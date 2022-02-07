Dying Light 2: How To Repair Your Weapons Infinitely | Secret Charm Location Guide

Our crafting prayers have been answered in Dying Light 2 — you can finally repair weapons. For real. Previously, repairing weapons was a weird procedure. You didn’t just spend scrap to repair broken weapons at the crafting bench. Instead, you had to upgrade the weapon itself with mods. After each upgrade, you’d repair the weapon about 50~ duration. And those upgrades are limited. Basically, you can never keep the same weapon for too long if you want to use it. Everything was finite.

Until now. We just discovered an incredibly useful charm that’s also hidden in a very tricky-to-find location. Technically this is an Easter egg charm, but it’s so useful we don’t want to slap any classifications that downplay the charm’s significance. This is a lifesaver for players that want to collect special weapons like the Barbarian sword, use them, and not have to worry about them breaking forever. Here’s how to get your NIghtrunner hands on the Korek Charm.

More Dying Light 2 guides:

How To Get Immunity Boosters | How To Get The Shotgun | Farming Uncommon Infected Trophies | Best Way To Beat Goons & Bolters | Barbarian Easter Egg Sword Location | Hoverboard Easter Egg Quest | Flying Broomstick Easter Egg | All Secret Blueprints Locations

Method #1: Upgrading

The standard way to repair damaged weapons is through mod upgrades. When you mod a weapon, the durability is increased by +50. It isn’t much, but that’s the best you’ll get for most of Dying Light 2. To keep your weapons going forever, you’ll need a secret charm called the Korek.

Fly to this tower next to the VNC.

Method #2: Secret Blueprint

The hidden Korek charm will increase durability by +500 whenever you slot it into a weapon. You can slot it in and out of weapons as much as you want, making this a cheat code to keep your weapons fully repaired forever. Not a bad reward. To get it, you need to unlock the Techland Developer Room.

To find the Techland Developer Room , complete the “ Broadcast ” main mission. Reach the top of the VNC Tower after the mission is complete (the elevators still work) and glide to the tower to the southwest with the radio antennae on the top. There’s a military drop on this rooftop.

, complete the “ ” main mission. Reach the top of the after the mission is complete (the elevators still work) and to the with the radio antennae on the top. There’s a military drop on this rooftop. On the roof, you’ll find a power conduit and cord . You need to drop down the side of the tower with the cord, using the yellow boards as your guide, to connect three power cords .

. You need to drop down the side of the tower with the cord, using the yellow boards as your guide, to connect . The last power cord connects next to a locked door with a GRE lock. Unlock the door to access the Techland Developer Room!

There are plenty of secrets in this developer room, including another bonus Finger Gun weapon in the bedroom area (just wait for all the teddy bears to spawn) — but we’re after the Korek Charm. Here’s what you need to do.

In the living room of the Techland Developer Room, there are four places you can sit around the coffee table. Sit at all four locations and a blueprint will spawn.

The blueprint is for the Korek Charm. Like all the Easter egg blueprints, it costs a ridiculous amount of scrap to craft. You’ll probably need to travel around the world map, hitting up vendors and purchasing the 30~ scrap they’ve got. Scrap is cheap, so load up and craft it once you’ve got enough. This charm is incredibly useful and never runs out of charges, so everything in your arsenal can be maintained. Your brittle katana? No need to fear. The Korek Charm fixes it up like new.