlock two of the endings (Frenzied Flame and Age of Stars) so we’re going to cover the rest.

Most of the endings of Elden Ring are about “mending” — and depending on how you mend the Elden Ring, you can completely change the state of the world going into the unknown new age. All of these endings are tied to side-quests and completing them gives you a Mending Rune. At the very end, you’ll be given a choice — you can choose any of the endings that you’ve unlocked so far. Unless you begin the Frenzied Flame, which locks you in completely and doesn’t give you any additional choices.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | Fully Upgraded Crimson Flask | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

Default Ending | Mending The Elden Ring

The standard ending. Become Elden Lord and usher in a new age under the light of the Greater Will.

Defeat the final boss and choose to Mend the Elden Ring.

The Perfect Order | Mending The Elden Ring

An alternate ending. Instead of simply becoming Elden Lord, you restore the Golden Order.

Complete both Goldmask & Brother Corhyn quests to gain the Mending Rune of Perfect Order .

& quests to gain the . Defeat the final boss and choose to Use the Mending Rune of Perfect Order.

The Death-Prince | Mending The Elden Ring

An alternate ending. Revive the Prince of Death and engulf the world in fog as all enter a new life within death.

Complete the Fia, The Deathbed Companion quest. Give Fia the Cursemark of Death in the Deeproot Depths and defeat Lichdragon Fortissax to acquire the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince .

quest. Give Fia the in the and defeat to acquire the . Defeat the final boss and choose to Use The Mending Rune of the Death-Prince.

The Fell Curse | Mending The Elden Ring

An alternate ending. Spread a vile sickness across the Lands Between and turn all to rot.

Complete the Dung Eater quest. The doors to the Dung Eater’s room will unlock in the Roundtable Hold after finding one Seedbed Curse . Talk to him and gain his key — then free his physical body in the depths of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds below Leyndell, Royal Capitol .

quest. The doors to the Dung Eater’s room will unlock in the Roundtable Hold after finding one . Talk to him and gain his key — then free his physical body in the depths of the below . Fight the Dung Eater in the Leyndell Moat area, then you can deliver Seedbed Curses to his body in the jail cell you found him. Bring him 5 Seedbed Curses to acquire the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse .

area, then you can deliver to his body in the jail cell you found him. Bring him to acquire the . Defeat the final boss and choose to Use the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse.

The Frenzied Flame | Chaos Ending

Spread chaos and burn the Lands Between to ashes forever. A dark ending, promising an age of madness — and Melina vows to get revenge on you.

Find the Three Fingers deep in a secret chamber of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds . In the vast sewer-catacombs, find the tunnels guarded by curse lizards and reach the cathedral. Attack the wall behind the altar to reveal a path full of dead bodies.

deep in a secret chamber of the . In the vast sewer-catacombs, find the tunnels guarded by curse lizards and reach the cathedral. Attack the wall behind the altar to reveal a path full of dead bodies. Reach the bottom of the catacomb by dropping down the platforms. At the very bottom, you’ll find a strange door. Remove all your armor and weapons to interact with the door. You’ll walk inside and gain the Frenzied Flame — this is a permanent change. It can only be undone through a secret method.

— this is a permanent change. It can only be undone through a secret method. After gaining the Frenzied Flame, you are locked into this ending. Defeat the final boss and the ending will initiate with no other choices.

The Age of Stars | Ranni Ending

A more substantial alternate ending. Break the Greater Will’s connection and return the world to darkness.

Complete the Ranni quest to gain her Summoning Sign . Ranni is found in Ranni’s Rise at the top of Caria Manor . Her quest is the longest and most involved in the game — learn more with the Moonlight Greatsword guide here.

quest to gain her . Ranni is found in at the top of . Her quest is the longest and most involved in the game — learn more with the Moonlight Greatsword guide here. Defeat the final boss and use Ranni’s Summoning Sign. Acquiring the Summoning Sign does NOT lock you into this ending.

More Elden Ring guides:

How To Find Ancestor Spirit | How To Enter Nokron, Eternal City | How To Enter Lake Of Rot | How To Find Lichdragon Fortissax | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early | How To Begin The Black Knife Secret Quest | How To Join Volcano Manor Covenant | How To Return To The Chapel of Anticipation | How To Get The Moonlight Greatsword | How To Farm Runes Fast | How To Get The Best Spirit Ash | Capitol “Regression” Puzzle Solution | Creepy P.T. Dungeon