Elden Ring: Getting Through The Grand Lift | Low-Spoiler Walkthrough Pt. 3

Once you acquire two Great Runes, you’ll gain an audience with Queen Marika at the capitol. That’s our next big objective in Elden Ring, but the path to reach the capital is blocked by a massive plateau. The Grand Lift of Dectus is the main pathway to the top, but there’s another way. Why ride up in luxury when we can delve into a dungeon and climb up instead?

There are two ways to reach the Atlus Plateau and get through the Grand Lift of Dectus. There’s the straightforward path — using the keys and riding the lift up — or you can find an alternate hidden path and fight your way up. The tricky part is just finding what you need. There are two keys required to use the Grand Lift of Dectus, and nobody will tell you where to find them. They could be literally anywhere in the massive Lands Between. We know where they are. We also know a hidden path leading up — you’ll have to fight a boss and crawl through a dungeon, but that’s half the fun of this game.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | How To Fight Ancestor Spirit | Secret Boss Guide | How To Duplicate Remembrance | Stonesword Keys Locations | Regenerating HP Talisman Location | How To Customize Your Character | How To Respec | How To Unlock Ash Spirit Attunement | How To Transmogrify Into Objects | How To Reset NPC Aggression | How To Get The Clawmark Seal Talisman Early

How To Use The Grand Lift Of Dectus

The Grand Lift of Dectus blocks the path to the north. You can’t reach the Capitol until you can activate the Grand Lift, or bypass it. The Grand Lift is located on the Bellum Highway, beyond the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

How To Use The Grand Lift : You need two keys to unlock the lift. Each key is located at a large fort.

: You need two keys to unlock the lift. Each key is located at a large fort. Fort Haught : Located in the starting region, southeast of the Mistwood.

: Located in the starting region, southeast of the Mistwood. Fort Faroth: Found deep in the rotted Caelid region. Far east of the starting area. The fort is guarded by a giant dragon.

Alternatively, take the path down into the massive ravine near Bellum Highway. Use the jutting stone platforms to drop into the lower region. Down below, you’ll find the Ravine Veiled Vilalge near the giant waterfalls. The scaffolding is directly below the great lift.

The ladders lead up to a mine filled with poisonous workers. Fight through the passages and use the lifts — they’ll take you to the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

The Ruin-Strewn Precipice is your best alternate path to the top of the mountain.

Magma Wyrm Makar Boss Tips:

A giant lizard that crawls low to the ground and spews magma out of its mouth. The magma remains burning on the ground for a short time before dissipating, blocking areas of the arena from traversal.

The Wyrm’s neck can twist around and shoot flame at you, even if you’re standing behind it.

It is armed with a large sword, allowing it to rapidly spin around for attacks. Don’t stay behind it too long!

Defeat it and you’ll get a Dragon Heart and Magma Wyrm Scalesword.

Ride up the lift past the boss arena to reach the Atlus Plateau. The path to the Capitol is now open. Getting there won’t be easy. I recommend using the alternate entrance to the north instead of the main entrance — it is heavily guarded by powerful enemies. The side-entrance is much easier.