Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Get Ultimate Moves For Your Starter Pokemon

Some of the most powerful moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are very easy to get — you just have to talk to everyone to find them. There are four ultimate moves you can learn. One for each of your Starter Pokemon, and an incredibly powerful move for any Dragon type. We’ll cover how to find all three here, and its pretty straightforward. You just need to talk to the right NPC with the right Pokemon in your team. You can’t learn an Ultimate Move if you don’t have an Ultimate Pokemon, right?

Ultimate Moves are great, but one of the most important functions of any Pokemon game is the Move Reminder. This supportive NPC lets you re-learn any moves your Pokemon has forgotten. If you skip moves you could’ve learned after leveling up, or if you replaced an old move with a TM, you can use the Move Reminder to fix any of your old mistakes. They’re super useful, but you’ll need to pay this Move Reminder with Heart Scales. We’ll explain how to find the Move Reminder and how to find Heart Scales below.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon

How To Learn Ultimate Moves | Move Trainers Guide

Certain NPCs will teach moves to your Pokemon. Here’s where to find them.

Starter Pokemon Ultimate Move : Route 228 – Enter the house at the bottom of the map and talk to the NPC inside. If you have any fully evolved Starter Pokemon, they will teach you an ultimate move. This works for Pokemon of any region, as long as they’re a matching type . Blast Burn (Fire-Type) : 150 Att. 90 Acc. The target is razed by a fiery explosion. The user can’t move on the next turn. Frenzy Plant (Grass-Type) : 150 Att. 90 Acc. The user slams the target with an enormous tree. The user can’t move on the next turn. Hydro Cannon (Water-Type) : 150 Att. 90 Acc. The target is hit with a watery blast. The user can’t move on the next turn.

: Route 228 – Enter the house at the bottom of the map and talk to the NPC inside. If you have any fully evolved Starter Pokemon, they will teach you an ultimate move. This works for Pokemon of any region, as long as they’re a .

Dragon Type Pokemon Ultimate Move : Route 210 – Taught by the old lady in the house on Route 210. She will teach this move to any Dragon-type Pokemon. Draco Meteor (Dragon-Type) : 130 Att. 90 Acc. Comets are summoned down from the sky onto the target. The attack’s recoil harshly lowers the user’s Sp. Atk stat.

: Route 210 – Taught by the old lady in the house on Route 210. She will teach this move to any Dragon-type Pokemon.

Move Reminder : Pastoria City – Finally, we have the Move Reminder. This special NPC can teach your Pokemon any moves you skipped or forgot while leveling up. To re-learn a move, you need to trade a Heart Scale. After trading 10 Heart Scales, the Move Reminder will provide his service for free. The Move Reminder is located in Pastoria City, inside one of the small houses. How To Find Heart Scales : Heart Scales are often carried by Luvdisc . Catch as many as you can on Route 224 (in the water) and there is a 50% chance that Luvdisc is carrying a Heart Scale.

: Pastoria City – Finally, we have the Move Reminder. This special NPC can teach your Pokemon any moves you skipped or forgot while leveling up. To re-learn a move, you need to trade a Heart Scale. After trading 10 Heart Scales, the Move Reminder will provide his service for free.

All the ultimate moves have drawbacks, but they’re worthwhile just for how powerful they are. Use them at the right time in a battle, and you won’t even need to worry about the downside.